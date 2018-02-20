Will Fed Policy Continue To Support The Stock Market?

As a consequence, a different investment strategy may be necessary to produce desired results in this new environment.

A new, more active fiscal policy has been put in place by the Trump administration and this may result in a new relationship between the stock markets and monetary policy.

Over the past nine years or so, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy has tended to support the stock market and all its new historical highs.

The near-term future for the United States economy is going to be dependent upon what the Federal Reserve does with regards to monetary policy.

Financial markets continue to produce results that can be interpreted to mean that US economic policy will not achieve much more in the way of greater economic growth, but will produce more inflation.

The weak US dollar is seen as indicating that the policies of the Trump administration will produce more rapid rates of inflation while letting productivity growth continue to stagnate. Given that the US economy is at or very near full employment, stimulus efforts will generate more inflation, but very little additional economic growth.

And, there appears to be very little likelihood that the Federal Reserve will do anything to support a stronger dollar. Such an effort on the part of Fed officials is just not in the cards.

The policy decisions of the Fed, therefore, will be dependent upon how fast price increases will accelerate

The latest available forecasts of the economic future produced by Federal Reserve officials have the economy growing by 2.5 percent in 2018, which is the same rate of growth that was achieved in 2017. However, after 2018, Fed officials see the economy slowing, dropping to a 2.1 percent rate of growth in 2019, a 2.0 percent rate of growth in 2020, and only a 1.8 percent rate of growth in the longer-run.

Federal Reserve officials only forecast the inflation rate to hit 2.0 percent, its target rate of inflation, during the period under review.

Fed officials see the effective Federal Funds rate climbing only to 3.1 percent in 2020, the high point for the future.

The story I draw from these projections is that as inflation picks up, Fed officials will do what they need to do to keep the inflation rate down to 2.0 percent, its target rate of inflation, and this will mean constantly raising the Fed’s policy rate of interest thereby keeping economic growth down to the modest rates posted over the nine years since the end of the Great Recession.

This will mean that the new tax reform policies and the infrastructure spending proposals of the Trump administration will have very little impact on economic growth, but will keep inflation under control because of the continued increase in the Fed’s policy rate of interest.

This picture is not inconsistent with the forecast of a weak US dollar. Participants in the financial markets will still see US policy efforts focused upon using credit inflation as the tool to achieve more economic growth. This attitude will be reinforced by efforts on the part of the Trump administration to introduce more protectionist policies to impact international trade.

There is little or no indication that the economy will grow much faster than what the Federal Reserve officials have forecast. The year-over-year rate of growth of real GDP rose throughout the year from 2.0 percent in the first quarter of 2017, to 2.2 percent in the second quarter, to 2.3 percent in the third quarter, and finally to 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The growth of industrial production followed a typical historical pattern during the year, rising from a 0.6 percent, year over year, rate of growth in the first quarter of 2017, to 2.2 percent in the second quarter, to 1.6 percent in the third quarter, and 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter. That is, the growth rate in industrial production tends to rise more rapidly than real GDP as GDP increases. But, its growth rate will drop off quicker than that of real GDP as the economy begins to slow.

In January of 2018, industrial production was up 3.7 percent from January 2017.

Inflationary expectations did pick up in the bond market in January and February. For example, the inflationary expectations built into the yield of the 10-year Treasury note rose from about 1.90 percent toward the end of December and moved up almost to 2.15 percent in February. This represents a fairly large increase during such a short period of time.

The interesting thing is that the volatility in the stock market also picked up during this period of time, especially in early February around the time that Janet Yellen stepped down as the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

The VIX measure of stock market volatility was in the 9.00 to 11.00 range in late December through late January, but on January 29, the VIX measure jumped to almost 14.00 and has been as high as 37.00 in the following days. On Friday, it closed at 19.46.

My belief is that market participants sense a regime shift in monetary policy. This shift is not just because of the departure of Ms. Yellen and the swearing in of Jerome Powell as the new chair, but that Mr. Powell and a new make-up of the Fed’s Board of Governors, one with a majority of Donald Trump appointees, will face a new environment for monetary policy. The leaving of Ms. Yellen just highlights the fact that things are changing in the market place.

One thing that is changing is the philosophy of governmental policy. The Fed’s policy throughout most of the economic recovery has been to generate a wealth effect in the economy that would stimulate consumption spending. The wealth effect would come from rising stock prices supported by Federal Reserve policy.

This seems to be exactly what happened as the Federal Reserve, in the mind of investors, continually conducted policy so as to err on the side of monetary ease with a special emphasis on downside protection of stock prices - the Federal Reserve “put.”

Even after the Fed moved on from its position of quantitative easing, the stock market continued to reach new highs, supported by the belief that the Fed would continue to err on the side of monetary ease.

Well, the times they are a changing. As mentioned above, the concern over inflation has resurfaced and market participants seem to accept the fact that, sooner or later, the Fed may have to abandon its market support. I don’t think that market participants believe that the Fed is going to absolutely remove its “put”, but the possibility now exists that conditions may be such, especially with the fiscal stimulation being provided by the Trump administration, that Fed officials may have to move interest rates up quicker and be more concerned about how price pressures are building up,

And, not only will a change in the Fed’s approach result in more volatility in the stock market, the movement of investment funds into more passive vehicles for asset management may be slowed down or reversed. It means that times will be different… we may be in a new era.

Between the Bush administration and the Obama administration, there was a continuity in who was the Federal Reserve Chair and there was some constraint on building the government’s fiscal policy, a constraint that wanted to keep from adding too much additional government debt.

In taking over from the Obama administration, the Trump administration created a change in the leadership of the Fed and has produced a fiscal policy that is much more active, one that will be adding a lot more to the federal debt. These changes will have substantial consequences, one of which will be that Fed support of the stock market may disappear.

