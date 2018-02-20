Risks And Strategies For Unwinding The OPEC And Non-OPEC Agreement: Part 2

Visualization of the oil price risk faced by the “OPEC and non-OPEC agreement” decision-makers. Biggest challenge to the “OPEC and non-OPEC agreement” is Shale oil producers.

Biggest Challenges facing future OPEC & non-OPEC production cuts:

OPEC & non-OPEC members are “running out of cards”: The question is would future cuts work because after November 2016 production cut, oil price got quick boost, but then prices retreated and it took 6-to-9 months for oil prices to stabilize and eventually rise. This indicates that OPEC has lost leverage to either control or manipulate global oil markets. Secondly, are oil and gas reserves in underground reservoirs depreciating assets? Wouldn’t it be wise for every OPEC & non-OPEC member to pump as much oil and gas as they can before the value of their assets substantially diminishes? Why agree to short term fixes, like production cuts when future value of the asset in jeopardy?

Renewables (solar, wind and EV (electric vehicles)) are rapidly growing and are encouraged and subsidized by governments. This gives renewables competitive edge though on a unit of energy input-output measure, renewables are highly inefficient and unreliable. Solar panels and wind turbines produce energy only when there is sun or wind, and are competitors for market-share in the selection of renewable energy options. Most forecasters predict that renewables would impact oil and gas demand and consumption, at least in the long-term.

Shale oil and shale gas production: The U.S. oil production hit 10.2 million barrels per day in January 2018, breaking previous record set in 1970. Additionally, the EIA “ short-term energy outlook ” predicts sustained production growth and an estimated 11.2 million barrels of oil per day for 2019, which would eclipse the 1.8 million production cut approved by OPEC & non-OPEC members.

Climate change concerns and other “perceived” negative side-effects of fossil fuels use such as air and water pollution might lead to “public relations nightmares” for the oil and gas industry, and force governments to limit the sale of fossil fuels powered vehicles i.e. China . This type of actions would limit oil demand growth.

Legislation against the use of fossil fuels-powered vehicles: Some countries have gone as far as to declare total ban of combustion-engine vehicles, which would have big impact on the use of petrol and diesel for transportation. Currently, there are 7 countries that have announced total ban of fossil fuels powered vehicles though the ban would only affect new vehicle sales. These are Norway (2025), Germany, Netherlands and India (2030), U.K. and France (2040), and US state of California (2040).

Emissions trading or Cap and Trade (CAT) is a market-based trading mechanism designed to control and reduce emission of pollutants from fossil fuels. CAT would have an impact, at least in the long-term, on the consumption of oil and gas especially in developed countries i.e. France, U.K., etc. because it would increase the “cost of doing business” for oil and gas companies/producers.

Natural gas has vanquished coal’s dominance in electricity generation, and would become the dominant energy source in the near future, globally. Additionally, though not a lot of research has been done on the topic of natural gas displacing or competing with oil in key markets such transportation and petrochemicals, it’s likely to happen in the future. Developing countries in Asia and Africa are using natural gas for transportation because it’s either cheaper than oil or locally produced/available.

Innovation and technology are going to reduce cost and improve efficiency in the oilfields. More importantly, the digital revolution or robotics if deployed properly is going to make most of the shale companies “low cost producers”. For instance, predictive analytics are currently being used to optimize production while robotics are used for autonomous well drilling and oilfield monitoring.

All the above mentioned points would have cumulative effect on oil and gas demand and consumption, at least in the long-term, by either restricting the use of oil/gas or providing an alternative form of energy for replacement.

An example of decline curve analysis (DCA; Exponential, hyperbolic and Harmonic) on 5 shale gas wells’ production

The process of estimating the amount of oil and gas (reserves) left (in underground) from producing wells or oilfields continues throughout the life of the oilfields/wells. There are inherent uncertainties in the estimation process and multiple factors affect it such as reservoir fluid PVT, quality of data, reservoir fluid type, and the assumptions and methods used. One of the most widely used method for estimating oil and gas reserves is decline curve analysis (DCA). It’s an empirical reservoir engineering technique that extrapolates trends in the oil and gas production data, and can be used to identify production problems or predict well performance or estimate how much oil and gas is left in underground (reserves).

Traditionally, decline curve analysis (DCA) had three models; exponential, hyperbolic and harmonic, and each model’s empirical constants were determined from the oil and gas production data (q = production rate, t = time, and b &d = constants as shown in Equation 1)

However, as Figure 1 shows none of the three DCA models fit the production data from 5 shale gas wells, which makes it difficult to forecast production or estimate how many years of production is left before the Shale oil/gas well becomes uneconomical to operate. The main reason why it’s difficult to estimate or forecast production from shale oil and shale gas wells is that they have long transient flow period (fluid flow didn’t reach boundary), and most models require pseud-steady state (NYSE:PSS) for analysis. Some of the key performance indicators (KPI) in oilfield operations are lifting cost-per-barrel of oil and LOE (lease operating expenses), which tend to increase as the number of low-producing oil and gas wells increase.

Figure 1 shows production decline curve analysis (DCA) for 5 Shale gas wells. Both Shale oil and Shale gas wells have very high production decline rates, in the range of 50%-to-60%, and the biggest decline often occurs within the first 365 days. The gyration or spikes in the production data are due to well operation inference such as slug-flow regimes or wellhead pressure adjustments or injection/treatment in nearby wells.

