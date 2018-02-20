Red-hot Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been on fire lately, ahead of the company's fourth quarter earnings report. We think those numbers will be quite good, and further believe that DPZ stock will head higher in the near to medium term. In the long term, we think DPZ looks risky given a rich valuation and elevated competition concerns.

DPZ data by YCharts

DPZ is set to report earnings on February 20, and we think those numbers will be quite good. DPZ has run off a string of double-beat quarters thanks to secular tailwinds in the food delivery industry, and we think that trend will continue.

Search interest trends look good on both a global and domestic basis. Global search interest related to DPZ hit a 5-year high at the end of 2017. The same is true for domestic search interest related to DPZ. Web traffic analytics site SimilarWeb shows that Dominos.com received a big traffic bump in December. Fellow web traffic analytics site Alexa also shows a nice bump in Dominos.com traffic towards the end of the year.

Meanwhile, GrubHub (GRUB) reported robust fourth quarter numbers and the stock popped big after the report, illustrating that the online food ordering and delivery market continues to grow at a rapid rate and that investor demand in this space remains strong. Dominos, as a delivery-centric fast casual restaurant, is at the heart of this surge in delivery. Robust GRUB numbers imply good things ahead for DPZ. Just look at the historical charts. As goes GRUB stock, so goes DPZ stock. Also, Yum (YUM) reported that Pizza Hut had a pretty good quarter, maintaining positive comps, and that is a good sign for the whole pizza industry.

DPZ data by YCharts

Longer-term, we think DPZ stock can head higher over the next 3-6 months. The at-home economy is here. See the performance of Netflix (NFLX) versus AMC (AMC) over the past year, or the robust growth of e-commerce at the expense of brick-and-mortar retail. As consumers continue to stay home more often, that implies robust growth potential for online food and delivery. Domino's is a natural winner here, because the business model is delivery-centric. After all, when you think of food delivery, Domino's Pizza is most likely the first thing that comes to mind. This secular transition makes DPZ a big growth story for the next several years.

NFLX data by YCharts

Granted, competition is coming as more and more fast casual restaurants figure out delivery, and that is a risk to the long-term growth narrative. But in the near to medium term, DPZ should be able to grow alongside the delivery market even with declining market share due to robust market growth. Moreover, DPZ is looking at super-charged earnings growth over the next several years thanks to tax reform (DPZ's effective income tax rate was 37.7% in 2016) and broad strength in consumer spending.

That is why long-term earnings growth estimates on DPZ stock are trending up. That is a good thing for DPZ stock. DPZ stock started heading sideways when its long term growth estimates were falling against a rising valuation in mid-2017. But that dynamic has changed course. The valuation has compressed while earnings growth estimates have been on the uptrend. Granted, the current 27.9x forward multiple for a 20.8% long-term growth rate (PEG of 1.34) feels rich against the market's PEG of 1.1, but that analysis doesn't tell the whole story.

DPZ PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts DPZ data by YCharts

As is visible in the chart below, so long as earnings growth estimates for DPZ have trended higher, DPZ stock has likewise headed higher. The only time DPZ stock cools off is when those estimates head sideways. That isn't the case currently, so despite the ostensibly overstretched valuation, we think DPZ stock can and will head higher in the medium term.

DPZ data by YCharts

At the end of the day, we are concerned about valuation on DPZ stock, but also recognize that this stock has historically shrugged off a rich valuation so long as earnings growth estimates are heading higher, as they are doing today. Moreover, there is a strong earnings catalyst on the horizon, and strong holiday numbers should keep sentiment on the name strong at least for the next several months. We also think that the markets will continue to trend higher into the foreseeable future.

All in all, we think DPZ stock, although richly valued, will continue to head higher thanks to a strengthening growth narrative against a healthy market backdrop. The stock may not live up to what are clearly super-charged expectations heading into the ER, but we have conviction that DPZ stock will be higher in 3-6 months than where it is today. Over the next 12-24 months, we are concerned about growing competition weighing on an already rich valuation.