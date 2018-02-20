Want To Become A Successful Long-Term Investor? Here Are 5 Important Lessons

Below I explain these lessons in an insightful and entertaining way, backed by historical data and events.

For those with a long-term time horizon, these five lessons can help put you on a more successful path as an investor.

Maybe you're in your 30s and realize you have a long time horizon to build up a nice investment portfolio. You've done a pretty good job of not lining the pockets of companies like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), so you have some extra scratch you'd like to put to work.

You're no dummy when it comes to understanding the importance of investing, and you're also smart enough to realize that you don't know what you don't know.

Information is said to be one of life's most valuable commodities. Below I unpack some delectable morsels of potentially lucrative information backed by historical data and events that you can profit from.

Here are five lessons to help you become a successful long-term investor:

Lesson #1 The Pre-reqs

Probably the most important thing you'll read in this entire article will be found in the following paragraph. Not heeding the following advice immediately, will likely result in your masterplan not only kicked to its knees, but curb-stomped and left for the birds. Listen up.

I'm going to spend the most amount of time on the most basic and easy lesson of the five. Why? Probably because a majority of people in all age groups still fail to complete lesson #1. Here goes:

Whatever you have to do to build a solid emergency fund. DO IT. This is what I call your "foundation," and it's the first clear identifier in separating the "haves" from the "have-nots" when the proverbial flood waters recede.

Image source

The foundation reference applies in several ways. It's the base among which everything else in your "financial" house relies on. A foundation is also something that we don't see or think about until there is a problem. You know that friend that spends money eating out every week and drives that new luxury car? Maybe that lifestyle is sustainable for him or her, but maybe not. Do they have a foundation, or will one tiny financial problem force them to sell the car and eat Ramen for a year?

Don't start picking out paint colors and trim before your foundation is poured. Buy yourself some peace of mind, the new car and all-you-can-eat shrimp will be much more pleasurable knowing it's a lifestyle that's not hanging by a thread.

If you feel as if this is common sense, according to Bankrate's latest financial security index survey, only about 39% of Americans would be able to cover a $1000 emergency with savings. The other 61% said they would have to finance it, reduce their lifestyle, or borrow from family.

So, I'll make you a deal. As soon as you build up a basic common sense emergency fund, I'll stop mentioning the basic common sense emergency fund- capeesh?

Now I assume if you're reading this article, you're not at the level of needing to be instructed on how to efficiently build an emergency fund - but at the same time, a refresher is good for all of us (including myself).

Essentially, if you're spending any more than small amounts on "wants" before "needs," you're wrong, plain and simple. Now keep in mind, this is all leading up to becoming a successful long-term investor so stay engaged and follow me here..

Image source

You know the feeling you get on payday? Or even the day before payday - giddy and excited to grab your phone and log in to your banking app without cringing? I've been there. But skipping life's pleasures for a very short amount of time in retrospect, allowed me to save enough money to now enjoy life's pleasures whenever I please. Say that to yourself, "Whenever I please." Sounds really good doesn't it? That's because it is. And the illusion can become real in a relatively short amount of time if you so choose. The key is taking action. Again, it's your choice.

If you have an emergency fund established (we're talking several months' worth of expenses) your overall stress level will be lower than a presidential approval rating. I'm not kidding. Now, that doesn't mean you won't care if you lose your job, but truthfully, it won't be AS BIG of a deal. Life will continue relatively normal until you're able to gain employment again in the future - all without going into debt or moving in with relatives and all the other "Plan Bs" that are almost always 100% preventable. This is why immediately building your foundation is critical.

I keep my foundation in an FDIC-insured online high interest savings account. Write that sentence down or take a screen shot - it's important. Do not expose your foundation to erosion (inflation) by letting it sit at your local bank or credit union getting eaten alive by purchasing power risk.

Image Source

See, all savings accounts are not created equal. It again comes down to making a choice (see the reoccurring theme here?). You can choose to let your cash sit in the bank and earn a tiny fraction of a percent, or you can establish a no fee, no minimum, online savings account with an annual interest rate of 1.5% (as of 2/2018) earned in 12 monthly payments to incubate strong compounding.

Even though 1.5% won't completely block inflation erosion, it will reduce it substantially more than a savings account that pays a small fraction of 1.5%. This is what my foundation does at marcus.com - the retail banking arm of Goldman Sachs (GS). Although, there are several out there, choose the bank you feel is the best one for your needs.

Emergency funds are very important to have in place so you don't ever have to cash out your long-term investment portfolio in order to take care of present day expenses.

Your Investment Portfolio

I'm going to skip past basic portfolio construction as I've already written about it here, so be sure to view that article first if you're looking for an in-depth conversation on portfolio construction.

Lesson #2 Be Wary Of Herd Mentality

When most people hear the term "stock market crash" thoughts such as job loss, money loss, and pretty much every other "loss" come to mind. And while those thoughts are legitimate and true, there is also a silver lining to the whirlwind event.

In fact, one of the best times to invest into the stock market is right after a crash. This is because most everything in the market at that point is on "sale." Herd mentality will tell you to cash out and hunker-down until the bleeding in the market stops. If you cash-out, your paper losses will become real losses, which equals real pain. Herd mentality is often the type of thinking that will position you poorly at the most in opportune of times.

Picture it this way:

How do people respond when there's a significant markdown in prices at their favorite department store? They run into the store searching for bargains.

How do they respond when there is a significant markdown in prices in the stock market? They often run out of the "store" and don't return until the prices get back up to "full retail."

Although often not thought of by the general public, contrarian thinking is nothing new.

