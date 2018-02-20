Introduction

Presently Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) offers dividend investors an impressive yield of 4.5%, which is above that of its larger peer, Exxon-Mobil (XOM) and the market, see below. Investors who are seeking to increase their income may consider Occidental an attractive option. Whilst a high dividend yield is often a sign that the company is in financial distress, it is not always the case as sometimes these shares present good value. Therefore, prior to buying a high yielding stock, it is important to consider whether the company can continue paying its dividend, which is the focus of this article.

Image Source: Smart Stock News.

OXY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Recent Dividend History Overview

Whilst most independent E&P companies, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), heavily reduced their dividend payments during the recent oil price crash, Occidental managed to avoid this undesirable path. Furthermore, they actually managed to provide their shareholders with a small raise once in each of the three years (2015, 2016 & 2017). To the best of my knowledge the only other oil company that has achieved this is Exxon. This is quite impressive and I feel if nothing else, Occidental's management deserves praise for this achievement.

OXY Dividend data by YCharts

Dividend Sustainability

When analyzing the sustainability of a company's dividend, I believe the two most important metrics are their free cash flow coverage and balance sheet strength. I believe there is a low chance of a dividend being cut when a company is covering their dividend with free cash flow and has manageable debt levels.

Please note: Unless noted otherwise, all data in this section as well as subsequent sections were sourced from Occidental's 2017 Q4 8-K report. Furthermore, all calculations are mine.

Free Cash Flow Coverage

During 2017 Occidental produced $4.996b of operating cash flow, after paying $3.638b for capital expenditures this left them with $1.358b in free cash flow. Whist this was a massive improvement over 2016, it still was not enough to completely cover their $2.346b of dividend payments. To their management's credit, they have been transparent with investors regarding this free cash flow shortfall, see below.

Image Source: My screenshot from Occidental Petroleum 2017 Q4 presentation.

Oil prices during the fourth quarter were materially higher than the previous months, which is the main reason their fourth quarter operating cash flow before working capital movements increased by 40% compared to their third quarter (Q3 $1.081b versus Q4 $1.514b). If these conditions were present for the entirety of 2017, they would have produced operating cash flow before working capital movements of $6.056b. After paying capital expenditure of $3.638b this would have left them $2.418b of free cash flow, which is just enough to cover their dividend payment of $2.346b. This shows, as expected, that Occidental's ability to cover their dividend payments is heavily reliant on the price of oil and their operations are well suited to capitalize on higher oil prices.

Now focusing on 2018, Occidental is forecasting capital expenditure of $3.9b, see below, which combined with their dividend payments of ~$2.4b results in a cash requirement of ~$6.3b. Meeting this without asset sales and other material one-off cash sources is possible, however I believe it will require oil prices to remain at similar levels as during the fourth quarter of 2017. Whilst I am optimistic that oil prices will not crash again, I am skeptical they will average those levels for the entirety of 2018. Therefore I believe it is quite likely that Occidental will once again have a small cash deficit during 2018.

Image Source: My screenshot from Occidental Petroleum 2017 Q4 presentation (previously linked).

Whilst I feel that complete dividend coverage in 2018 is looking rather unlikely, Occidental's management is progressing on their breakeven plan to rectify this problem. They are aiming to complete this plan in the third quarter of this year and once completed they will be able to cover their dividend with free cash flow when WTI oil prices are only $50 a barrel. Therefore going forward into next year, I feel it is quite likely that Occidental will be better suited to completely cover their dividend with free cash flow. Below are the two supporting quotes regarding their breakeven plan from their 2017 Q4 webcast.

"Our breakeven plan will secure our sustaining capital, current dividend and 5% to 8% production growth at $50 WTI." "Turning to slide 7, our capital program was designed to achieve our breakeven plan in the third quarter of this year."

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2017 Q4 Transcript.

Balance Sheet Strength

I believe the most important aspect that allowed Occidental to avoiding cutting their dividend during the oil price crash was their strong balance sheet. Whilst their balance sheet is still scarred from those tumultuous times, I feel it still maintains enough strength to protect their dividend in the event that oil prices take another short stint lower.

At the end of 2017 their gearing ratio was 28.4%, whilst this is high by their historical standards, I feel it is still a while away from a dangerous level. Generally for oil companies, I feel a dividend cut is likely once their gearing ratio starts getting above 35%. Furthermore, their current ratio of 1.12 indicates that they are unlikely to face any liquidity issues in the foreseeable future. One negative is their interest coverage is a bit weak at only 3.52, however since their earnings were materially affected by impairments and low oil prices around the middle of 2017, I believe this is not as bad as it may appear.

Conclusion

Since Occidental has a fairly strong balance sheet and the cash shortfall to cover their dividend for 2018 should only be small and for a short period of time, I believe they can afford their present 4.5% yield. This is assuming that WTI oil prices average ~$50 a barrel in 2018, however if it falls materially lower than this for a prolonged period of time, there is a moderately high chance Occidental will have to reduce their dividend payment.

Therefore, the sustainability of their dividend does largely come down to an opinion on where the price of oil is heading over the short to medium term. I remain cautiously optimistic that WTI oil will not drop below $50 a barrel, mostly due to the global economy growing nicely whilst OPEC continues strong compliance with production cuts and Venezuela's situation continues to worsen.

As for Occidental's dividend growth prospects, as expected, they are also going to rely heavily on oil prices. Barring a sustained large oil price rally, I feel their free cash flow will not allow for dividend growth greater than low single digit growth year on year. Normally this level of growth is rather undesirable, however I believe in this case it is adequate, considering the initial starting yield of 4.5% is far above average. Finally to conclude, Occidental presents a good dividend investment option for high yield seeking investors who are bullish on oil prices.