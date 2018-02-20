There it is, the final recommendation from the Department of Commerce. Secretary Wilbur Ross proposed a few key measures to defend the US steel industry against cheap exports from countries just like China and stocks like United States Steel (NYSE:X) absolutely love it - as they should!

Source: United States Steel

Why National Security Is At Risk

On February 16th 2018, the Department of Commerce published its official recommendations to the President when it comes to the protection of the domestic steel and aluminum industry under Section 232.

The number one reason is the importance to the US national security. The five points that justify this are listed below and can be found in the official report that was published on the 11th of January 2018. I highlighted the core of every reason for your own convenience.

National security includes projected national defense requirements for the US Department of Defense. National security also encompasses U.S. critical infrastructure sectors including transportation systems, the electric power grid, water systems, and energy generation systems. Domestic steel production is essential for national security applications. Statutory provisions illustrate that Congress believes domestic production capability is essential for defense requirements and critical infrastructure needs, and ultimately to the national security of the United States. U.S. Government actions on steel across earlier Administrations further demonstrate domestic steel production is vital to national security. Domestic steel production depends on a healthy and competitive U.S. industry. The principal types of mills that produce steel are integrated mills with basic oxygen furnaces (BOFs), mini-mills using electric arc furnaces (EAFs), re-roller/converter, and metal coater facilities. Basic oxygen furnaces convert raw materials into steel, and remain critical for continued innovation in steel technology. Covered in this report are 5 categories of steel products that are used for national security applications: flat, long, semi-finished, pipe and tube, and stainless. The Department found that demand for steel in critical industries has increased since the Department’s last investigation in 2001. The 2001 Report determined that there was 33.68 million tons of finished steel consumed in critical industries per year in the United States based on 1997 data. The Department updated that analysis for this report using 2007 data (the latest available) and determined that domestic consumption in critical industries has increased significantly, with 54 million metric tons of steel now being consumed annually in critical industries.

So, What Are The Main Findings?

The main findings are focused on the size of US steel imports and the significant job losses. The other reasons are mainly focusing on the massive size of China's steel industry and the difficulties to compete in such an environment.

Source: Department of Commerce

And it does not stop there. The Department of Commerce also outlined a few important options that could be taken to solve these issues. The recommendations give the President the option to either impose tariffs on all steel exporting countries or to hit the most steel-intensive countries very hard.

Source: Department of Commerce

It is clear that the main goal is to support the domestic steel industry in a sustainable way. Personally, I am very positive to finally see that the recommendations are on the table. Simple because countries like China are exporting extremely cheap and low-quality steel throughout the world. This hurts countries like the US and domestic steel producers very hard. I am a free trader myself but think that a country has every right to defend itself against cheap government subsidized steel imports.

When it comes to Trump, I believe that he won't make changes to the recommendations even though he has the right to change the steel tariff plans or cancel them altogether from a legal standpoint.

The final decision from President Trump has to be made before April 11, 2018. With this in mind, I think that the President is going to impose massive tariffs. This is my personal opinion which is supported by the fact that the President won the rust belt by a wider margin than George W. Bush and Mitt Romney in 2012. A failure to protect the domestic steel industry along with all attached sub-industries like the coking coal business would have a massive impact on the results of future elections.

I explained the importance of steel tariffs in an article I wrote last year.

Why I Am Sticking To US Steel

In the beginning of this month, I wrote an article about the macro case supporting United States Steel. I am still fully supporting this call especially because I did not base my bull case on Section 232.

Below you can find my entire takeaway (02/04/18):

US Steel has done a tremendous job in 2017 growing both its top and bottom line. The company saw higher shipments along with higher prices supported by accelerating economic growth. Both steel prices and economic sentiment are currently supporting higher prices over the next few months. Personally I used the current weakness to buy a few more shares. The biggest risk at this point is a growth peak. However, we are not seeing enough evidence to support a growth slowing case. That's why I'm still sticking to my steel stocks. On a side note, please be aware of the high volatility and risks attached to trading stocks like US Steel. Keep your positions small if you decide to trade them. Article: U.S. Steel: Going Strong!

Add to this the chances that we are extremely close to steel protection and you get a graph like the one you see below.

Source: Twitter (@ukarlewitz)

US Steel is massively breaking out after adding almost 15% after the Section 232 announcement. At this point, we are seeing a multi-year breakout accompanied with accelerating economic growth and steel prices at a multi-year high as you can see below.

With this in mind, I am further adding to what is currently one of my best trades. I expect US Steel to soon cross $50 per share on its way to $60 over the next few months. This of course is based on the fact that US economic growth is further going to accelerate while we also need a confirmation of President Trump.

In other words, enjoy the ride but take care of your risk management. Steel stocks are extremely volatile and risky.

