I've owned Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) twice in the past couple of years. I sold my most recent position after a big jump following Q2 results back in June - results that I didn't think were all that impressive. And with Bassett's Q3 similarly questionable, I've been on the sidelines since.

Coming out of the company's fiscal Q4 release last month, the question now is whether Bassett's long-term story is over - or just paused. In the years following the financial crisis, Bassett managed to put together a hugely impressive string of same-store sales increases. Combined with new store openings, Bassett turned its Retail segment from a loss leader for its Wholesale segment into a business that could generate profits of its own (if at relatively thin margins). As a result, Adjusted EPS nearly tripled just between fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2015 (Bassett fiscal years end in November) - and Bassett's stock soared.

But comps have stalled - and so has EPS growth:

And so the pullback to $32 this year - a level which represented resistance for BSET's stock for most of 2015 and 2016 - makes some sense. BSET looked expensive, and still doesn't look particularly cheap, trading at 20.5x FY17 Adjusted EPS (that adjusted figure was disclosed in the above-linked presentation) plus its $5+ per share in cash. The space as a whole, save for Hooker Furniture (HOFT), is performing rather poorly considering it should be leading a bull market in a strong macro/housing environment:

But looking closer, there are some reasons to consider BSET on the dip. Tax reform will help its earnings - and could help demand as well. New store pre-opening costs and losses continue to hit earnings - but a spate of store closures of late have offset some of the benefits of those investments. Now, Bassett has its weaker locations removed - and an aggressive opening cadence that should add 10%+ to its unit count over the next 18 months. Meanwhile, backing out those losses and normalizing trailing earnings for the new tax rate suggests BSET is much cheaper than headline multiples suggest.

I'm not sure it's quite cheap enough, however. And with comp trends still light and those pre-opening costs to hit earnings in FY18 and 1H FY19, I question whether there's any need to rush in here, particularly with a 6%+ bounce over the past few sessions. But there is an intriguing story here - and a path for BSET to resume its run if the retail business, in particular, can get back on track.

A Disappointing Q4 - And A Soft FY17

One of the reasons I bought BSET early last year was because Q2 and Q3 comparisons were particularly soft. And one of the reasons I saw caution lights flashing in the Q2 and Q3 numbers was that results weren't particularly impressive even with that help.

Against a more normalized comparison, Q4's numbers don't look great. Revenue did rise 3.9% year over year - but almost solely due to "open market" revenue (i.e., sales to stores other than those owned or licensed by Bassett) in the Wholesale segment and new stores in Retail. In-network wholesale revenue fell 5.5%. Retail same-store sales were down 1.7%, and off 0.4% even excluding the impact from hurricane-related flooding in Houston.

Gross margin in the Wholesale segment fell 140 bps, in part due to inefficiencies in a new rollout of the company's domestically produced "Bench Made" wood furniture line. But higher freight and labor costs also contributed. SG&A declined year over year, thanks to lower incentive comp. But EBIT margins still fell: operating income declined 17%, and 12% even backing out higher pre-opening costs.

It's the close to a relatively disappointing year. In retail, comps rose just 1.9%. Wholesale revenue did climb 3.7% - but still came in below FY15 levels. Operating income, backing out pre-opening costs, was essentially flat; backing out one-time charges listed in the 10-K, it, too, was below the FY15 figure. Adjusted EPS rose a penny to $1.45. And while FY16 at least had the excuse of comparing against a ridiculously good year, FY17's comparisons weren't nearly as difficult. Looking solely at the numbers, this is a business that both looks stalled-out and is trading at 20x+ EPS on an enterprise basis. That's not usually an attractive combination.

Yeah, But...

Here's the thing, though. There's an argument that BSET, back at ~$33, is pricing in exceedingly little growth already. FY17 operating income was $27.018 million. That includes a $1.22 million gain on sale from the sale of a location in Las Vegas, moving the 'adjusted' figure to $25.8 million.

Pre-opening costs were $2.4 million, and the new stores lost another $1.2 million. Backing that out, EBIT now moves to ~$29.4 million. Assuming those stores can get to 3% operating margin - in line with the rest of the Retail segment - EBIT is $30.4 million. D&A for the year was $13.3 million, resulting in EBITDA of $43.7 million.

That's roughly the earnings power of Bassett right now, assuming the 8 stores not in the comparable base ramp up to the same profitability as peers. (That would require revenue growth, which would help Wholesale profits as well, but we'll let that slide for now.) The tax rate next year probably drops to 24-25%, based on past effective rates and the new 21% statutory rate. (That excludes any one-time impact in Q1 from tax reform, which is likely, according to the K.)

Ignoring interest expense (which is headed toward zero), EPS in this model is actually over $2, at $2.12. Bassett then is trading at 16x EPS, and 13.3x backing out its year-end cash of $5.60 per share. (Bassett paid $15.6 million, almost $1.50 per share, for outdoor furniture maker Lane Ventures after year-end, which it will run as a standalone business for the time being.) The EV/EBITDA multiple is right at 7x.

Compare to that Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) at 17x+ EPS and 8.4x EV/EBITDA. Ethan Allen's sales and profits are declining of late - and sharply so, one reason why ETH this month hit a two-year low. Or La-Z-Boy (LZB), whose recent top- and bottom-line profiles are similar to those of Bassett, which trades at 15x EPS backing out its cash and 8.1x EV/EBITDA.

Simply getting BSET in line with those peers would suggest ~15% upside to the current price - and put BSET back in the $38-$40 range which held pretty solid for the second half of CY17. And without question, I'd much rather own BSET than ETH or LZB at the same price. Bassett has far more significant whitespace, will see some one-time impacts roll off in FY18 (among them the start-up costs in Bench Made and in the Zenith transport business), and overall a much stronger growth profile, despite the choppiness of the last two years.

There are a few catches here, however. The first is that I don't particularly like LZB or ETH, and so BSET being cheaper than stocks that strike me as (modestly) overvalued isn't a huge selling point. The second is that there's a case that a ~13x EV/FCF multiple and 7x EV/EBITDA might not be particularly out of line for a cyclical business where sales and revenue have flattened. (The point of the first two combined is that I would argue it makes as much, if not more, sense for LZB and ETH to see their multiples compress to those of BSET, rather than the other way around.)

And the third problem is that the pre-opening costs, and losses, aren't going away. In fact, they're going to increase over the next few quarters. This is a small-cap ($365 million market cap) play with headline multiples that still look reasonably high - and even with tax help, probably will look reasonably high going forward. This also is a stock that has made some big moves over the past few years - and in this market, no doubt has the potential to do so again, even after dropping 20% between late December and mid-February.

All told, at these levels I do think BSET probably is too cheap. A ~13x multiple to normalized FCF - which excludes any benefits from further store openings - prices in a rather small amount of growth. I like it best in an admittedly unwieldy space, though a sharp pullback at Hooker Furniture looks like a potential opportunity as well.

But I'm not sure the discount is quite there, nor is there much of a catalyst to buy right now. Q1 earnings, due toward late March or early April, do have a relatively easy comparison, and there's the possibility of a snapback toward $40 with a solid report. It's the long-term story here, though, that looks more interesting: what does Bassett look like with an expanded footprint, and once its earnings power can better show through? It will take some time to see that story, and at the moment I'm willing to wait and see how it plays out.