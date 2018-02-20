E&P Bottom Of The Barrel Club #18-1: Wipeout!

I am sure that most readers have heard the phrase "The stock market is like skiing; you spend a long time riding slowly up the chair lift, then racing downhill in a matter of minutes if you are fortunate enough not to wipeout." OK, you probably haven't, because I just made it up. But the phrase that is used, that could draw a parallel, is that "the bull walks up the stairs, while the bear jumps out the window," or something to that effect. That has been the story of the market, with the most recent attempt at recovery met with a violent selloff that has reverberated throughout the E&P space.

Skiing: The art of catching cold and going broke while rapidly heading nowhere at great personal risk.

Source: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times

The purpose of this article is primarily to update readers on events affecting BOTB Club members, ahead of upcoming earnings reports. In addition, I will illustrate the recent stock market swings that have occurred. For additional background and insights, I would suggest reading two earlier 2018 articles:

Market Performance

I am switching it up a bit for this article in my ongoing Bottom of the Barrel (BOTB) Club series since the year is still so young. While I am including common stock price data on all BOTB Club companies, as well as on numerous other E&P companies, I am foregoing the usual table that takes prices back to their prices as of YE '16, '15, '14, and June 30, 2014, the date of the last cyclical high. Instead, I am including year-to-date changes in stock prices, and also including price changes for the last two 30-day periods, because they reveal an interesting change in market sentiment, in my opinion.

First, YTD '18 figures show that 8 or the remaining 21 BOTB Club companies (XCO dropped out due to its bankruptcy filing) have gains, led by Legacy (LGCY) (+42%), Mid-Con (MCEP) (+40%) and EV Energy (EVEP) (+27%). On the flip side, 9 of the companies had losses of more than 20%: Sanchez (SN) (-34%), Contango (MCF) (-32%), Chesapeake (CHK) (-31%), Eclipse (ECR) (-30%), Rex (REXX) (-28%), EP Energy (EPE) (-25%), Petroquest (PQ) (-23%), Gastar (GST) (-21%) and Comstock (CRK) (-20%).

On an overall basis, BOTB Club members were down (-6%) despite the wide variation and downward bias of the group individually (LGCY and MCEP brought the average up significantly). This compares favorably to the returns earned by the companies shown that are outside the BOTB Club, which posted an average return of (-9%). Over most other time periods, the BOTB Club trails its peers significantly, but those comparisons can wait until another day.

After commenting on the swing low posted in December at the end of the tax-loss selling period (Dec. 15, in my opinion) and the "Santa rally" and/or "January effect" that often impacts companies with smaller capitalizations and/or higher leverage, it was interesting to note how the market changed toward the end of January. For that reason, I have included in the table data that shows the percentage price increases for the period Dec. 15- Jan. 24 as an upswing, and note as well the "wipeout" from Jan. 24- Feb. 16 as well.

As evidence of the volatility in this group, the average return for the upswing was +42% for the BOTB Club vs. +20% for the other companies, and the down move has been on average (-22%) for the BOTB Club vs. (-15%) for the others. Of course, lower priced stocks require less movement in price to cause outsized moves in the percentages. But, coming back to the YTD figures, the returns despite all the volatility have been (-6%) to the BOTB Club vs. (-9%) for other cos.

I have included data on WTI and Brent oil futures prices, as well as natural gas prices and certain comparative relationships. Most notable is that while WTI prices are +3%, natural gas prices are (-13%), significant when taking into account different companies' product mix within the BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) figures that get reported. Many readers still focus on prices without considering that natural gas often plays a big part in those BOE calculations. The narrowing of the spread between WTI and Brent oil prices is also shown, (-50%) YTD.

Activity

Restructuring

EXCO Resources - On Jan. 15, 2018, EXCO Resources (XCO) filed for bankruptcy, as expected. With secured debt of almost $1.2 billion and total debt of $1.4 billion, debt equates to almost 17X EBITDA. Discretionary cash flow (cash flow from operations + changes in balance sheet items) was only $30 million for the nine-month period ending 9/30/17, or $40 million annualized.

