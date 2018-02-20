'Safer' Dividends Found From Fredrik Follower Favorite & Rogue Top Gainers Pattern, And Vedanta For February

Payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios further quantified the 13 'safer' financial dividend cushion. Twenty of the 42 FoFa/Ro stocks were disqualified by negative 1-year returns, eight more were funds disclosing no such data.

13 of those 42 equities & 8 funds became 'safer' dividend plays by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

January 1-31 Fredrik Arnold dividend stock "followers" suggested 50 equities and funds in their messages and article comments. Some comments were about bad news, so bad news rogues mixed into.

The FoFa/Ro Selection Process

Any dividend paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a listing in this article. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, and validity of my daily stock lists. Some readers get upset and know more or better. Still, it's all a friendly effort to find more money in safer stocks.

Here are the top Gain 'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites & Rogues (FoFa/Ro) per closing YChart data February 16, 2018...

FASA (1) GAINERS JA18-19

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Boasted 0.38% To 41.84% Net Gains For Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Real & Rogue Follower Favorite Stocks To January 2019,

Eight of ten top 'Safer' dividend-yielding FoFa/Ro stocks were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (The eight names are tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" dividend FoFaves was graded 80% accurate as gauged by the Wall St. wizards.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 16, 2019 were:

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $348.67, based on mean target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

Vedanta (VEDL) was projected to net $264.71, based on dividends, plus a target upside estimate from the author based on two consecutve year-over-year results, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 133% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $235.05 per the median price from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% under the market as a whole.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH] was projected to net $214.82 based on dividends, and median target price from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 99% less than the market as a whole.

General Motors (GM) was projected to net $209.50, based on the price targets from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% more than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) was projected to net $206.26, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 79% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) was projected to net $201.49, based on a median target price estimate from one analyst plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (ORI) netted $160.17 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) was projected to net $148.78, based on a target price estimate from nine analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 174% more the market as a whole

Texas Instruments (TXN) was projected to net $147.61 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from twenty-four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.36% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" distinction was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Eight Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" February Dividend Follower Faves

Of eleven sectors, eight were represented by the 13 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 13 'safer' dividend FoFa/Ro by sector showed: real estate (4); utilities (1); energy (1); consumer cyclical (3); basic materials (1); financial services (1); healthcare (1); technology (1); communication services (0); consumer defensive (0); industrials (0).

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 FoFa/Ro from which these thirteen were sorted. You see above the tinted green list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 13 FoFa/Ro stocks report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Twenty of the 42 were disqualified due to negative returns in the past year, eight more were funds using different reporting methods.

Corporate financial cash flow, however, is easily re-directed by any board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, AGNC Investment (AGNC) on the list below cut its monthly dividend from $0.20 to $0.18 in August, 2016, and Orchid Island Capital (ORC) cut its monthly dividend from $0.14. to $0.11 in January, 2018.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column above showed twenty stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Lower Price Bargains For 5 FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks Into February, 2019

Ten "Safer" dividend top FoFa/Ro for February 16 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FoFa/Ro dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend / price). Results were verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks Would Deliver (11) 22.13% VS. (12) 20.31% Net Gains for All Ten by February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" January kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 8.99% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The fifth lowest priced "follower fave" dog, Pattern Energy Group (PEGI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 34.87%.

Ten FFave 'Safer' Dividend Picks Saw 8.99% More Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Stocks

Lowest priced five FoFa/Ro safer dividend stocks as of February 16 were: Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Ford Motor (F); Chimera Investment (CIM); Pattern Energy Group (PEGI), with prices ranging from $4.94 to $19.28.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for February 16 were: Vedanta (VEDL); Old Republic International (ORI); ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR); Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP); General Motors (GM), whose prices ranged from $20.12 to $41.09.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in mid-October, 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFa/Ro 'safer' dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; www.indexarb.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: qunki.com

