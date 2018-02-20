Farmland Partners: Someone Is Really Right And Someone Is Really Wrong
About: Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI), Includes: LAND
by: Healthy Wealth Coach
Summary
The market is punishing Farmland Partners’ share price because of low grain prices and the perception that the company needs to cut its dividend.
With the stock trading at a huge discount to both book value and NAV, it appears a dividend cut is already priced in.
The currently depressed row crop prices create an opportunity for significant upside to shares going forward.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) has been a terrible investment since its IPO in 2014. Critics of the company are plentiful, with the market frequently questioning the aggressive projections of management as well as calling