While there was no pre-pack bankruptcy arrangement in place at the time of filing, it is not expected that equity or unsecured debt will receive equity in the reorganized company, since the secured debt has priority and is highly impaired itself. That said, a "nuisance" award of a small slice of warrants and/or equity is possible, if unlikely.

XCO will proceed through bankruptcy with a DIP financing from certain creditors that appears to have been tentatively set at $125 million, pending a court hearing to consider a $250 million facility. Objections to the larger facility have been filed, and a hearing is set later in February.

PJT Partners, XCO's financial advisor, will be pursuing the potential sale of all or a portion of XCO's assets at the same time as it is preparing for a reorganization of its capital structure. Virtual data rooms are now open, and indications of interest are due in early March for three distinct sets of assets: Haynesville, Appalachia, and Eagle Ford. At 12/31/16, XCO had 477 bcfe of proved reserves, with an SEC value of $311 million.

Rex Energy - Rex Energy filed an 8-K on Feb. 8, detailing the status of negotiations with its creditors on a potential pre-pack bankruptcy filing. REXX has $144 million in 1L debt, $588 million in 2L secured debt, $13 million in unsecured debt, preferred shares with a liquidation value of $40 million, and 9.9 million common shares.

Although no agreement has yet been reached, the company's most recent proposal indicates that the 1L debt (to Angelo Gordon, a private equity firm) would remain in place. Secured debt holders would receive new 2L notes plus an undetermined % of new equity, while unsecured holders would receive only an undetermined % of new equity. Existing equity holders (preferred and common combined) would receive 3% of the new equity, plus 5-year warrants for another 10% of the equity at an exercise price where the creditors will be deemed to received back 100% of their debt.

REXX estimates current proved reserves of 3,848 bcfe with a PV10 on strip prices of $892 million ($505 million PDP, or 55%). Projections furnished to creditors estimate 2018 EBITDAX at $123 million and capex of $114 million.

No agreements have yet been reached, but I assume they may be before year-end financials are issued, which could include a "going concern" qualification by their auditors that could trigger debt defaults. Details of the filing can be viewed here.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) announced a tentative agreement to exchange $497 million of its 8% senior unsecured notes due 2020 for (1) $344 million in new 2L 8.5% senior secured notes due 2023, plus (2) $155 million in NOG common stock. The agreement is conditioned upon NOG raising additional equity of $156 million, either in the form of cash or additional assets (no more than 50% of the total). NOG insiders committed to buy $40 million of such additional equity. The price targeted in the deal was $3/share; with the stock now trading at $1.90, it is unclear what impact that will have on the proposed transaction.

Like REXX, NOG recently brought in a non-bank financial partner, TPG 6th St. Partners, to provide its 1L debt and, presumably, to assist in its restructuring. In connection with the proposal, NOG announced a new Chairman who had accumulated a significant equity stake (the founder of Lifetime Fitness).

As of Sept. 30, 2017, NOG had net current liabilities of $200 million, due to the inclusion of current maturities of $155 million in long-term debt that was refinanced by TPG. An additional $691 million in long-term debt was outstanding at that time. At 12/31/16, proved reserves were 54 MMBOE (roughly 2/3 PDP), with an SEC value of $379 million.

Denbury Resources (DNR) announced that the cumulative impact of its exchange offers resulted in tenders of $784 million of unsecured notes (mostly 2022-2023 maturities) for $456 million of new 9.25% 2L notes due 2022, $59.4 million of 5% convertible senior notes due 2024 and $85 million of 3.5% convertible senior notes due 2024. The total reduction in current debt was $184 million (23% of the face amounts), with another $144 million potentially convertible into up to 39 million common shares (10% of total shares) in the future.

Equity

California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) issued 2.34 million unregistered shares as part of the midstream joint venture agreement with affiliates of Ares Capital Management, as described below, for $50 million ($21.33/share).

Debt

Sanchez Energy - SN raised $500 million of 7.25% senior secured 1L notes due 2023 at a price equating to a 7.5% APR. Approximately $95 million will go towards repayment of the company's previous bank facility, with the remainder available for general corporate purposes. SN will reduce its 1L facility from $350 million to $25 million and eliminate restrictive covenants.

