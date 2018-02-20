The rally in US yields has finally gotten to a point where market participants from all spheres have started to take notice. Some say it contributed to the equity market (SPY) crash the other week. I tend to agree, but I do find it hard to believe equities can rally with the 10 year at 2.7%, while at 2.8% it suddenly causes a meltdown. Why the sudden panic?

This might have something to do with it.

The 10 year Treasury down channel is something I have pointed out in a few articles. They don't come much cleaner, or significant; the downtrend has been in this channel since 1986. And in late January it broke.

You can point to other possible reasons for the equity crash. Inflation concerns brought to the fore by the uptick in hourly earnings? A message to the new Fed chair, Jerome Powell echoing the 1987 crash which came two months after Alan Greenspan took over?

Perhaps, but a technical breakout takes away all speculation; we knew ahead of time a break of the 10 year channel would be significant, and lo and behold it was.

Anyway, the channel is now history. It may be significant if yields correct lower and retest it at some time in the future, but there are other technical inflections points we can watch in the meantime.

Technicals to Watch

20 year yields have also broken out.

But the pattern on the bonds (NASDAQ:TLT) is probably cleaner and more significant.

This large "head and shoulders" has taken over three years to form and is on the verge of triggering. The neckline is 117.5 and the target is 89, near the 2011 lows. It's hard to imagine such a large move, but it is a valid pattern and I've found the market often does things we can't imagine.

The question now is if it will trigger, and if it will play out as cleanly as the textbooks illustrate.

We can get some kind of guide from how TLT behaved the last time this pattern formed, very recently in the lower time frames.

This smaller head and shoulders formed over most of 2017 and triggered in late January. It has not quite reached the target at 115.5, and may not do so considering the larger pattern is right on the support "neckline" at 117.5.

Regardless, it is only included as a guide to what could happen with the larger pattern. When we put them side by side we can see how similar they are and could reasonably expect similar behavior.

The comparison suggests the first test of the neckline at 117.5 on the larger pattern will find support and rally back quite significantly to 123-124 before testing the neckline before finally falling through later in the year.

Obviously such large moves will affect other related markets, and if the proposed path does play out, equities likely recover to new highs and crash later in the year.

Conclusions

The rally in yields may be driven by fundamentals, but it was the technical breakout of the long term channel that caused panic in the markets.

There is now another important technical inflection point for TLT. 117.5 could trigger a large bearish pattern targeting 89. When / if this pattern eventually triggers, the implications are huge. However, recent history tells us this is unlikely in the near term and TLT should recover first.