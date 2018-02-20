On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) reported its fourth quarter 2017 earnings results. Overall, these results were quite good, with the company posting respectable year-over-year growth. As might be expected for a telecommunications company, the growth was relatively slow but it still provides an excellent investment thesis and the company continues to be a good choice for investors looking to obtain international diversification as well as generate respectable dividend income.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's results before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telenor's fourth quarter 2017 results:

Telenor's total revenues were NOK 32.1 billion ($4.13 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 1% increase over the NOK 31.727 billion ($4.08 billion) that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company had a reported EBITDA of NOK 11.835 billion ($1.52 billion) in the most recent quarter. This represents a 11.14% increase over the NOK 10.649 billion ($1.37 billion) that the company reported during the prior year quarter.

Telenor achieved a free cash flow of NOK 3.327 billion ($428 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a substantial 120.48% increase over the NOK 1.509 billion ($194 million) that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company had a net income of NOK 2.226 billion ($286 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a slight decline from the NOK 2.286 billion ($294 million) that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company's net income works out to NOK 1.5 ($0.19) per common share.

Telenor's Board of Directors proposed a dividend of NOK 8.10 ($1.04) per common share for 2017, giving the stock a dividend yield of 4.58% at its current level.

The first thing that a reader perusing the highlights is likely to notice is that Telenor's revenues were up slightly on a year-over-year basis. There are a few reasons for this. The first reason is that the company's average revenue per user increased in Norway year over year. The increase was 5% and interestingly applied to both fixed line and mobile internet services, casting doubt on the assertion that I sometimes see in the financial media that consumers are replacing fixed-line internet services with mobile-only ones. The second reason for the increase in revenues year over year is that Telenor grew its customer base, primarily in emerging markets. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the company had 169.8 million mobile subscribers and this number increased to 177.8 million by the end of 2017.

Source: Telenor ASA

During the fourth quarter, nearly all of the company's new subscribers came from the emerging markets of Bangladesh and Pakistan, which added 1.5 million and 0.9 million new subscribers, respectively. In many of these emerging economies, the primary if not only way to access the internet is via a mobile device as the countries do not already have the infrastructure in place to deliver fixed internet services reliably and building such infrastructure would be highly expensive. Thus, what we see here is expansion of internet use in emerging markets using Telenor's services. It is important that investors remember that because these new subscribers pay for their services in different currency than Telenor reports its results in, the company is subject to the risks of currency price fluctuations. In this case, Telenor benefited from these currency fluctuations as the company's worldwide revenues were actually down slightly year over year if we measure its revenues using the currencies that its customers actually paid with. This is something we thus want to watch, just to ensure that local currency revenues do not continue to decline, but minor fluctuations like this are quite common in the industry so this does not really appear to be a problem at this time.

The emerging markets in which Telenor operates are likely to be the primary source of revenue growth for the firm going forward. This is due primarily to communication penetration rates. Think about it - in developed markets, there is almost nobody that does not have a mobile phone and very few people do not have a smartphone. In both North America and Europe, even children carry smartphones. Thus, there is almost no possibility of growth by adding new customers who did not previously have any mobile service. Instead, developed market telecommunications firms can only grow their own businesses by taking a customer away from a competitor. This can be an expensive proposition. In emerging economies, however, this is not the case. Many of the customers signing up for Telenor's services in these nations never had previous telecommunications services. For example, let us look at Bangladesh, which was Telenor's fastest growing market in the fourth quarter of 2017. This chart shows the smartphone penetration rate and Telenor's revenues in the country in both 2016 and 2017:

Source: Telenor ASA

As this chart shows, at the end of 2016, only 24% of Bangladeshi residents had a smartphone. This figure grew by 5% to 29% in 2017, growing Telenor's quarterly revenues by NOK 900 million ($115.7 million) in the year. We see largely the same story in Pakistan, as shown here:

Source: Telenor ASA

As shown here, Pakistan had a smartphone penetration rate of 26% at the end of 2016 that climbed to 32% at the end of 2017. This increase caused Telenor's revenues to grow by NOK 500 million ($64.3 million) year over year. Despite the increase in smartphone popularity in both countries over the past year, it is still somewhat of a novelty in both countries with plenty of room to grow in popularity as evidenced by the low penetration rates. As this story plays out, we should expect to see Telenor's revenues from both countries increase over the next several years.

A few years ago, Telenor implemented a program intended to start reducing its operating expenses, which had been steadily trending upward. The company finally succeeded in breaking the trend last year and 2017 saw the company's operating expenditures drop year over year. The company intends to continue this streak going forward, with plans to decrease its costs by 1-3% in 2018.

Source: Telenor ASA

This an encouraging development as it should have the result of boosting both profit and operational cash flow, assuming that revenues remain static. The company notes, however, that the cost reductions were not evenly spread through each of its national operations. Rather, certain nations, notably Sweden, Norway, Pakistan, and Thailand, experienced the bulk of the cost cutting. It is rather interesting that two of these are mature markets and two are growth markets; however, the majority of spending in growth markets is capital spending (to build the infrastructure) and not so much operational, but sales could still be a significant expense in a growth market. Shareholders should still be pleased though at the reduction in overhead.

In a recent article on fellow Nordic telecommunications firm Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF), I discussed how that company was pulling out of its Eurasian growth markets in order to focus solely on the Nordics and Baltics. Telenor is following some aspects of this strategy but to a much lesser degree. During 2017, Telenor completely exited the Indian market and sold off all of its assets there. This is somewhat surprising as the Indian market offers significant growth prospects for a telecommunications firm due to the sheer size of its population and the growing incomes of many of those people. Also during 2017, Telenor sold off its stake in mobile operator VEON (VEON). This was also a somewhat surprising move given the fundamental attractiveness of VEON, although it seems probable that Telenor simply wishes to refocus on its own operations and not be concerned with holding investments in outside firms.

Telenor has historically had lower dividend yields than some of its European peers and that continues to be the case, as seen here:

Company Ticker Dividend Yield Telenor TELNF 4.58% Telia Company TLSNF 6.10% Vodafone VOD 5.94% Telefonica TEF 4.80% Orange ORAN 4.07%

In addition, it is often the case that European companies tend to vary their dividends over time instead of maintaining or steadily increasing them from year-to-year as American companies are inclined to do. This is because European companies often have a policy of paying out a set percentage of earnings or cash flow so the dividend is larger when the company does well and smaller when it does not. This system largely prevents a company from needing to borrow money to pay the dividend as American companies sometimes do. With that said though, Telenor does make every effort to grow its dividend from year-to-year and it has largely been successful at that.

Source: Telenor ASA

While Telenor has largely grown its dividend over time and appears like it should be able to continue to do so going forward, American investors may not actually see this. The reason is that while the American ADR shares pay out the dividend in US dollars, the company itself pays out the dividend in Norwegian krone. The amount that ADR holders receive is the amount of US dollars that the dividend converts to on the pay date, so if the US dollar increases against the Norwegian krone, then the dividend received could actually decline even if the underlying amount is increasing.

In conclusion, Telenor appears to be a good play for an investor looking to diversify internationally. The company boasts a relatively solid dividend yield and growth prospects due to its exposure to several emerging economies. The company has also been quite focused on reducing costs, which should allow it to increase profits further. This is a company that merits further research.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.