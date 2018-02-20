Long Ideas | Tech 

Why IaaS Growth Is Critical To Oracle's Future

|
About: Oracle Corporation (ORCL)
by: Beulah Meriam K
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Beulah Meriam K
Medium-term horizon, long-term horizon, long/short equity
Summary

Oracle has made several moves in the recent past to bolster its Infrastructure as a Service offering, which is growing more than twice as slow as cloud software.

Data center investments and an upcoming cybersecurity investment are part of this growth plan.

Key questions: Why does Oracle need to focus on cloud infrastructure growth as a matter of priority, and how does the long growth runway justify an investment case?

Oracle (ORCL) has been busy beefing up its cloud computing portfolio ever since its founder Larry Ellison openly challenged Amazon’s (AMZN) dominant position in the public cloud infrastructure market more than