Baron Rothschild, an 18th-century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family, is credited with saying that "the time to buy is when there's blood in the streets."

Rothschild went on to make a fortune from buying in the panic that followed the Battle of Waterloo against Napoleon. According to Forbes, the original quote is believed to be "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own."

Essentially meaning, even if your own portfolio is down in the crash, it's potentially a good time to load up on more investments. Keep in mind that the worse things seem in the market, the better the potential opportunities are for profit.

Lesson #3: Do Not Attempt To Time The Market

From reading lesson number one above, and looking at where the market is currently (as of 2/2018) priced, one might say "Okay Kenny, so I'll get out now or wait to invest while prices are relatively high before things crash, right? Then I'll buy back in after the crash when there is blood in the streets."

Image source

Well, unless you have an extremely accurate crystal ball... you'll most likely fail at timing the market, which means losing out on some of the best days to be invested.

In fact, many people don't realize, despite 2008 being the center of The Great Recession, it had 8 of the 20 best price return days for the S&P 500 since 1928:

This means attempting to time the next crash can be quite risky to the long-term health of your portfolio. Almost a decade after the great 2008 crash, the market has rewarded long-term investors handsomely. And since the markets continue to reach new all-time highs, news stories of a possible crash begin to surface when we have a flat day or slight pullback.

Allow me to caution you of acting on these stories:

Simply missing the 10 best days in the market over a recent 20-year period (1996-2016) would have reduced your returns by almost 50%:

Lesson #4 Successful Long-term Investing Is Not For The Impatient

There are several ways to become successful when it comes to investing in the public markets. Although, those who are new to investing sometimes associate the activity as a form of gambling. They believe that someone has to have some sort of "edge" or elaborate plan in order to become a successful long-term investor. The truth is there is no need to over-think or complicate the process, just don't expect immediate results or invest for the thrill of the trade.

Image source

But isn't the stock market like a Vegas casino? Actually, no.

Using data compiled from wizardofodds.com, you'll see that even on the best night in Vegas with all of the stars aligned, your best odds at various games never even hit the 50% mark:

As fun as the occasional casino trip can be, it's most likely a losing proposition and definitely not an investment. In fact, casinos go to great lengths to keep you there spending money. More on that here.

Conversely, investing say, into the S&P 500 has the potential for much better returns. Interestingly enough, opposite a casino, the longer you stay invested in the market, the better your chances become:

So keep in mind, long-term investing (when done properly) can potentially bring great returns, although not without volatility and risk of course. Again, this type of investing is for those individuals with a long time horizon - not for the impatient.

Lesson #5 Hating The Government Is Not An Investment Strategy





Hey diehard political party fans! Listen up: Sorry to burst your bubble, but whichever side of the isle you're on, (historically speaking) does not necessarily matter when it comes to successful long-term investing.

Contrary to popular belief, there are far more important factors impacting both the economy and the stock market than which political party happens to occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Some of you might be saying, "Okay, fine. But wouldn’t we all be better off if the political parties were more cooperative and compromising and could get more accomplished?"

Again, not necessarily. Historically, the markets tend to do very well when there is gridlock.

Investors considering waiting until the man or woman from their preferred political party occupies the White House should recognize how that would have worked out in the past:

• A $10,000 investment held in the Dow Jones Industrial Average from 1897 to 2015 would now be worth $4.3 million.

• Incorporating a strategy where you own stocks whenever your party is in the White House and sell whenever the other party is in the White House would be worth roughly $4 million less!

BONUS

Lesson #6 Do Not Get Caught Chasing Returns

What worked last year, may not work this year. What works this year, might be horrible next year in 2019. See where I'm going with this? Oftentimes, last year’s out-performer falls to the bottom of the pack and vice versa.

Diversification across asset classes will prevent you from chasing last year’s performance.

In the chart below, you can see that utilizing a diversified portfolio takes the guesswork out of investing and helps make for a smoother ride by lowering volatility (and grey hair):

As we can see above, asset classes move in and out of favor. Don't be late to the party by chasing the current winner. The key is to never leave the party by investing across all asset classes.

Notice the chart above displays a global portfolio. This brings up the important topic of international diversification within your portfolio. Most of us (including myself) can sometimes catch ourselves having a home bias when it comes to investing. For example, as a former U.S. Marine I bleed red, white, and blue so I'm always quick to favor U.S. equities, a habit I continually try to stay aware of and correct.

Geographical diversity provides both relatively consistent returns while also potentially muting volatility.

Over the past 100 years, the annualized return by decade of a global equity benchmark has provided a smoother ride when compared to the market returns of selected individual countries:

Japanese market returns, for example, have either landed near the top or the bottom of the grouping (but never in the middle) and significantly underperformed the global benchmark in the decades of the 1990s and 2000s.

U.S. markets have underperformed the global benchmark in five of the last six decades.

As I mentioned above, maintaining a home bias (as investors so often do), whether you’re Japanese, European, American or other, limits your opportunity set and will often offer more volatile return profiles.

Conclusion

Remember, the most basic lesson in this article is the most important one. An emergency fund as a foundation needs to truly become a state of mind that you believe in.

Be wary of herd mentality, don't be a part of the crowd!

Stay invested - refrain from dusting off your magic 8-ball for market timing advice.

Have patience and be ready to invest for the long run. Don't act for the thrill of the trade.

Don't give political affairs too much weighting in your investment decisions. Stay the course and don't worry about the headline risk of news stories.

Rather than chasing returns of previous years, invest in a globally diversified portfolio.

All graphics are from Oppenheimer Funds, created by the author, or individually marked where sourced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.