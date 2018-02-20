Long Ideas | Financials 

Will E-Trade Capitalize On Its 2017 Growth In 2018?

|
About: E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC), Includes: AMTD, SCHW
by: Robert O'Neill
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Robert O'Neill
Long/short equity, value, Growth, momentum
Summary

E-Trade is finally starting to show signs of serious recovery following a near bankruptcy experience in 2008 regarding their mortgage loan business.

E-Trade has since slowly been recovering their losses and positioned the business to attract new retail investors, whom are key to growth.

How does the competition of other low-commission and now, zero-commission trades affect the company in the coming years?

A chart analysis of ETFC and potential breakout opportunity.

Introduction

E-Trade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is a discount brokerage company headquartered in New York City.

(Image Source)

In 2008, the company nearly went bankrupt after the housing crisis, causing defaults on mortgage loans