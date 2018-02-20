Investment Thesis

I do not short companies and I do not recommend anyone to short companies - as these investments do not offer great risk-reward profiles. Therefore, this article is more about raising awareness rather than shorting outright. SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK:WNDW) is one of the most overpriced stocks currently trading in the stock market.

Background

SolarWindow sells proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings. SolarWindow's organic photovoltaic (“OPV”) coatings are used to produce a device comprised of ultra-thin layers that can be applied to glass, flexible glass and plastic surfaces.

Readers should not be put off by this jargon. Basically, unlike the competition, this company's proprietary offering differs in the sense that its products are 'transparent'. Also, its products can generate electricity when exposed to either sun or artificial light. Sounds interesting right? Definitely. However, the company fails to generate any cash from selling its products.

Recent Developments

SolarWindow released its Q3 2017 results a couple of weeks ago. And there are a few noteworthy aspects, which could be worth reminding investors about. Firstly, the company does not generate any revenue. It does sound surprising, I admit, for a company that is trading at close to $300 million market cap, for it not to generate any revenue. Given the fact that it does not generate any revenue, then obviously, it does not generate any earnings, which made me think, what are management’s incentives?

Lo and behold, management has approximately 2 million of stock options outstanding and in the money at current trading prices. To put this number in context, it means that approximately $16 million in options can be exercised in a company that has negative retained earnings of $42 million and no revenue.

Moving on, as part of its Stock Option Agreement with Mr. Conklin, so that he will continue to serve as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, Mr. Conklin receives a further 1 million of share options with an exercise price of $5.35 (this is very much in the money and nearly 50% immediate return upon execution).

Next, how does SolarWindow bring in cash if it has no revenue? Well, its first source of cash comes from selling shares. For FY 2016, it raised $4.4 million from shareholders and in FY 2017, it raised a further $1 million from shareholders. Starting Q1 2018, it raised a further $2.8 million. This gives potential investors an idea of one source of cash.

Financial Position

The other source of cash comes from SolarWindow raising debt. Before we discuss its debt due in 2019, allow me to briefly once more highlight that as of the end of January 2018, SolarWindow has informed the market that it will be selling a further 3 million shares. However, due to SEC regulations, it does state that:

We have little likelihood of long-term success unless we are able to continue to raise capital from the sale of our securities or financing from other sources until, if ever, we generate positive cash flow from operations.

Thus, highlighted above in bold it shows the opportunity. The company is highly unlikely to generate any cash, which is understandable, given that this is a new enterprise attempting to market a new product. I do understand this aspect of the story. What I do not understand is why anyone would pay $300 million in market cap to participate in its future potential.

Moving on, SolarWindow has $2.8 million in cash on its balance sheet, but due at the end of December 2019, including principal and interest, it has $3.6 million due. For now, the company has been quite successful and refinanced its notes. However, seen as how interest rates are likely to rise in 2018, creditors demanded at the back end of 2017, 10.5% (plus LIBOR), up from the 7% requested back in 2013.

Takeaway

I do not recommend that investors short SolarWindow, I simply hope to raise awareness about the risks involved in investing in SolarWindow Technologies. SolarWindow’s only source of cash comes from either raising debt or selling shares. However, at nearly $300 million market cap, it very much overvalued.

