Healthcare Innovation Or Exacerbating The Crisis?

The transition from the present Newtonian, mechanistic, deterministic and reductionist paradigm in medicine towards the quantum mechanical view will be no less difficult than the Copernican revolution.

- I said that.

The furor has subsided a bit, but the initial reaction in healthcare stocks was strong, and maybe the announcement shaved a peak off of United Healthcare (UNH), but overall it remains unclear where this is headed. Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire (BRK.A) and (BRK.B) and Chase (JPM) formed what, for the purpose of this article, I will refer to as ABC Healthcare. Apart from a brief market panic in healthcare stocks which compounded the reactions to the recent Aetna (AET)/CVS (CVS) developments, the response has been muted, except ongoing reverberations in the press.

The only thing that appeared in the press is some mumbling about technology making a difference, and that sounds fine as far as it goes. Then, the Economist took a stab at some areas where technology might make a difference, seeking to anticipate possible directions for this new initiative. However, all that is still tinkering in the margin. Finally, on February 14th, BusinessWeek attempted to provide yet a bit more color for the story with another rant about the cost of drugs and what to do about it. All of these suggestions are similar tinkering in the margin, when in fact the system itself is broke and there is little hope that these kinds of incremental fixes could make anything better.

The real issue is that the healthcare paradigm itself is busted, and merely oiling the system and making it more efficient is tantamount to sinking the Titanic more efficiently: it accomplishes nothing. I take some courage from the fact that both Amazon and Berkshire already have in house pilot programs in healthcare, which seem to offer rich potential as I pointed out in a recent SA article. At both GEICO and Whole Foods Market there are pilots that point to another healthcare model, founded in that other Hippocratic saying: "Let food be thy medicine."

A recent interview with Jamie Dimon provided yet a bit more color and the word prevention actually surfaced, which is hopeful. There is however no indication as of yet that the real issues are about to be addressed. He floated the figure of 25% preventable outcomes when the real numbers are much higher, once you know the massive impact diet can have. Doctors who practice lifestyle medicine, which is firmly founded in the Whole Foods Plant-Based diet, have their own clinical success stories, and many of them have their own personal "conversion" story as well. The upshot is invariably that the #WFPB diet does more than medicine ever could in many stories of heart disease, diabetes, and many other conditions.

Paradigm change: a dirty job and somebody has to do it

The fundamental problem of our healthcare model is that it seeks to deliver something it cannot. Ever. Collectively, we're like the proverbial drunk, searching for his keys under the streetlight, who is uncomprehending when a passing policeman logically asks: "But where did you lose them?" The main stream medical profession has created a monopoly for itself, which we are collectively paying for at a rate that is rapidly approaching 20% of GNP and yet we have 3rd world health outcomes, an opioid crisis and declining life expectancy. Still, we cling to a medical paradigm that is long since obsolete, as nuclear physicist Amit Goswami lays out convincingly in his book The Quantum Doctor.

Fundamentally, our healthcare model is founded on a reductionist and deterministic model that goes back to Newtonian physics, and within it the problem of health and wellness cannot be meaningfully addressed, because it ignores the larger part of human experience, thus preventing itself from ever solving anything. Goswami's book lays out how in the quantum-physical reality it is the mind of the patient that is the healer, for of necessity, the body is an epiphenomenon of consciousness, and not the other way around. Yet medical science continues to stick to a Newtonian model of upward causation in which the mind is an epiphenomenon of the brain. It purports there is "meat that thinks," which is how this concept was ridiculed by SF-author Terry Bisson a long time ago. In short, the prevailing medical paradigm confuses cause and effect and limits itself to mostly symptom suppression - moving the deckchairs on the Titanic. Since Western medicine does not deal with cause, it actually practices deferred maintenance, and the big bills come due later in life, when people often have fewer means to pay for them. Western medicine also cannot explain many phenomena such as the placebo effect and many spontaneous healings, as well as the proven effectiveness of healing modalities that do not conform to its model. In the quantum model, those unanswerable questions can all be answered satisfactorily. That alone demonstrates that a paradigm change is in order.

