What If A Judge Blocks The Acquisition Of Bear State Financial?
Three different lawsuits are claiming that the merger agreement is not fair.
The market check does not seem sufficient. Bear State contacted only six potential buyers.
The price agreed is not only low, the company, at the same time, also seems to have breached its fiduciary duties.
Shareholders approved the merger, so the transaction should close soon. However, a judge could stop everything and force the company search for other buyers. It's an opportunity.
Introduction
Usually, the acquisition of small banks is not assessed by the financial media. Journalists prefer to analyze big mergers, because more money is involved. Additionally, big funds do not really care about small transactions.However,