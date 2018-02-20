Groupon's (NASDAQ:GRPN) Q4'17 and full year results were actually not bad, just short of expectations. Total revenue for Q4'17 came in at $873.2M, ahead of expectation by about $20M, but that was still down by 3.5% Y/Y.

On the bright side, the company reported a net profit of $47.7M for the quarter, that was an about-face from the net loss of $52.6M Y/Y. The company reported a profit of $0.07, but that was shy of expectations by $0.02 per share.

Among the other highlights for the quarter, North America active customers reached 32.7M in 2017, an increase of about 200,000. My take is that this is not an impressive number, but nevertheless positive.

Gross Billings for the full year were $5.65B, down 1% Y/Y, and revenue reached $2.84B, down 6% Y/Y respectively. However adjusted EBITDA for Q4'17 reached $105.3M vs $80.2M Y/Y, a new record for the company.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was $249.9M vs $179.9M in 2016, up 39% Y/Y. This even as global units sold declined 3% Y/Y.

Overall, the company's Q4 and full year results represent the continuing effort by the company to maximize gross profit, shift towards higher margin offerings, and concentrate on local goods and services.

The company repurchased 16,906,334 shares of common stock for about $60M in 2017, and has about $135M still available for share repurchases under the company's share repurchase program as of December 31, 2017.

However, despite this, the share count remained about the same levels on a Y/Y basis.

In the past, I have been bullish on GRPN because of the company's share repurchase program. Not so much because EPS would increase (as a result of a lower share count), but because a lower share count would eventually put upward pressure on shares, if and when the company had any positive news.

And the company has had may pieces of positive news in the past, and we have seen wild swings in the stock that I have been able to exploit. However, in the absence of shares continuing to shrink, I have one less incentive to buy GRPN shares.

Now I do not know if the company will continue to repurchase shares, however the balance sheet is becoming less capable of handling such repurchases.

The working capital ratio (Current Assets/Current Liabilities) -- something that I follow closely in companies that repurchase shares -- is skating on thin ice in the case of GRPN. Yes, the company produced $78M in free cash flow in 2017 (non-GAAP financial measure), however that was just enough to cover repurchases for the entire year.

And while the company should produce even more free cash flow in 2018, the truth is that the company is still in turn around transition, and if I were the CEO I would rather keep all the cash I could, instead of using it for repurchases at this time.

So while the company still has about $135M under its repurchase program, I doubt if it will excessive the remaining repurchase amount at this time. And even if continues repurchases shares, it might not be enough to compensate for share compensation (as was the case in 2017).

Something else that might be a deterrent for investors is forward guidance. Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2018 was $260M to $270M. While this is an improvement from the $249 in adjusted EBITDA for 2017, it's not a big enough percentage difference to get me exited about GRPN shares.

How to play Groupon for the next 6 months

According to Market Beat, the average analyst price target for GRPN shares is $4.95. However, please note that since $Q4 results were published, JPMorgan lowered its price target from $6 to $5, while Morgan Stanley reiterated its sell rating and $4.30 price target. Meaning, we might see more analysts lower their price targets, and the average price target might fall below the current $4.95 price target in the future.

source

On Wall Street, when something is not a screaming buy, then it's a sell. Even stocks that are a hold, are essentially a sell. Eventually investors get tired of holding stocks that do not have a good chance to appreciate and sell them. This even if they sell below average analyst price targets.

So eventually what happens is, many times stocks reach depressed levels. Not because they deserve to be so low, but because the market just got tired. And many times that's where a great opportunity lies, as has been the case with GRPN many times in the past for me.

So the next question is, how low can GRPN shares go, and where might the opportunity to buy them be.





The above chart is on a weekly scale. All my indicators point to lower prices in the weeks and months ahead. Assuming the market gets tired of GRPN (as I think it will), or we get another major correction like the one we had recently, there is a good chance GRPN shares might reach as low as $3 in the next several months.

If that happens, I would be more than a willing buyer. To date at least, I consider the $3 handle extremely depressed and I would be willing to buy shares and sit on them, even if no positive developments were to develop soon.

Eventually positive developments should develop, because I think the company is doing a good job turning around. So if we get a chance to buy at the $3 level in the future, I think investors will eventually see mythical returns.

Bottom line

GRPN's Q4 results were not bad, just shy of expectations. The fact that the company was profitable for a change is a giant positive leap towards its turn around effort.

However management's efforts to turn the company around, are taking longer than I thought. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $260M to $270M is evidence of this. The market will not get excited about such a number. Either growth above 20% has to kick in, or much higher profitability. Currently we have neither.

And when the market is not excited, it does not bid up shares. And when shares do not go up, they usually got down. And many times shares fall more than we could imagine and become very depressed.

I think this might happen to GRPN shares over the next 1-2 quarters. Shares might reach as low as $3 a share. But not because that's what shares are worth, but because of market fatigue. And it that happens, GRPN will be a great buying opportunity.

However if GRPN shares do not fall by a lot, then there is no incentive yet to be a buyer (my opinion). I like the company, but I will stay on the sidelines until I see very depressed share levels, or until a positive catalyst develops.