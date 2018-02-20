Daily State Of The Markets: Has The Storm Passed?

The jury is still out on the fundamental issues facing the market (aka inflation).

I've opined that the recent dive in the stock market was comprised of both technical and fundamental factors.

Although we can ever know for sure why Ms. Market does what she does, I believe last week's price action may have been telling.

Recall that I've opined a time or two lately that the vicious decline which unfolded from January 29 through February 9 was partly fundamental and partly technical. And the good news is it looks like the worst of the technical aspect of the decline may have run its course.

The Fundamental/Macro Picture

To review, the fundamental part of the equation is tied to inflation, interest rates and Fed policy expectations. Personally, I felt that the uber-violent decline of 10% was unlikely driven solely by the fundamental picture. This view is due primarily to my belief that the macro inflation worries were largely tied to forecasts and not to actual data.

To be fair though, I will argue that the rise in interest rates can be attributed to data as the U.S. Treasury's plans for bond sales, which are slated to be more than double last year's total, was enough to cause selling in the bond pits.

And now that we've seen the CPI/PPI data, which contained arguments for both teams, I continue to believe that a swift "reset" of macro expectations wasn't a justifiable "excuse" for a 10% correction in stock prices.

Yes, inflation has accelerated over the last few months. Yes, the year-over-year data is above the Fed's target. And yes, we do have a new Fed Chairman, who may or may not want to change course in the coming year.

However, we need to keep in mind that the big driver of inflation is wage growth. And the bottom line is that while wages are improving, the word "overheating" really is not part of the discussion here.

So, from my seat, I contend that the fundamental/macro factors in play could certainly cause stocks to pull back a bit or experience a period of "sloppy" action for a few months. Especially in a market that was extremely overbought and over-believed. But a 10% dive over five days? Uh, I don't think so.

The Technical Picture

This brings us to what I'm calling the "technical" aspect of the market's dance to the downside.

I promise not to rehash the gory details of the algorithmic trading, the spike in the VIX, the unwind of the short-vol trade, the systematic volatility targeting strategy moves, the breaking of the short-vol products, and the forced selling that ensued from what amounted to a perfect storm for the bears.

The bottom line on the technical front is all of the above were involved. And in my humble opinion, THIS is where one should lay the majority of the responsibility for the market's plunge. THIS is what causes the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average to lose more than 1,000 points twice in a single week. And THIS is what was behind the Dow's back-to-back 850+ point moves down and then up over the span of minutes in a single session.

This is also what the term "market structure" is all about. Cutting to the chase, there are no market-makers standing by ready to buy/sell a round lot of the stock they represent at any moment in time anymore. No, market-makers have been replaced by computers, which have a nasty tendency to "pull bids" when the going gets tough and when, in reality, the market needs a "real" bid the most.

It is during times of market crisis that bids disappear completely and anyone looking to sell is greeted by a vacuum. In short, it is this "structure" that creates the environment where flash crashes can and will continue to thrive in.

The Message

Although the market environment can change in a heartbeat, my takeaway from last week's action is that the technical picture has definitely improved. This suggests that the bottom is in and that the "perfect storm" that created the extreme volatility has passed.

This does NOT mean that volatility will dwindle going forward and/or return to last year's levels. This does not mean that the stock market will skip the "retest" phase. And this does not mean that stocks will run back to the old highs in a straight line.

However, at this stage of the game, it appears that the extreme violence phase may be complete and that trading may return to a more rational mode. Fingers crossed!

Thought For The Day:

Happiness is in the heart, not in the circumstances. - Author Unknown