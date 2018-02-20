As a quick update, on February 12th I penned research on Seeking Alpha articulating why an upcoming downgrade from Moody’s was likely for CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), as well as what I viewed was the only potential remedy: a dividend cut. For those that did not read it, the comments stream there is particularly valuable in my view, and I’d highly recommend giving it a read through to gain some additional perspective. There a myriad of issues facing the firm, and a lot can be gained from the thoughts of others on both sides of the trade. My takeaway when I looked at the firm was this:

My prediction? In 2018, the dividend gets cut again or the company gets fully downgraded to junk. Both if results are bad.

That call certainly did not take long to play out, as on February 15th Moody’s officially cut the debt to junk, citing many of the same reasons I did: poor 2017 results that included an acceleration in same store NOI declines throughout the year, extreme contractions in re-leasing spreads, over-exposure to distressed tenants versus other REITs, and a likely increase in net debt/EBITDA in 2018 despite the turning in of the keys at Acadiana mall. None of these issues should be news to shareholders reading this. If it is, then individual stock investing is not for you. In fact, I suspect many longs likely view this as “old news”, or reactionary treatment by the ratings agencies long known by the equity markets. Knowing the challenges the company faces, my calling for a credit downgrade on CBL & Associates was certainly not sticking my neck out very far.

I wanted to carry that discussion forward a bit today, more so as it relates to the upcoming maturities that CBL & Associates faces. Within the REIT space, I’ve found overall institutional bondholder sentiment to be an excellent predictor of equity performance, and there is no larger indicator of that sentiment than ratings agency sentiment.

Reaction To The Downgrade, Immediate Consequences

The equity price largely did appear to shrug this news it off, although I believe the performance of the stock last week was just some bottom-buying by many investors in distressed commercial real estate. Forming the basis of that, fellow distressed mall operator Washington Prime Group (WPG) outperformed CBL since my original publication by 250bps, and I suspect both companies reacted favorably to the quarterly earnings and guidance from open air shopping center owner DDR Corporation (DDR), which included some bullish commentary.

Of course, equity and bond markets do not move in lock step. I do maintain that recent actions that will weigh on the firm in the long term. For income seekers, I’m now going to say this is likely a sign that a dividend cut is less likely, so long as capital needs do not increase unexpectedly. This is of course reliant on what true taxable income is (and the wiggle room within that) which plays into this to maintain REIT status. Guidance from management was that the company is paying out near 100% taxable income as is. I think there is some downside optionality still for a cut that many are discounting, but that is pure speculation on my part.

Corporate bonds immediately reacted to the downgrade, with the par value on the 5.95% bonds due 2026 (CUSIP 12505JAD5) retreating from 91 cents on the dollar to 86 cents by market close on Friday. Demanded yields moved measurably higher. Further weakness in the coming weeks is likely as more and more institutional bondholders sell in order to comply with mandates by quarter end. As articulated in my original work, CBL & Associates loses crossover bond status as a result of the downgrade, and many bondholders will cut holdings on the move to pure speculative junk (as Moody’s describes it). New buyers will have to be found within high yield. This is only worsened by my long-term view, given spreads between high yield and U.S. Treasuries are at decades-long lows. With the move upward in the risk-free rate and tight high yield/Treasury spreads, there is likely going to be some refinance risk at the firm. In a normalized environment, it wouldn’t be outlandish to assume 9% or more demanded yields on the unsecured notes.

Investors can see the firm lack of reaction from high yield bonds in the face of the recent market sell-off above. This is something I’ve been discussing quite a bit with my Marketplace members over the past month, which helped us navigate this recent sell-off nimbly. A 50-100bps move upward in demanded rates on junk bonds would not be outlandish at CBL & Associates, even absent any material market news. Investors need to weigh this given the upcoming maturities.

