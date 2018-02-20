Why IaaS Growth Is Critical To Oracle's Future
About: Oracle Corporation (ORCL)
by: Beulah Meriam K
Summary
Oracle has made several moves in the recent past to bolster its Infrastructure as a Service offering, which is growing more than twice as slow as cloud software.
Data center investments and an upcoming cybersecurity investment are part of this growth plan.
Key questions: Why does Oracle need to focus on cloud infrastructure growth as a matter of priority, and how does the long growth runway justify an investment case?