First Solar's Latest Project Win Bodes Well For Its Future

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
Western Reserve Strategies
Western Reserve Strategies
Summary

First Solar was just awarded a 65 MW solar + storage contract by Arizona Public Service.

Deal solidifies First Solar's status as the utility-scale solar market leader.

Agreement a positive for APS' parent company Pinnacle West Capital.

Image Source: First Solar.

First Solar's (FSLR) long-term plans are proceeding right on schedule. In 2016, the company made the fateful decision to shift production from hits Series 4 modules to the