SN likely saw an opportunity to replace its bank group with a "more flexible" group of investors looking for yield and security, at the expense of minimal protective covenants. No borrowing base to worry about, but also little to no control over how proceeds will be invested. SN's development program with GSO will likely take up a portion of such funds, with other funds devoted to other core areas of the company. SN will now have total debt of more than $2 billion, with proved reserves estimated at 12/31/17 of 772 BCFE and an SEC value of $1.9 billion (2/3 PDP).

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) issued $450 million in 9.25% senior secured 1L notes due 2023 at a price that yields an APR of 9.5%. Similar to the SN offering above, JONE will use proceeds to pay down its current 1L bank debt to $25 million while reducing its borrowing base to $50 million. Restrictive covenants will be eliminated.

As of Sept. 30, 2017, JONE had $151 million in 1L debt and $560 million in unsecured notes due 2022-2023. After paying down its 1L bank loan, $325 million would be available to JONE for general corporate purposes, including debt repurchases and development capex for its Merge assets in Oklahoma.

California Resources - CRC announced it was entering into a joint venture, in which it will contribute its Elk Hills power plant and a gas processing facility, while an affiliate of Ares Capital Management will contribute $750 million in cash. Approximately $739 million in cash will be distributed to CRC, of which $297 million will go towards payment of its existing 1L debt. The remaining $442 million in cash will be available to CRC for general corporate purposes, primarily to fund capex and possibly upcoming debt at maturity.

ECR is the affiliate of Ares making the investment, and it is itself a subsidiary of Development Capital Resources, a portfolio company of Ares that is run by two former oil company executives. Presumably, they act as "finders" for Ares, which supplies the funds and compensates them through the portfolio company rather than as direct employees. DCR has funded two other ventures, both for development drilling, using funds supplied by Ares.

In return for its contribution, ECR receives 1) 50,000 Class A common units (50% of the total); 2) 750,000 Class B preferred units (100%); and 3) 4,750 Class C common units (4.75% of the total). The key security is the Class B preferred units, entirely owned by ECR, which are entitled to cash distributions of 13.5% for a period of 5 years or, in certain circumstances, for a period of 7.5 years.

Despite its characterization as a joint venture, most analysts should treat the deal as non-recourse debt since it can be "retired" in 5-7.5 years upon payment of the liquidation preference (face value), together with any make-whole payments due. For accounting purposes, because CRC will still control the venture, CRC will retain the assets on the balance sheet at 100% of their book value and will adjust the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flows for all of what flows to ECR in what will be termed a "non-controlling interest," a rather strange GAAP treatment that allows a control person to incorporate 100% of the interest in an asset even though it owns little of the real economic interest, which in this case will pass to ECR. This treatment, while mandated by GAAP, can have a distortive impact on review of the financial statements for those who are unaware of it, and CRC has other ventures that are already treated the same way.

Because Elk Hills was mortgaged, the banks demanded and received cash from the transaction in order to release their lien. What is not apparent from the description of the transaction, though, is the impact the transaction will have on the value of CRC's proved properties. Whereas up to this point, CRC has essentially not charged itself for electricity used to power the field (60-80% of the output?), from this point forward, CRC will be billed by the JV and will pay a commercial rate for electricity that will be reflected in CRC's income and reserves as additional LOE. If two-third of the value is attributable to CRC usage going forward, then the value of CRC's proved reserves should be reduced by $500 million … or $750 million if all electricity is used by the venture.

In effect, CRC is taking the $750 million (or $442 million if it does not subsequently re-borrow what it pays down now), paying somewhere between 15% and 20% all-in (including the 4.75% reversionary interest represented by Class C common units) and planning to invest the difference at a higher IRR for the next 5-7.5 years. If it does, it will earn an incremental return and add value, and if not, it will come out behind on the overall impact. The deal does provide additional liquidity to CRC.

While many holders of CRC may hope it will use the available funds to repurchase debt, CRC's other credit requirements prohibit that unless the discount is at least 20%, and even then, CRC has indicated it will be unlikely to repurchase debt outside of mandatory maturities. More than likely, it will reduce reliance on its development JVs and take a bigger share of new wells itself, hoping to generate enough value to form adequate collateral coverage when it comes time to pay/refi its debt, which stands at $5 billion before the transaction.

