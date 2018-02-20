Viacom Acquires VidCon To Continue Conference Expansion
Summary
- Viacom recently announced the acquisition of the VidCon conference organization.
- VidCon operates large conferences for online video enthusiasts.
- The deal is part of an ongoing strategy by Viacom to expand its offline conference outreach.
- In the context of merger discussions with CBS, Viacom is working hard to justify its value.
Quick Take
Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) recently announced that it has acquired VidCon for an undisclosed amount.
VidCon has developed a large conference for the online video community.
VIAB is continuing to execute on its strategy to better connect with next-generation viewers within the backdrop of a potentially drawn-out merger combination discussion with CBS (CBS).
Target Company
Missoula, Montana-based VidCon was founded in 2010 to create an online and offline video creation community to further enthusiast development of online video.
Management is headed by Jim Louderback, who has been with the firm since October 2014 and was previously a general manager at Discovery Communications and CEO at Revision3.
VidCon’s primary product is its annual VidCon conference, composed of three tracks:
- Community
- Creator
- Industry
The conference caters to over 30,000 online video enthusiasts of all ages, from children (chaperoned by parent or guardian) to professionals of all levels.
VidCon has conferences in the U.S., Europe and Australia.
Investors in the firm are unknown; it may have been bootstrapped.
Acquisition Terms and Rationale
Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Viacom did not file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition was likely for a non-material amount.
Viacom acquired VidCon against the backdrop of major corporate changes within Viacom.
The firm is exploring a potential combination with CBS (CBS). The Redstone family controls both entities and both firms were part of the same company from 2000 to 2006.
More specifically to the VidCon deal, Viacom has been acquiring or launching other major conference providers including Comedy Central’s Cluster Fest, BET Experience, the Video Music Awards and the Paramount Network’s Bellator MMA.
For Viacom, the deal therefore represents a continuation of a strategy to improve its visibility among fans through live events, which can be quite profitable, create more resonating connections with fans and provide free press in a strong social media environment.
As Viacom stated in the deal announcement,
This was all part of Viacom CEO Bob Bakish’s long-term strategy to considerably increase the number, reach and impact of live events in the company’s portfolio. VidCon fits perfectly within those plans.
A strategic aspect to this deal and Viacom’s approach to increasing its focus on offline events is that it provides a connection to its efforts to transition from a television-centric model to an online streaming model.
Viacom needs these event organizers to provide that link to younger demographics which are the next generation of viewers while being the proverbial ‘cord cutters’ that is resulting in a drop in television viewing.
Management recently reported earnings and announced the acquisition deal with that context. Viacom needs to project a growth story to justify its value in combination with CBS, as a recent report in the Wall Street Journal asserted.
Whether these small deals will do that is doubtful. But as part of a larger story, over time the value proposition for Viacom to CBS may improve, adding to chances the merger will get done.
I wouldn’t hang my hat on it within the next six months, but perhaps over a 12 - 18-month period Viacom’s ‘re-growth’ story may begin to come to fruition.
