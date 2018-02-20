PepsiCo: Revenues Fizzle But Dividends Shine

Summary

PEP's North American operations, about 66% of total revenues, continue to' weigh heavily on the company results as organic growth stagnates.

Rapidly changing consumer preferences around high levels of sugar in beverages combined with high sodium and saturated fats in food offerings wreak havoc on growth models in developed world markets.

Jurisdictions around the country and world have begun the process of imposing taxes on carbonated soft drinks and sugar added beverages adding further headwinds to growth.

Emerging markets appear to be providing the company's new source of growth, however sustainability has yet to be established and operations remain small.

PEP's response to these headwinds to growth mirrors that of other CPG companies facing declining sales in mature markets.