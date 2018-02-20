Summary

Compugen Ltd. is an Israeli based company using advanced predictive discovery methods to identify novel drug targets in cancer immunotherapy and other disease treatments.

In 2013 it entered into a partnership deal with Bayer, as well as research collaboration agreements with Johns Hopkins U. School of Medicine and Mt. Sinai Hospital (N.Y.).

Compugen's proprietary computational system to discover novel drug targets and candidates created a pipeline of assets which may yield multiples of current valuation if anticipated future collaboration agreements entered into.

The current market cap of approximately $158 million undervalues the assets and potential of Compugen.