Will E-Trade Capitalize On Its 2017 Growth In 2018?
About: E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC), Includes: AMTD, SCHW
by: Robert O'Neill
Summary
E-Trade is finally starting to show signs of serious recovery following a near bankruptcy experience in 2008 regarding their mortgage loan business.
E-Trade has since slowly been recovering their losses and positioned the business to attract new retail investors, whom are key to growth.
How does the competition of other low-commission and now, zero-commission trades affect the company in the coming years?
A chart analysis of ETFC and potential breakout opportunity.
Introduction
E-Trade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is a discount brokerage company headquartered in New York City.
In 2008, the company nearly went bankrupt after the housing crisis, causing defaults on mortgage loans