Over the past twelve months, the shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) are up about 20%, and in my view, investors would be wise to take at least some of the profits off the table at this point. There’s obviously much going on that works for this company, but the shares are objectively and relatively overpriced. From a purely financial point of view, there is very little to dislike about Nike, but investing is about more than buying a growing company at any price. The return to the investor is largely a function of the price we pay, and so, investors would be wise to avoid this until prices come down. My advice to current shareholders is to clip some of the profits, and congratulate yourself with whatever it is you like to indulge in when you’re feeling self congratulatory. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

There’s obviously much to like about Nike’s financial history. I’ll start with the capital structure. In spite of the fact that debt has grown at a CAGR of about 24% since 2013, I’m not that concerned for two reasons. First, the vast majority (~85%) is due after 2026, which tells me there’s little risk of a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon. Second, the company has a cash and short-term investment hoard on the books that swamps the level of debt present. While it’s true that the interest expense has obviously ballooned since 2013, I’m not that concerned about it. Interest expense is up dramatically, and risk increases as leverage increases, but the level of debt is hardly my greatest cause for concern here. If it became necessary to do so, the company obviously has the means to pay it off in full.

In addition, management obviously treats shareholders fairly well, as evidenced by the fact that since 2013, management has returned just over $20 billion to shareholders ($15 billion of this was from stock buybacks, and about $5.1 billion came in the form of dividend payments). This has allowed earnings per share to grow at an even greater rate (CAGR 13.4%) than the already impressive net income growth rate of CAGR 11.4%.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Nike is obviously no exception. The large imperfection here is the fact that the first six months of fiscal 2018 saw some unsettling trends relative to the same period a year ago. Specifically, revenue was up slightly (2%) from the year-ago period, yet net income collapsed 18% because operating overhead was up 8%, and because of a higher cost of sales. This indicates that a company that shows excellent growth prospects can also stumble. In my view, it also demonstrates that this is hardly a consistent growth engine.

Source: Company filings, 10-K, 10-Q

The Stock

Choppy growth is not enough to turn me off an investment, though. The business cycle is a reality, and therefore we shouldn’t be too concerned about choppy sales or net income over a relatively short time span. I’m comfortable with volatility if the price is right. Unfortunately, the price here is far from “right.”

This gets to my biggest problem with Nike as an investment. I’d remind investors that our eventual return is largely a function of the price we pay for something. The more we pay, the lower our subsequent returns are going to be. For this reason, I think valuation trumps all when it comes to investing, and when I judge the valuation, I look at the long-term growth assumptions embedded in price, and I look at price to free cash flow.

The way that I infer what the market’s assumptions are about long-term growth is by employing the methodology developed by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman isolates the “g” variable in a standard finance model to work out what the market assumes about long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth. When I employ this methodology to Nike shares, I calculate that the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate for this business of 7.1%. I consider this to be extremely optimistic, in spite of the fact that the company has shown greater levels of growth over the recent past. I’d remind investors that a 7.1% perpetual growth rate is ridiculously high and, on a long enough timeline, will take a bigger and bigger share of a slower growing economy.

In addition to working out what the market’s long-term price assumptions are, I look at the price to free cash flow per share. When it comes to this valuation measure, I like to look at the price to free cash flow both objectively, and relative to the company’s recent past. On this basis, Nike is relatively more expensive than it has been at any time over the past year. In my view, this enhances the risk present, which obviously cancels out some of the potential here.

Source: Gurufocus

Conclusion

Unfortunately, investors can’t simply access the cash flows of a given business directly. We must access those cash flows via the stock, which supposedly acts as a proxy for the underlying firm. The difficulty is that the proxy sometimes acts according to rules that seem to have nothing to do with the business itself. The crowd (and central bank action?) drives shares up or down in unison, and investors are carried along for a sometimes volatile ride. In my view, this poses a risk to investors because they assume that their thesis is correct simply because they bought something that then went up in price. It’s difficult, but if we want to succeed at this over the long term, we must buy assets when they’re on sale. At the moment, shares of Nike are objectively and relatively expensive, and for that reason, I recommend avoiding the name until it comes down in price.