My psychiatrist father saw the absurdity of Newtonian medicine even in the 1960's, just as the Freudian absurdity that every psychological problem would be a matter of biochemistry of the brain was being taken up by the then emerging pharmaceutical industry in the form of hugely profitable psychopharmaca. Freud, of course, for all his brilliance, was first and foremost a physician, and in the end he came back to the body as first cause. My father refused to get on board when Valium started to make psychiatrists into legal drug dealers and he practiced more as a Jungian psychotherapist than as a psychiatrist as the field was then evolving.

In short, if the cause of the disease is in the mind, trying to fix it primarily in the body will never work. When once my father was discussing psychosomatic illness with me, as if it were a limited subset of "illness," I asked him: "But is there any other?" After a moment's pause, he responded: "You probably have a point." Well, fifty years later, Goswami's book explains precisely why I had a point. And even though as a youngster I had some grasp of the fundamentals of quantum physics, I certainly did not fully grasp the meaning or implications of what I said when I said it, as a fourteen or fifteen year old. After reading Goswami, it all became crystal clear.

Shifting towards addressing cause

There is currently a healthcare revolution brewing around the nexus of nutrition and health, resting on the nutritional framework documented in research by T. Colin Campbell, Professor Emeritus of Nutrition Science at Cornell, as well as the clinical experience of a growing list of MDs in different fields, including Esselstyn, Barnard, McDougall, Stancic, Cooperman, Ostfeld and others. Fundamentally, 70+ years of NIH-funded and peer-reviewed nutritional research culminated in The China Study, of which a newly updated edition was published in 2017. Hugely popular documentaries such as Forks over Knives and What the Health attest to is, and recently Plant-Pure Nation was released on YouTube in the context of the Healing America program, which will also produce a documentary. Upcoming documentaries include The Big Change, and Code Blue.

The upshot is that the Whole Foods Plant-Based nutritional paradigm is a new nutritional paradigm that for the first time ever is based on sound scientific evidence, not old-wives tales, and it prescribes that optimal human nutrition is ideally plant-based, and strictly whole foods, without added sugar, oil or salt. Or, to put it another way, Campbell's research clearly demonstrates that animal protein, and all the more so the routine over-consumption of it, promotes cancer growth while plant protein inhibits it. The resulting 'ideal' diet is 80% complex carbohydrates, 10% naturally occurring oils, 10% protein. This type of a balanced nutrition is almost automatic with a plant-based, whole foods diet. No calorie-counting involved.

Clinical experience from various fields documents that this type of a diet can prevent and often reverse various chronic diseases of affluence, including heart disease, which Dr. Esselstyn calls a paper tiger that need not even exist. He saw the futility of expensive heart operations, because he realized they were curing some of the effects (symptoms) of the disease, but left the cause alone. The work of Dr. Neal Barnard and others in diabetes is nearly as dramatic and in an overwhelming number of cases it can be reversed with diet and otherwise certainly made more manageable. Dr. Saray Stancic is adding Multiple Sclerosis to the list of diseases that can be treated with the Whole Foods Plant-Based diet. In all, seven out of ten leading causes of death have now been shown to be susceptible to reversal with the Whole Foods Plant-Based diet. This brings us back to Goswami's quantum-mechanics model of down-ward causation, in which the body is just a quantum possibility within consciousness, and likewise therefore the aetiology of illness of any kind begins in the mind. It is the mind and the will of the patient that is the healer.

Implications for the healthcare model

Allopathic medicine has pretended omniscience for a long time, based on a model that ignores our reality as science now understands it, and unsurprisingly, within their obsolete paradigm they are stuck with many unanswered questions. The dominance of the allopathic model in the West, safeguarded by the priesthood of the AMA, needs to be demoted and take its place among the full array of therapeutic disciplines and healing modalities and the focus needs to shift to what the patient can do for themselves, beginning with nutrition and exercise. This is the true meaning of patient-centered medicine. The patient must be in charge. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine is an important organization that is channeling this effort, helping many physicians to integrate the new nutritional model in their practice as the first line of defense. Patients can find doctors there who practice "prevention over pills," instead of "a pill for every ill." The experiments at GEICO and WFM show that it can be done, and larger organizations are in a position to create their own insurance models to help this process along.

