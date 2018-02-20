Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is expected to release their Q4 and full year 2017 results at the end of the month, and investors are expecting big things. In 2017, Lowe’s stock gained 30%, easily outpacing the 19% gain from the S&P 500. LOW shot out of the gate in 2018, climbing as high as 16% before the end of January, before falling back after the recent market-wide volatility. As such, at the time of writing, Lowe’s companies have gained about 4% in 2018, losing 12% off its January highs. Does the recent pullback warrant a buying opportunity, or has the home improvement retailer risen too high, too fast?

This Retailer Is On Fire – In A Good Way

Last year was an amazing year for U.S. equities with the S&P 500 gaining 19.4%, which many experts did not see coming. A near 20% gain would have me ecstatic any year, but being a shareholder of LOW you would have seen 31% return in addition to your generous dividend checks.

As you can see in the chart above, which displays the company’s latest comparable quarterly results, the company continues to perform quite well. Revenue has increased 7%, which is largely attributable to 25 more stores during the 2017 period.

Operating income continues to grow at a strong rate, increasing 65% over the same period in 2016. Being that LOW will always be compared to Home Depot (HD), I like to see how they measure up and if they are making any ground. As a disclaimer, I am a fan of both retailers. In two out of the last three years, LOW has actually outperformed HD in terms of operating income growth. Now this can also largely be attributed to the strong push in higher store count the past few years for LOW, and HD has remained static only opening an average of five stores per year for the past five years. In comparison, LOW opened 272 new stores in 2016, and has opened 15 through Q3 2017. Operating income growth is a metric I like to look at, but the margin tells more of the story. LOW has increased their operating margin 330 basis points since Q3 2016, which is attributed to efficiencies being taken by management. Efficiency is another way to say Home Depot. They have dominated this department, and to give you an idea, in 2016 LOW reported a 9% full year operating margin, which HD reached in 2010 and has grown every year to 14.2% in 2016. Thus, LOW still has a long road ahead to reach those kind of numbers, but it just gives you an idea on the potential. A 500-basis point increase in operating margin in the future would have a massive impact on earnings. Continue to look for this number to grow.

Gross margin was relatively flat over the two periods, decreasing only 30-basis points in 2017, however, growth of 130% in net income was huge. When looking at the financial statements, the $500 million difference is related to $300 million more in gross margin, which is attributable to more stores like we have talked about, but the big gain came from SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expense. SG&A expenses declined $276 million during the period, which attributed to the higher operating income and net income. Much of the gain in this area though was related to numerous “non-cash” charges taken by the company during this period in Q3 2016.

Adjusted EPS, which does not take the “non-cash” charges I just alluded to into account, grew 19% during the quarter. Growth is related to higher income due to new stores, efficiencies gained, and continued stock repurchases that have taken place since prior year.

Overall, the company continues to perform at a high level, and with some of the tailwinds I will mention below, I do not see why the momentum should slow. I give the company a thumbs up on their most recent quarter.

Finding Ways To Be More Efficient

As I alluded to briefly above, LOW has come a long way in becoming more efficient under CEO Robert Niblock. In talking with many former associates, many of whom I have met on SA, LOW did not always put their employees at the forefront of their goals, and many had the feeling of being left behind or not having a voice. Some still believe this to be the case, but many believe vast improvements are underway.

One indicator I look at that the company has shown improvements in terms of efficiency over the years is that of ROA, or Return On Assets. ROA is an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. ROA gives investors an idea as to how efficient management is at using its assets to generate earnings. Here is a look at how Lowe’s has performed since 2011.

Chart created by author

As you can see, the company has increased efficiency from 5.5% in 2011 to 9.0% in 2016. For comparison purposes, HD turned in ROA of 18.5% during 2016. One way you can look at the big gap between the two is by saying HD is far outperforming LOW, which has been the case for a number of years. The other way you can look at it is by seeing the potential LOW has, which would have huge impacts on earnings.

Another area of efficiency I like to look into is operating margin. Here is a look at Lowe’s operating margin percentage since 2011.

Chart created by author

The operating margin has grown each year, with the exception of 2015, which saw various one-time charges included in the results. Between 2014 and 2016, investors have not seen huge growth, so this is an area I will keep an eye on with the 2017 full year results expected in a couple of weeks. Based on the trailing twelve months, LOW has averaged an operating margin of about 9.7%, with a big increase in Q2 2017, when the operating margin hit 12.2%. I would expect this metric to continue increasing in the future, leading to higher income available to shareholders.

