Fortive: I Missed The Party

Summary

Fortive's performance has made the caution I expressed about it a year ago look foolish.

It has consistently exceeded analysts’ expectations, in part because it is rather difficult to analyze.

But analysis is by no means impossible, and a low valuation at spin-off and subsequent earnings surprises should be baked into expectations by now.

I recognize the risk that my caution will againprove unwise, but I am too ambivalent about Fortive’s price outlook, particularly after its last two weeks' performance, to make acommitment at these prices.