M&A

Gastar - GST agreed to sell its interest in the West Hunton Edmond Lime Unit to a private buyer for $107.5 million effective Oct. 1, 2017. Net revenues (revenue less LOE) from that date will be allocated to GST until the closing date of Feb. 28 and will be included in their income statements until then; those amounts will reduce the cash due at closing by a like amount. Funds will be used by GST in its STACK development program, with plans to drill 20 wells in '18 on the 65,000 net acres it has there.

WEHLU assets' daily production net to GST was approximately 2,836 BOE comprised of 52% oil, 25% natural gas liquids and 23% natural gas, which constituted 46% of the company's total equivalent production for such quarter. Acreage was around 23,000 net acres.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) announced a record date of Feb. 13 and a meeting date of March 16 to approve the merger transaction with Fifth Creek Energy, a portfolio company of Natural Gas Partners. As a reminder, 5th Creek will acquire 50% of BBG (100 million shares), with an estimated value at the time of the announcement of $649 million but a current value of $536 million based on the current price of BBG shares (a 17% discount).

Mid-Con Energy - MCEP announced the purchase of producing properties with waterflood potential for $9.6 million. Proved reserves are estimated at 3 MMBOE, with only 10% of those attributable to PDP reserves. Average daily production is 122 BOEPD (77% oil).

MCEP funded the deal with a $15 million 8% preferred unit investment from investor John Goff, with the preferred convertible at $1.53/unit at any time after six months following closing. If not redeemed or converted previously, the units may be put back to MCEP in August 2021, 4.5 years from now.

MCEP currently has $90 million outstanding on its $125 million borrowing base. With $40 million in preferred units, analysts would consider total debt to be $130 million since they can be put back to MCEP. If converted at $1.53 for the $15 million investment and at $2.15 for the previous $25 million issuance, equity would be increased, and shares issued would increase by roughly 22 million, or 73% (a dilution of 42%).

Petroquest - PQ announced the sale of its Gulf of Mexico properties to eliminate a $35 million P&A liability. Proved reserves were estimated at 11 BCFE.

Earnings

As a reminder, the chart below is included to show nine-month results from companies' financial statements, so that they can be compared to results that for the full year that will be put out shortly. The most important figures will be production guidance, capex budgets (with % of cash flow) and the growth or lack thereof from '17 results. See the #17-7 article for further discussion:

A tentative schedule for earnings reports (from Briefing.com):

Week of Feb. 19: Feb. 21 - LGCY am; Feb. 22 - CHK, DNR pm; NOG am

Week of Feb. 26: Feb. 26 - CRK pm, CRC am; Feb. 27 - BBG am; Feb. 28 - ECR, EPE, WTI am; March 1- EVEP pm

Week of March 5: March 7 - PQ, JONE am; March 8 - AREX am

Week of March 12: March 12 - REN am; March 13 - AXAS am; March 15 - GST, MCF am

Conclusion

As evidenced by the chart with the stock prices from Dec. 15, BOTB Club (and other E&P company) stock prices have remained volatile, still locked into what many observers consider a "trader's paradise." The overall trend remains down, despite sometimes significant bounces from time to time, and wild swings that traders love.

So far, this earnings season, companies which report have usually been met with additional selling pressure. While that period coincides with the general "wipeout" that has been short, sharp and scary (at least to some), it appears that the market expectations for profits, cash flow, production growth and/or other factors have not been met to date. Given that companies in the BOTB Club will generally have lower, less profitable outlooks than their healthier counterparts, I am not expecting that to change in the short term, but would be happy if the environment became one in which very short-term trades were the dominant force in the market.

I will update the series once year-end earnings have been released with stats on guidance, reserves, and valuation metrics. In the meantime, I hope that readers continue to employ a disciplined strategy that emphasizes protection of capital and established risk/reward figures and targets, because it is one thing to wipe out in skiing and quite another to wipe out your investment account.

Other securities that might be of interest to readers include (XOP), (USO), and (UNG).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.