Seek - High Growth Potential, Low Valuation
by: Michael Turner
Summary
Seek has successfully begun expanding internationally.
Seek's diversification into the education sector has been successful, and provides further opportunities for the company moving forward.
With a PE ratio of 20 and a dividend yield of around 2%, seek is undervalued considering its potential growth.
(Note that this article refers to the ASX listed Seek Limited, and all amounts given are in AUD unless otherwise indicated.)
The Stock
Seek Limited (OTCPK:SKLTF) is an Australian company which matches jobseekers