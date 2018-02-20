Equity CEFs: Is That Insanity Or Opportunity Knocking?

But the real problem I'm having is that it's the supposedly "momentum" funds that are seeing the strongest interest as opposed to fund's that are seeing the strongest NAV performance.

The question is how much dumb money is already reflected in equity CEFs as the rebound in the markets has also carried many CEFs back up to extended valuations.

No where will you find more opportunities to buy or more insane prices being paid for investments than in Closed-End funds.

Who is knocking on the investment door right now? In Closed-End funds (CEFs), it all depends on which funds you are looking at. Now you may say that that is no different than picking stocks or ETFs or mutual funds and I would say that CEFs are very different because they are the only investment class in which valuations are not subjective to opinions or analysis.

With CEFs, there's no question whether a fund is overpriced or not. If a CEF's market price is at a premium to its NAV, the fund is overvalued and if the fund's market price is less than the NAV, it is undervalued. Now you can argue about whether a fund deserves to trade at a premium or discount but then this becomes "subjective" once again.

As long as a CEF's NAV is a true representation of its liquidation value, then a CEF's market price discount or market price premium can give you an added valuation metric not found in any other asset class.

So why not put that to work for you since as we'll see, many income investors completely ignore the single most important advantage of CEFs.

Are Those Red Flags Starting To Pop Up?

Some strange things are happening in the equity CEF universe so far this year. One way to see this is to sort all of the equity CEFs I follow by the difference in their total return market price by their total return NAV price.

The more a fund's market price is outperforming its NAV, the more a fund's valuation improves. In the case of CEFs at discounts, that means their discount is narrowing. In the case of CEFs at premiums, that means their premium is getting larger. Sometimes there's a good reason for this, i.e. a strong NAV performance, a distribution increase or a fund that is already at a very low valuation. But sometimes it's a head scratcher and we have a number of head scratchers.

Because for some reason, it's the funds that least deserve it that are getting the valuation boost. Many of these funds were already at a premium valuations and they've just gone to a higher premium valuations. Then there is the question of NAV performance. For some funds, it's as if it doesn't even matter. Let's go to a table to see what I am talking about.

If you are not familiar with my spreadsheet tables, I sort equity CEFs by their (Sheet 1) YTD NAV total return performance, (Sheet 2) their YTD market price total return performance and (Sheet 3) the difference between the two.

Sheet 3 can be the most revealing and is shown below. Any fund whose market price is outperforming its NAV by more than 5% YTD is shown in red and considering we are only two months into the new year, this percentage should probably be more like 3%, so I'm going to bring it down to 3%.



Here you can see that many of the CEFs shown in red in the NAV & Mkt Difference column are also trading at premium valuations and yet many are also showing negative NAV performance YTD. How is that possible? What are investors thinking?

Well, either investors believe that certain sectors like utilities or energy MLPs are about to shoot back up or investors are just chasing "momentum" funds for a trade. And if it's the latter, then I don't believe this is positive development for CEFs in general because it means to me that traders are dominating the rise back up in equity CEFs and not necessarily investors who focus on NAV performance.

Maybe I'm reading more into this than what it deserves but let's take a look at a couple funds and see if any of this makes any sense.

The Good And The Ugly Of The John Hancock Funds

John Hancock sponsors a number of equity and fixed income based CEFs, including the ever popular John Hancock Financial Opportunities fund (BTO), but in this exercise where going to look at two John Hancock funds that often trade at wide valuation differences despite the lower valued fund dominating the other in NAV and market price performance. Let's start at the top of Sheet 3 and look at the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield fund (HTY), $9.66 market price, $8.60 NAV, 12.3% premium, 9.1% current market yield.

HTY is a very small CEF at only $95 million in managed assets and appears to be easily driven (manipulated?) by momentum investors, whether they be existing shareholders or someone who wants in on the game. Last year I commented how equity CEF valuations were making more sense in this article, Sanity In An Insane Market, and one fund I singled out as an example was HTY which finally appeared as if investors were wising up and selling this overpriced CEF.

You see, HTY's NAV performance has historically been very average and the fund has cut its distribution three times since inception, the latest declared just a year ago in February of 2017. But for some reason, HTY always seemed to trade at a premium valuation, I guess because of its generous yield which obviously it hasn't been able to cover over the years since its inception NAV of $19.10 is only worth $8.60 today.

But in the second half of 2017, HTY's market price finally sold off and went to the discount it deserved. But then, as soon as the new year began, it zoomed right back to the 12.3% premium valuation we see today despite its NAV going mostly the opposite direction, down.

That's right. HTY's NAV has dropped -2.8% so far in 2018 and yet its market price is up 9.5%. For what reason? I mean, who would do that?

What makes this even more confounding is that John Hancock also has one of the best equity based CEFs in the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income fund (HTD), $22.21 market price, $23.90 NAV, -7.1% discount, 7.5% current market yield. HTD focuses primarily in two sectors that have underperformed so far this year, utilities and preferreds, but considering the almost 20% valuation difference now between HYT and HTD, is this justified?

Well certainly on a longer term basis, it is not. I've written several times over the years comparing HTY to HTD and each time, you would have been far better off buying HTD. Let's use my February 4th, 2013 article, Equity CEFs: The Most Undervalued And Overvalued Funds, as an example.

