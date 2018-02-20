Biotech Forum Daily Digest For February 20th

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on CymaBay Therapeutics are highlighted below.

The downdraft that sent the major indices down into official 'correction' territory for the first time in two years faded last week. The Dow and S&P 500 had their best weekly performances in over a year. Both indices were up over four percent on the week. The NASDAQ rose some five percent. The main biotech indices rallied in line with the overall market. After a promising start of the year, the M&A market has been dormant across the industry over the past few weeks coinciding with the spike in volatility. Now that things seem to have settled down a bit, we shall see if deal volume comes back into the market.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) could get a bump in trading today after inking a collaboration deal with drug giant AbbVie (ABBV). The partnership deal is aimed at developing and commercializing vectorized antibodies directed against tau for the treatment neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's. Voyager will receive $69 million upfront. This small cap concern could also garner up to $155 million in preclinical and Phase 1 option payments as well as up to $895 million in development milestones. Voyager could also see regulatory payouts for each vectorized tau antibody compound and tiered royalties on net sales. We recommended that investors put this one on their 'watch list' back in August from our sister feed, The Busted IPO Forum. The stock has doubled since that time, but it feels like there is still momentum behind the shares.

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) should be active and rising in trading today. The company announced positive Phase 3 study results around its lead drug candidate 'AR101' to treat highly sensitive peanut allergy. The trial showed the drug was effective in over three quarters of the subjects compared with just over eight percent of the placebo group.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) could get a bit of a boost this week. Sunday it was announced that a federal judge in Delaware had overturned a jury’s verdict the company to pay over $2.5 billion because its hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni infringed a patent held by rival Merck (MRK). The verdict is likely to be appealed again but puts Gilead on stronger ground in this matter. The matter probably gets settled for a much lower amount at some point in the future.

Citigroup raised its price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) from $24 to $27 on Friday. The stock has been under pressure thanks to a recent clinical hold on a key trial due to a death. The shares currently go for just over $6.50 a share after a 10% surge to end last week. After meeting with management, Citi's analyst believes the hold will eventually be lifted and the stock should recover.

Citigroup is also positive on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) going into critical meetings with the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use also known as CHMP. Citi reiterates a Buy rating and $78 price target on PTLA this morning. Its analyst believes CHMP could 'could render a formal opinion on AndexXa today, and for Bevyxxa in March'.

Analysts have warmed up to AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) over the past week. Thursday, SunTrust Robinson raised their price target to $162 from $115 previously while maintaining their Buy rating. Jefferies did the same yesterday in raising their price target to $145 from $101 previously. This morning Wedbush lifted its price target to $151, a bump of $9 a share from its previous price target on this mid-cap concern that came public in early 2017 and has been in rally mode ever since.

Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) is one of two 10-baggers I have been fortunate to own this decade. I have culled some profits over the past year but have the remaining half of my stake in CBAY using the Jensen Rules at an average cost of 94 cents a share. The shares touched $15.00 a share for the first time this week. In today's Spotlight feature, we take a look at the reasons I continue to hold 50% of my original shares in this rocket.



Company Overview:

CymaBay Therapeutics is a small biopharma concern located just outside San Francisco. The company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. After its big rally, CymaBay has achieved a market cap of just over $800 million and the stock sells right at its 52-week and all-time highs.

Why The Rally?

Early this summer, the company released encouraging phase 2 study results of its primary drug candidate seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis or PBC. The drug's safety and efficacy could prove superior to Ocaliva from Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). This drug was approved in June of 2016 and did $127 million in sales in its first full year on the market. That drug has some undesirable and measurable side effects including Pruritus in over 50% of patients receiving the compound. Seladepar has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for the treatment of PBC. It is also in earlier stage testing for NASH, which is a huge potential market and should become the leading cause of liver related death in a few years now that cures for hepatitis C are available.

The company also has another late stage drug in development called arhalofenate. This is an oral, dual-acting treatment for gout and is licensed to Kowa. CymaBay stands to receive up to $200 million in sales and development milestones plus tiered double-digit royalties on sales of arhalofenate from Kowa. A Phase 3 trial should kick off this year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analysts still like the prospects for CymaBay despite the big rise in the stock. Over the past month, the stock has seen the following analyst action. H.C. Wainwright maintained their Buy rating and raised their price target on CBAY from $12 to $18 on January 24th. The next day Roth Capital assumed coverage with a Buy rating and $27 price target. Its analyst stated its valuation "can stand alone in PBC, NASH is 'icing on the cake.'" A week later Piper Jaffray chimed in with a Buy rating and a $15 price target, which already now has been hit. The company had just over $100 million in cash and marketable securities on the books at the end of the third quarter. It then raised a little over $125 million via a secondary offering at the end of January. This should address any near and medium term funding concerns.

Verdict:

It is hard to see CymaBay providing anything close to its return over the past two years going forward. However, the company has upcoming catalysts, is well funded and has a couple of 'shots on goal'. Analysts like the potential of the company just in PBC and any progress with NASH is a huge potential wildcard. I would not be chasing this name given the huge rally, but would be tempted to add to the name should it drift back in the low teens. The company's NASH potential is enough to let me continue to let the 'House's Money' ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,BLCM,CBAY,GILD, PTLA,VYGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.