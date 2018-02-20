2017 was a good year for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). But it wasn't a great year, with one notable exception:

I caught a good chunk of the run, but I sold my position in December, concerned about both valuation and the performance of the company's 'Core' business. TTGT has gained another 22% since then, and now has just about exactly doubled since the beginning of last year.

While I'm disappointed in selling too early, I'm also skeptical the company's Q4 earnings report earlier this month changes the case all that much. Q4 was a good quarter - and, again, 2017 was a good year. The IT Deal Alert product is driving enthusiasm toward the stock - and with good reason. But there are questions elsewhere, and valuation looks a bit stretched. Obviously, I wish I'd stayed long past December - but if I had, I'd probably be selling at this point.

A Split And Second-Half Story

The story surrounding TechTarget for the past few quarters has been split. The legacy 'Core' business - which uses over 140 specialized websites to sell leads and advertising to IT vendors - has been struggling. The issues started in the second half of 2016, and according to management in part were due to disruption from major mergers at four key customers. IT spending weakened in 2016 as well, leading to reduced marketing budgets across the board.

That trend was supposed to reverse in the second half of 2017, as integrations resulting from those major deals were completed - and as TechTarget lapped easy comparisons in Q3 and Q4. But one of my concerns coming out of Q3 was that, while management tried to paint Core's performance as a positive, it looked concerning to me: two-year trends were basically in line with Q1 and Q2, and the absolute number seemed to come in below somewhat confusing guidance given on the Q2 call.

On the other hand, the company's IT Deal Alert product was exploding. ITDA is a suite of products based on TechTarget's user data. Its reach in the IT space - 18 million registered members as of the end of 2016 (the 2017 10-K hasn't been filed yet) - is so broad that it can tell if a specific department at a specific company is in the market for a product or service simply from user history. The Priority Engine product from TechTarget then deposits those contacts into Salesforce.com (CRM) or now-private Marketo. Growth has been phenomenal all year - which continued into Q4.

The split between the two products is evident in the Q4 and 2017 numbers. IT Deal Alert grew 58% both in Q4 and in the full year. Revenue was $4 million in 2013, and $49.5 million in 2017. But Core revenue fell 16% for the year, and still declined 3% in Q4, despite 6% growth in North America.

The catch here is that the two businesses aren't separable; ITDA relies on the Core business's user base. And so this isn't a situation where the company can re-allocate resources or focus from the old business to the new one (or even spin the new one off). Meanwhile, TechTarget had seemed to forecast a roughly 50/50 split between the two businesses, with 3 to 5-year targets of $80-$120 million in both segments at the end of 2016. But it seems unlikely that's how the story actually is going to play out. Whether that's good news or not depends a bit on how an investor views the story here looking forward.

The Business Looking Forward

In terms of the Core business, the chief takeaway from 2017 is that the long-term trajectory of the business is going to be weaker than management thought a year ago. There is some evidence to the contrary, admittedly. CEO Michael Cotoia on the Q4 call cited "some positive trends over the last four quarters" in terms of revenue declines, and said the company was "cautiously optimistic" about possibly getting back to growth.

The strong dollar has been a headwind that is abating. Tax reform should help as well. While Cotoia on the call forecast the business to be "down single digits" for 2018, the company's overall guidance for the year is modeled based on the "tepid" IT spending seen in 2017. An acceleration in that spend should imply some upside to current projections for Core.

But it's tough to have much confidence at this point. Core revenue has fallen 16% in each of the last two years, and by a total of ~$23.5 million. In the Q3 2016 shareholder letter, the company cited just a roughly $1.6 million impact from the four major customers that quarter. Even annualized, that's less than 30% of the decline. And as for the improving quarterly trends, as I argued after Q3, the improvement is coming mostly from comparisons, as seen when considering two-year stacks:

Q1: -27.4%

Q2: -31.7%

Q3: -29.2%

Q4: -25.8%

There is some sequential improvement - but not a ton. And given that TechTarget badly missed original guidance for 2016 on a consolidated basis (revenue of $120-$125 million versus actual of $106.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $29-$32 million against actual of just $18.5 million), and overshot with both Core and a consolidated basis in 2017, the projections have to be taken with a grain of salt.