In the article, I compared the NAV total return performances of HTY & HTD from the post financial crisis lows of 3/31/2009 to 2/1/2013 (article date) and despite HTD using a balanced portfolio of stocks and preferred securities, HTD's total return NAV performance of 186% far outperformed HTY's 55%. Now HTD uses leverage while HTY is more of an option-income fund but I just couldn't get over the fact that it was the far better fund that traded at the low valuation while the average performing fund got to trade at a premium valuation because either a). it had a much higher yield or because b). someone was able to drive the market price of the much smaller fund (HTD is a very large $1.3 billion in managed assets CEF).

But in the long run, that wasn't going to matter and I strongly suggested that investors look to HTD with the lower yield and lower valuation if they wanted to realize better market price performance going forward. And how have the two funds done since then? It's a fairly simple exercise to compare the roughly 5-year market price performances (not NAV now) since then from 2/1/2013 to 2/19/2018. And here it is.

5-year Total Return Market Price Comparison

Note: Green means up quarters for the broader market averages whereas red means down quarters.

Even taking into account the last period shown in the table which covers YTD 2018 in which we've seen HTY's market price skyrocket while HTD's drop significantly, it's still not even close. Go one quarter before using the period up to the end of 2017 and it was 70.7% in favor of HTD vs 25.3% for HTY.

Now HTY is a pure global stock CEF whereas HTD is 50% utility stocks and 50% preferreds and if you go back to the start of the table above beginning in February of 2013, you'll see that HTY dominated HTD at market price performance for the entire year plus going into 2014. That's because 2013 was an incredible year for stocks but a horrible year for fixed income. But it still didn't matter over time and HTD eventually caught up. So what we've learned is that HTY may be a better momentum fund than HTD but HTD has been the far better investment fund.

And the reason is simply NAV performance over time, something I stress over and over again. If we change the table above from quarterly market price performance comparison to a quarterly NAV performance comparison, even taking into account 2013 and YTD 2018, HTD's NAV performance dominates.

5-Year Total Return NAV Price Comparison

Notice how HTD's NAV and market price have actually grown since 2013 compared to HTY, which has seen both its market price and NAV erode away.

So who would buy HTY at a 12.3% premium over HTD at a -7.1% discount other than momentum traders or current shareholders? No one would if they were long term investors but then maybe we're running dry of investors and all we have left is momentum traders.

Do GUT Shareholders Know That Utilities Are Down This Year?

Going back to the Sheet 3 sorting towards the top of the article, another headscratcher is the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), $7.10 market price, $4.88 NAV, 45.5% premium, 8.5% current market yield, which now trades at the highest premium of all CEFs. One would think then that the utility sector must be doing very well, but actually the sector and GUT's NAV are also both negative this year. So how is GUT showing a positive market price YTD? Good question. Anyone who thinks this is somehow justified probably doesn't see that GUT's NAV is now down to sub $5 while its NAV yield has crept up to a red flag 12.3%.

So will Gabelli cut GUT's distribution? It absolutely should but GUT seems to be so closely held, I don't know if they will be able to since the premium market price would come crashing down just like it did for the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income fund (PGP) when it cut its distribution first in October, 2016 and then a second time just this past January.

GUT is such an anomaly that I don't really pay that much attention to it. But again, what is this saying (if anything) about the current state of equity CEFs? To me, it's just another sign of dumb money buying at the top or even just holding on to a high yield pipe dream.

One Last Sign Of The CEF Apocalypse

If you really want to know the one fund that irks me the most, it would have to be the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite fund (SPXX), $18.11 market price, $16.56 NAV, 9.4% premium, 5.6% current market yield. It isn't because it has the highest premium or because it uses a defensive option strategy but can still rise to a premium valuation in an otherwise bull market environment. No, it's the fact that investors didn't even notice that SPXX's NAV was down even more than the S&P 500 during the worst of the correction just a week or so ago.

Maybe you can justify the fund's NAV badly lagging the S&P 500 during a ramp up market environment over the last several years but it better hold up better when things go south. But it didn't. And yet, investors have pushed SPXX up to a 9.4% market price premium for this even with a paltry 5.6% current market yield! Heck, SPXX doesn't even pay its distribution monthly! I mean, who could be this blind? I'll tell you who. Dumb money who see an S&P 500 fund with a 5.6% yield and say, "I'm in."

Now you may be asking yourself why I'm getting all worked up over this. Well, unlike HTY or GUT where you may not know of a good alternative, in the case of SPXX, the alternatives are many, not just in CEFs but much larger and more liquid ETFs. I mean, why not just buy the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) at par valuation instead of a premium and do your own covered call option writing? That's what I do and I can tell you for a fact that you can achieve a lot higher annualized yield than 5.6%.

SPXX does not deserve to be trading at a premium valuation and in fact should be trading at more like a -5% discount which would put it closer to $15.70 rather than $18.11. SPXX is a sell here.

Conclusion

When valuation abnormalities spike like this, your head begins to wonder if maybe discounts and premiums really don't matter. Or maybe NAV performance isn't all it's cracked up to be. Or maybe just buy the highest yielding funds even if they can't cover their distributions. That is, just buy what works in the short run and disregard the rest.

But I know over time, that is a fool's game and the end result will be disappointing investment performances over time. The question now, if you are an investor and not a trader, is whether or not this a good time to be investing or should we wait until the momentum CEFs get a reality check?

I'm both an investor and trader and my gut feeling after this rapid retracement in the markets is that it's better to wait. I have a laundry list of CEFs to buy that are at far better valuations than the funds mentioned here and have had better NAV performances too. I'll be back with such a list when equity CEFs become a bit more sane.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTD, PGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.