Analysts and Activists

One item to note is the active stake D.E. Shaw recently took up in LOW, which resulted in a 5+% increase in the stock immediately after the announcement. Since taking the stake, both Shaw and LOW met to discuss future plans, and what came out of those discussions were two new board members from Shaw being added to the company board. The discussions were reported as “constructive” and we can see the activist already making headway.

In terms of analysts, Jeffries recently upgraded the home improvement retailer from Hold to Buy the first week of February. Jeffries also added a price target of $129 for the stock. The analyst company believes the company can cater more to pro customers than they have in the past and sees the stock earnings tripling over the next five years.

In terms of other analysts, CFRA is less bullish than Jeffries, but bullish non- the less, as they rate LOW a 4-star buy (out of 5) and maintain a price target of $105. This 12-mo price target implies about 9% upside. We saw these price levels as recent as two weeks ago, so I personally think this target will be raised soon.

Based on the 33 analysts currently covering the stock, 19 of them rate the stock a buy, with five rating it overweight and nine with a hold rating. As you can see, analysts believe the stock will continue to rise in the current and future economic environment with zero sell or underweight ratings from analysts.

Who Doesn’t Like Growing Dividends

As we mentioned above, LOW far exceeded Mr. Market in 2017 and so far in 2018 by a healthy margin, but the recent sharp market wide pullback, has seemed to offer some solid entry points for reputable companies with continued growth ahead. Yes, interest rates are rising, this is not new news, but at the same time, the economy is growing at a healthy clip. Not only will LOW outperform the market again in 2018, it will continue to pay you a growing dividend at the same time. A growing stock price and a growing dividend, sign me up!

Lowe’s has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in 1961 and have increased that dividend for 55 consecutive years now, placing them in the prestigious Dividend Aristocrat list, which tracks S&P 500 constituents that have increased their dividend payout for 25+ years. Currently, Lowe’s pays a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, or 1.70% yield. The payout ratio for Lowe’s is currently only 39%, giving you an idea just how fast earnings are growing for the home improvement retailer and how much room for continued growth they have available. The company also sports a 5-year dividend growth rate over 20% per year. Free cash flow per share has risen each of the last five years, which is a positive trend for future dividend growth. Based on the increasing free cash flow, low payout ratio, and rising earnings, I expect LOW to continue to increase dividends for years to come.

Valuation

Currently, Lowe’s stock trades at $96.31, 11.6% off the 52-week high the company traded at near the end of January. LOW currently trade at a P/E ratio of 23.10x at the time of this article. Using CFRA’s forward EPS estimate of $6.42 for the next 12-months, LOW trades at a Forward P/E of just 15.0x. Over the past five years, LOW stock has traded for an average P/E ratio of 23.18x, which suggests LOW is currently trading at fair value. Looking at the stock from a Price/FCF perspective, LOW trades at a P/FCF of 17.5x compared to a five-year average of 14.9x, which suggests its stock is also overvalued compared to recent history.

Here is how the valuation looks using the seven-year FAST Graphs chart.

Source: Fast Graphs

Conclusion

LOW had a tremendous 2017 that carried over into the first month of 2018, before a 12+% pullback in the stock in the past week has offered investors a chance to get in before the next leg up. LOW continues to benefit from both short and longer-term trends resulting from the effects of the unfortunate hurricanes that have hammered Texas and Florida, as well as the corporate tax cuts, which saw LOW paying 40.5%, 42.4%, and 36.9% each of the last three years.

As mentioned earlier, home improvement stores are a premium to consumers as they are paid for making items available immediately. A plumbing issue or roof leak will not be able to wait for Amazon to deliver items two to three days later. As for the professional consumer, they are not able to budget for many supplies in advance for fear of being oversupplied. Home remodels will continue in an increasing housing market and also when the housing market decides to take a breather.

LOW looks intriguing after the pullback and with housing continuing to remain strong, I expect 2018 to be another big year for the company. Gaining efficiencies, which have seen HD become the leader of the industry will continue to propel. The company has made large investments in digital/e-commerce and are making strides with Pro customers, which will all be drivers going forward.

LOW looks intriguing after the pullback and with housing continuing to remain strong, I expect 2018 to be another big year for the company. Gaining efficiencies, which have seen HD become the leader of the industry will continue to propel. The company has made large investments in digital/e-commerce and are making strides with Pro customers, which will all be drivers going forward.