It's possible the Core business will rebound in 2018, or afterwards, and there is some help coming. But the trend here looks negative at this point, and it does seem like management has been behind that trend. Realistic models have to assume that the business is going to decline, even if external factors suggest the decline likely will be more gentle than the 16% erosion seen the last two years.

That puts a lot of pressure on IT Deal Alert. A cursory look at the TTGT chart shows the market, at least, believes that business will be up to the challenge. At the moment, there's no reason to suggest otherwise. ITDA should drive the majority of revenue in 2018 after accounting for 45%+ in 2017. Growth actually accelerated in 2017, with revenue increasing 58% against 36% in 2016.

Cotoia said in the Q4 shareholder letter that "we believe that we are still in the early innings of a megatrend," in which customers increasingly focus on using data as part of the sales and marketing process. ITDA does have some competition, mostly from private companies like Madison Logic and Bombora, but recent results suggest the product is getting at the least its fair share of the growth in the category.

Meanwhile, the company is having success moving toward longer-term contracts, which drove 24% of ITDA revenue, a figure that TechTarget aims to get above 30% going forward. The launch of Deal ScoreCard, a quarterly research report, aims to get the research side of the business on track. TechTarget has said in its 2015 shareholder letter that it saw an "eight figure run rate within two years" on that side of the business, but it appears (at least from a lack of commentary) that the company has fallen short.

International growth presents another opportunity: overseas revenue increased 128% in 2017. Its share of segment revenue is less than 25% - against 38% in the Core business. Increasing penetration outside the U.S. offers yet another growth driver.

With or without research, there's clearly reason for optimism toward ITDA, and in particular Priority Engine. But at the same time, this is a business now valued at $485 million - with that valuation supported by what looks like ~$65 million in 2018 revenue.

Valuation

After the run of late, TechTarget doesn't look particularly cheap. On a forward basis, using the midpoint of guidance, TTGT trades for 4x revenue. EV/EBITDA is about 16.7x. P/E is about 28.5x, based on my estimate of $0.60 based on guidance (the Street is at $0.54, though two of three analysts are at $0.59).

Peer comparisons are tough. QuinStreet (QNST), which is more of a straight lead-gen model, now trades at 19x EBITDA guidance (fiscal year ending June) after more than tripling just since August. j2 Global (JCOM), which has a similar website ownership model (and which I've long thought would be a logical acquirer for TechTarget), trades at 9x. It also acquired Everyday Health for almost 10x.

Using the QNST comp, a 20x EBITDA multiple doesn't seem outlandish (ITDA is a way better business, in my opinion), and that gets TTGT over $20. The midpoint of guidance suggests ~32% EBITDA growth and a 36% increase in non-GAAP EPS. Given that growth, from a 'feel' standpoint, high-20s P/E and high-teens EV/EBITDA aren't onerous, and in this market, those multiples can expand if the story is good enough.

But there's also some help from what overall still was a modestly disappointing 2017 on a consolidated basis (again, revenue and EBITDA both came in below guidance given Q4 2016 results). The midpoint of 2018 guidance might suggest 32% EBITDA growth year over year; it also implies just 18% growth over three years. And to get there, TechTarget needs to meet that guidance for the first time since 2015.

Longer term, there's still the issue of the Core segment, which is likely to account for 45% of 2018 growth. As impressive as ITDA is, core is going to be a drag. And the same ~50% incremental margins that are driving expected EBITDA growth this year mean that lower Core sales will be a bottom line drag, as well - with little ability to lower costs to match those lower revenue. (TechTarget can't cut spend on its sites; it needs those sites to get the data behind Deal Alert products.)

By no means would I suggest a short of TTGT, and it's certainly possible that Deal Alert will be strong enough to drive upside - and/or that Core will stabilize in a better IT environment this year. But the market seems to be expecting a lot from TechTarget in 2018. And I'm not sure 2017 performance, or the business as a whole, is quite strong enough to support those expectations.