Additionally, Figure 1 shows that after 3 years, the wells have lost about 80%-to-85% of production and the lost oil and gas production must be replace by drilling new wells. Hence, shale companies must drill high number of wells (CAPEX), are stack with high number of low producing wells (OPEX), and would need to plan and set aside money for the expected decommissioning cost of wells/oilfields. Good leadership and management of shale oil/gas companies would require divestiture of underperforming assets and acquisition of new better performing assets even if that means going global to hunt for good investment. Similarly, diversification of oil and gas assets away from Shale oil and shale gas focused-only, to conventional onshore assets, which are low cost and have higher rate of recovery.

Figure1: Decline curve analysis (DCA) of Shale gas wells (monthly production data)

5 Step strategies for skillfully unwinding the OPEC & non-OPEC agreement

Adapt Warning Signals with “Strength meter”: If global oil storage drawdown is not going according to plan or if oil prices rise rapidly, issue corrective warnings. The warnings should tactically get stronger, and by the time the Saudi Arabian or the Russian oil minister delivers a response it should be “business and the markets better believe it”. Establishment implementation committee from OPEC & non-OPEC members, and clearly define the 5 Ws (who should issue the warning, when, where, what and most importantly, why?) Clearly define Acceptable Oil price range: As the risk metrics chart shows below, the range of oil price options that are available to the OPEC & non-OPEC members without hitting their bottom-line (revenue from oil) or causing undesired outcomes (shale producers ramp up), is very narrow. The risk metrics chart shows that for the agreement’s objective of “price normalization” to be realized, the best oil price range is $50-to-$65 per barrel. However, at $65 most of the U.S. shale plays would become economical and U.S. shale producers would most likely ramp up production, given the massive (over 5,000 wells) backlog of DUCs (drilled but uncompleted). Then the whole production cut would become self-defeating exercise, and it would be Déjà vu all-over again. Align short term interests with long-term goals: Develop and act on sound strategies and policies, but remember patience is a virtue. Eventually OPEC and non-OPEC members would have to let the free market determine the price of oil. Remember the following points; Global oil demand is growing at a robust rate of about 1.6 million barrels per year, and if the global economic growth picture improves (as IMF predicts), demand and supply differences might tighten.

Shale oil and shale gas players would have real impact on big CAPEX projects, especally long-dated “deep offshore” and “oil sand” projects. Additionally, the long-term effect of the “wild price swings in oil” might lead to limited exploration and discovery of new oil and gas oilfields.

Aramco IPO should be aligned with long-term objective of oil price stability, and should not be allowed to either dictate or artificially inflate the underlying asset’s price. Develop communication strategy for the oil markets. This is key to achieving the desired objective of “oil price normalization”. Designate individuals to respond to market rumors and allow OPEC & non-OPEC members to swiftly correct misinformation or characterizations. This kind of open and transparent strategy would Keep oil speculators in check, who might otherwise, spook the oil markets. Uncertainty in strategy or vague communication statements should be avoided at all-cost. Develop Smooth exit strategy and have plans for different scenarios. Skillfully develop a smooth exit strategy that has three key points; first, it should be oil price-based and not arbitrarily set date as has been the case with the current agreement (set to expire end of 2018). Secondly, the unwinding process should be gradual, and must have clearly defined initiation price point. Thirdly, allow some ambiguity in the unwinding process and develop contingency plan if things don’t go “according to plan”. Table 1 shows oil price-based action plan that can be used as guiding principles for the execution of smooth exit strategy. Similarly, Figure 2 provides visualization picture of what different oil price scenarios would have on the desired objective of the OPEC & non-OPEC agreement.

Figure 2: Risk Metrics faced by decision maker for Unwinding the OPEC & non-OPEC Agreement without causing shocks to the market

If OPEC & non-OPEC members want to achieve their stated objective of “oil storage drawdown” to below the 5-year moving average without causing unintended consequences such as ramp-up in shale production or slow down in global economy, then their window of operation is very small as high-lighted by the triangle in Figure 2.

The chart in Figure 2 is divided into three sections based on oil price; green area, yellow area and red area. If WTI oil prices stay within the green area, it would accomplish OPEC & non-OPEC agreements’ objectives without causing too much unintended consequences. In short, the optimum point in the green area is around $60 and WTI oil price is currently trading at $62.

The yellow area can be defined as “transitions price points”, which are warning signals to both shale producers and to OPEC & non-OPEC members. In the case of shale producers, oil prices in the range of $65-to-$75 provides them opportunities to hedge future productions and to ramp-up production by either drilling new wells or completing DUCs (drilled but uncompleted) wells in backlog. On other hand, oil prices at $65-to-$75 range presents the OPEC & non-OPEC members an opportunity to glow and claim success, but the reality is that they would need thorough review of production cuts and develop sound strategies going forward. Otherwise, it would be Déjà vu all over again and inaction could quickly lead-up to oil storage buildup similar to what happened in 2014.

The “red area” in Figure 2 can be called “nightmare scenario” for OPEC & non-OPEC members because it would make the whole exercise of production cuts and “oil storage normalization” futile. In short, it would be back to square one, and probably most members would question the efficacy of any future production cuts. However, “one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity” and it would be boom-time for shale producers, investors, renewable energy, and the state of North Dakot a.

Table1: Price-based action plan for skillfully unwinding the OPEC & non-OPEC agreement without causing shocks to the oil market

Conclusion

The optimum price for the OPEC & non-OPEC agreement to work without causing major unintended consequences is for WTI oil price to stay $50-to-$60. The price range of $50-to-$60 is good for OPEC & non-OPEC members because it would help them achieve two major objectives; oil storage drawdown and oil price stability. Finally, as Table 1 and Figure 2 show, oil-priced based strategy and clear communication to the oil markets are the best way to unwinding the agreement without causing “shocks to the market”