In other words, the shift towards letting "food be thy medicine" entails empowering the patient to take responsibility for their own health and wellness as the primary focus of primary care, and the primary care physician should be the subject matter expert to help coach the patient in their efforts, and to guide them through the maze of treatment options if further interventions are necessary. Allopathic medicine is the answer in some situations, and superbly effective in the right applications, but completely counterproductive in others. Doctors should not be legal drug dealers and it pays to remember that aside from New Zealand we are the only country to allow the drug companies to advertise to consumers.

The so-called opioid crisis is merely the final absurdity of the symptom-fighting model of "a pill for every ill," which made doctors into legal drug pushers. Meanwhile, it always helps to keep in perspective that the daily number of deaths from heart disease is more than ten times the number of opioid deaths, yet the opioid crisis is now a national emergency, and heart disease is business as usual. Yet, there is Dr. Esselstyn, (and a growing cardiologists) with mounting clinical evidence that it can be eradicated with diet, and intervention with operations or drugs is seldom warranted, only in the most acute cases, as improvements from the dietary change are far faster and more comprehensive and lasting than the interventions that are now common place, because the dietary change addresses the causatory mechanisms of the disease, not just the symptoms. The statin makers are fighting that insight just as hard as Purdue pharma is refusing the take responsibility for its role in overpromoting opioids.

Towards a new healthcare model

The back-of-the-envelope economics that are raised in the upcoming documentary Code Blue, are simple. Fully 86% of our healthcare spending is on treatments for the chronic diseases of affluence that can be largely prevented or reversed with the shift towards a #WFPB (Whole Foods, Plant-Based) diet. Hence that 86% can be reduced over time by an estimated 75%, which would mean a 64.5% reduction in overall healthcare costs. At that point in time healthcare spending would be well below 10% of GNP, and the US would once more be economically competitive. Obviously, this is a change that will take at least a generation.

Our present system is so totally dysfunctional because it creates an economic incentive for more treatment, and hands the keys over to a medical profession that provably does not have the ability to deliver the outcome we presumably want: "health." As a result, we end up with a co-dependent relationship of doctor and patient, where the doctor assumed an aura of omniscience that rests on nothing, and the patient abdicates responsibility for their own well-being. The notionally desired outcome of "health" is forever elusive. What we get instead is more and more treatment, which must of necessity spiral out of control in as much as it ignores the cause. This is why, merely making the madness more efficient will not make our healthcare system more effective.

The new model, which I have suggested in my earlier article on the CVS/Aetna merger (linked above) and in a recent blog, could be conceptualized as follows:

The primary care physician is retained by the patient on an annual basis, and organized in their own mutual society based on the principles of Lifestyle Medicine, but now in the role of the quantum doctor, who is simply the subject matter expert who helps the patient find appropriate healing modalities, with the emphasis being that better than 50% of health outcomes are the patient's own choice, resting on the notion of food as medicine. The annual physical should be refocused on the assessment of health before the detection of disease, with the emphasis on the patient's own role in the matter.

The PCP (Primary Care Physician) would only be paid that annual retainer and be organized in their own mutual society that can give them back-office services, including the administrative and legal wherewithal to prevent or pursue malpractice cases, and to cover them for loss of income if they are servicing many serious cases (e.g. in an epidemic, or natural disaster). This model would go a long way towards the old Chinese model of paying the doctor while you are healthy and not when you are sick. The patient's "deductible" now is both the better diet (and exercise) and the retainer for their respective PCP.