Until then, the downgrade will have immediate consequences. The easiest factor is higher interest costs on the company’s unsecured lines of credit and term loans, which now carry higher base margin based on the lower credit rating. All of the company’s unsecured Term Loans and Lines of Credit bear this. Given the $979mm in outstanding indebtedness, this isn’t immaterial. Applicable rates vary depending on the line, but are generally 35-50bps higher given the cut to junk. I’ve given an example of that below, pulled from the Term Loan documentation:

*CBL & Associates, Term Loan Documentation with Wells Fargo

Per the terms, the margin was determined by the highest credit rating, so higher interest expense was predicated on the Moody’s downgrade and not the action from S&P in November. The impact of this is likely $5mm or so in incremental interest expense next year, perhaps more depending on what redevelopment they fund with debt. The impact of this likely was not included in company guidance as it occurred after Q4 reporting. This is additive with higher rates, as upward moves in LIBOR are very likely, which will also weigh on interest expense going forward given CBL & Associates does not hedge via variable to fixed swaps. In sum total, this is going to pressure fixed charge coverage and other covenants all else equal.

Like my feelings on how there is more downside than upside in lender sentiment, this will all play into the refinancing that will take place throughout 2018 and early 2019. What concessions will lenders demand given changes in credit ratings? How has lender sentiment moved since the last refinancing activity?

Refinance Risk? Nimbleness Required To Navigate Environment

CBL & Associates has $761mm in debt coming due in 2019 and $372mm in 2020; that figure includes extension options available to management, as well as unconsolidated debt. Of note, I pulled this figure from the Moody’s press release and have not backed into it myself, which would be easier with the imminent 10-K filing. I’m assuming analysts there have done their homework. By my eye, this does not include the modification the company made on one unsecured Term Loan in July of last year. This increased the allowed balance to $490mm, but only for a short time: it has a mandatory step down to $300mm in one year (July 2018). Management noted it needed to pay this down this $190mm in debt on its Q4 call this year.

As a reminder, various property-level debt (Layton Hills Mall, Hamilton Corner, Hanes Mall, etc.) was refinanced by CBL & Associates last year, with the balance moved onto its Term Loan above. This move from secured to unsecured has been an ongoing shift as the company moved to appease both creditors and ratings agencies by shifting to unencumbered assets and away from secured debt. The motivation to do this less meaningful today, and the company has more room within its covenant structure to re-mortgage some properties to improve cash flow. Making that easier, creditors, by and large, are still willing to lend in this space. Management has noted that they intend to use this to tap cash flow in this way (e.g., the CoolSprings refinance in Franklin, Tennessee noted on the Q4 conference call). With investment grade now well out of sight, there really is no reason not to go back towards secured debt if they need cash, covenant restrictions below notwithstanding.

I want to throw a word of caution there: moves will be limited on the unsecured lines of credit. While I’ve seen many note the unsecured lines of credit as a massive source of capital ($1,100mm total availability), borrowing capacity cannot be viewed in a vacuum without looking at covenant restrictions. The covenant currently the most close to violation is the unsecured indebtedness to unencumbered asset value covenant on these lines. This allowed just $691mm of borrowing capacity as of Q3 2017 (out of $1,100mm), but that had collapsed to $575mm at the end of the year. Given $94mm drawn at the end of the year, availability was “just” $481mm. If management moves to secured debt (re-encumbering properties) without paying down unsecured debt in kind, availability will shrink further. Investors need to keep this in mind when thinking about redevelopment expense.

Conclusion

A lot of numbers-rich data above, so I think there are a few broad takeaways. Number one is that interest expense will be up incrementally next year on the unsecured debt, which likely was not included in the company’s 2018 guidance. I think management likely learned some lessons on overpromising and underdelivering last year, so there was likely some wiggle room to absorb this.

On the unsecured debt front, investors likely won’t see any paydown outside of the $190mm required on the Term Loan in 2018. This is the first major hurdle for CBL & Associates to clear, and ideally this will be done by actually addressing it rather than simply moving it to a Line of Credit that will be maturing in two years. That would just be kicking the can down the road so to speak. In my view, hopefully that paydown will likely be funded by higher levels of mortgage debt (keeping within covenant restrictions), alongside some hopefully available free cash flow. Investors should watch covenants closely; availability is not as strong at first glance and I think management was a little too boisterous in regards to capacity on the latest call.

Every lender is different, so it is hard to speculate on what terms will be demanded on the upcoming refinancing. Lender appetite is as high as it ever has been recently for high yield relative to Treasuries, which is a good thing. That trend, however, can move against the firm quickly. The progress on restructuring this debt will be key next year, as well as the hopeful stabilization of net operating income (“NOI) on properties. How management navigates these issues will dictate the company’s success or failure heading into 2020.