The remainder of medical services would be available on a referral basis, where the PCP is the patient's health coach and subject matter expert, who counsels him also as to when second opinions, or alternative treatments should be explored, based on a solid understanding that healing modalities work only if patients have confidence in them. Other medical services are then to be insured along with coverage for catastrophic illness. In other words, insurance becomes limited to medical situations that are beyond the control of the patient and elementary primary care, but the emphasis remains first and foremost on the patient's own role and responsibility in healing.

What ABC healthcare should do

Our new player, ABC healthcare, should first thoroughly analyze the experience of GEICO and WFM who have both been seeking to limit healthcare costs with the Whole Foods Plant-Based diet. Possibly they should publish a paper on those twin pilot programs, for there is a lot of potentially valuable learning there, but help may come from other quarters as well in response to such a paper. Note that GEICO used PCRM (Physician's Committee for Responsible Medicine) as their consultant for the project.

Naturally, they should be investigating all options most certainly including technology but the two biggest ones are: first, engagement with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and second, to foster a profound understanding of Amit Goswami's concept of the Quantum Doctor, and how to implement it in practice. The fundamental realization must be that this is indeed a paradigm shift in the classical sense of the word, and that western medicine is presently stuck in its 19th century roots. The AMA today is the guardian of the obsolete paradigm and that puts it in a position like the Vatican once resisting Copernicus. It only took 500 years for that change. Perhaps, in our Internet age, this paradigm shift can be accomplished a bit faster.

ABC Healthcare should focus first on the paradigm shift as outlined here, lest they waste their time tinkering in the margin and merely making a disaster more efficient. Along with that conceptual paradigm shift, they need to come up with an economic model which puts the incentives where they should be. The concepts I offered above are possibly a good direction, but no doubt other solutions are possible. But at the base of the whole thing is simple economics: if you create an incentive for the medical profession to make money on treatment, what you will get is too much treatment - as in 18% of GNP with no end in sight. Without a complete reframing of healthcare, including its economics, it is all a wasted effort. As a side note, Naturopathy is not he alternative, as it is equally stuck in a treatment model (making its money off supplements not drugs) and needs to learn to put health first, but there are some signs they are adapting, and Dr. Pam Popper is spearheading that revolution with her Wellness Forum.

Conclusion

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chase have carved out a major opportunity in launching their new healthcare initiative, which I have dubbed ABC Healthcare here. ABC Healthcare has a 100% chance of failure (apart from some small incremental gains) if they stick to the prevailing paradigm. There is hope for a better outcome if they can leverage their learning from the twin internal pilot programs that are already in progress at GEICO and Whole Foods Market for about a decade or so. If they see it through, and develop a real solution along the lines suggested here, that could be the foundation for a complete remodeling of the healthcare system, well beyond their organizations. Eventually, any group of people, a company, a church, or any other form of organization, given sufficient numbers, could adopt such a new model once the precedent was set.

A realistic understanding of the meaning of a paradigm change, means also an understanding that all of Pharmageddon (Esselstyn's term) will resist such a change. The political process is already stuck in the trivial notion of a single payer system, which is just another effort of moving the deck chairs on the Titanic, and never addressing the fact that the emperor has no clothes on. In my native Holland they do have a single payer system, which frees doctors from a lot of administrative chores, but still physicians are quitting their role as legal drug pushers, and venturing out to practice medicine in more meaningful ways. The transition will be like fighting labor unions that fight change until they come around to seeing that the only way forward is through embracing change, but the initial reaction is seldom positive. Fortunately, organizations like PCRM (Physicians' Committee for Responsible Medicine) and ACLM (American College of Lifestyle Medicine) are blazing the trail from within the profession.

For the three companies, this initiative is an intra-marginal affair, which in a way cannot fail to lead to an improvement, the question is, will they resort to tinkering in the margin, or will seek the real solution of better health based on Lifestyle Medicine. The solution means changing the paradigm from a focus on treating disease symptoms which will of necessity lead to a downward spiral of ever more treatment, to a focus on health and wellness that will lead us out of that spiral? They have a beginning of the answer in house now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.