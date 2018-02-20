Weekly Cannabis Report: A Clear Winner Has Emerged

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and critical analysis for the cannabis sector.

Weekly Note To Readers

This past week was action-packed for the Canadian cannabis sector as Quebec and Manitoba both announced winning bids for their supply deal and retail licenses, respectively. One thing that is clear is that Canopy has been the undisputed winner so far as it has secured every major provincial deal. Compared to Aurora and Aphria, Canopy's flawless execution so far has further solidified its market leader position, in our view. Aurora has been high-flying stock but it remains a show-me story as it focuses on bringing its Aurora Sky facility online and closing the CanniMed acquisition. On the other hand, Canopy has finished scaling its operations and since shifted execution focuses on building up inventory and signing up provincial supply and retail deals.

Both Canopy and Aurora reported their latest quarter and the biggest takeaway, in our opinion, is the fact that Aurora's production can only match its sales (1,200 kg sold and produced) whereas Canopy was able to significantly boost its inventory (2,300 kg sold and 8,000 kg producers). The difference means Aurora is still months away from being able to supply additional cannabis for the recreational market, whereas Canopy has pulled ahead by building up inventory in preparation for the legalization this year.

The impact of the different level of readiness has been loud and clear. Canopy has secured every single provincial deal announced so far, whereas Aurora failed to participate in the RFP for Quebec and the Maritime regions, in addition to its smaller allocation in the Quebec deal. The reason for Aurora's less-than-satisfactory EFP results can be attributed to the fact that it is not yet ready to commit to any large delivery targets. It's Aurora Sky facility is yet to be licensed for sale and inventory takes time to build up. Provinces also are less inclined to do deals with Aurora given its uncertain production profile and lack of a guarantee over its ability to supply.

All eyes on Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta as the three largest markets in Canada have yet to announce their supply deals. We expect Canopy to position well in Ontario while Aurora and Aphria should have home court advantage in Alberta and B.C. although Canopy also announced its West Coast production plans. If 2017 was a year about licenses and capacity expansions, we think the year of 2018 will be a year of supply agreements!

Cannabis Index

Starting from next week we will be adding two more ETFs. As we previously wrote in "2 New Marijuana ETFs Coming" there are two new marijuana-focused ETFs that started trading: Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HMJR.NEO) and Evolve Marijuana ETF (SEED.TO).

Top Gainer: MedReleaf gained 13% after a strong quarter

MedReleaf gained 13% after a strong quarter Top Loser : ABcann lost 18%, continuing its volatile trading

: ABcann lost 18%, continuing its volatile trading ETFs : Horizons Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF) lost 4% while ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) gained 1%, offsetting some of last week's gains.

: Horizons Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF) lost 4% while ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) gained 1%, offsetting some of last week's gains. Total Market Value: The total market value of the Cannabis Index was $22.2 billion, compared to $23.5 billion from last week.



Name Ticker Currency Market Value Price Return 1W Return 12M Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) C$ $5,252 $26.50 (6%) 111% Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) C$ $4,586 $10.13 (11%) 290% Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) C$ $2,258 $14.06 (13%) 117% MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) C$ $2,036 $20.40 13% n.a. Cronos Group (OTCPK:PRMCF) C$ $1,386 $9.10 (1%) 251% CanniMed (OTC:CMMDF) C$ $821 $33.60 (5%) 181% Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) C$ $608 $5.48 (16%) 318% Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) C$ $685 $3.92 1% n.a. Supreme Cannabis (OTCPK:SPRWF) C$ $503 $2.02 (5%) 13% Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) C$ $504 $4.05 (3%) 49% ABcann Global (OTCQB:ABCCF) C$ $356 $2.25 (18%) n.a. Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) C$ $359 $1.26 (14%) 5% MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF) C$ $265 $2.63 (0%) 874% MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB:MPXEF) C$ $255 $0.73 3% 12% Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) C$ $219 $2.40 (11%) 229% Weedmd (OTC:WDDMF) C$ $215 $2.22 (3%) n.a. CannaRoyalty (OTCQX:CNNRF) C$ $209 $4.47 10% 58% Emblem (OTCPK:EMMBF) C$ $174 $1.55 (4%) (63%) Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) C$ $156 $0.36 (5%) 4% Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF) C$ $148 $1.00 (8%) 52% THC Biomed (OTCQB:THCBF) C$ $162 $1.43 1% 86% InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMLFF) C$ $145 $1.10 (6%) 175% Nutritional High (OTCQB:SPLIF) C$ $126 $0.50 (11%) 150% Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) C$ $123 $0.97 (3%) (8%) Wildflower Marijuana (OTC:WLDFF) C$ $93 $1.75 1% 525% Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCQB:LDSYF) C$ $87 $0.81 (1%) 31% Beleave (OTCQX:BLEVF) C$ $88 $2.22 0% (11%) Marapharm Ventures (OTCQX:MRPHF) C$ $77 $0.77 (3%) (41%) PUF Ventures (OTCPK:PUFXF) C$ $63 $1.21 1% 278% Canada House Wellness (OTC:SARSD) C$ $50 $0.40 (10%) 48% Friday Night (OTCQB:TGIFF) C$ $143 $0.67 (9%) n.a. Naturally Splendid (OTCQB:NSPDF) C$ $28 $0.29 (9%) (9%) Veritas Pharma (OTCPK:VRTHF) C$ $26 $0.50 (12%) 11% Canadian Cannabis (OTCPK:CCAN) C$ $14 $0.45 (1%) (38%) Horizons Marijuana ETF (OTC:HMLSF) C$ $726 $18.15 (4%) n.a. ETFMG Alt. Harvest ETF (MJ) US$ $402 $32.39 1% n.a.

Cannabis Sector Update

Two New ETFs Traded

The rise of cannabis industry has attracted increasing interest from ETF companies, including two new ETFs that launched this week. Investors will have more options when it comes to investing in cannabis sector through ETFs. We are also seeing more diversification in strategies as both ETFs are offering a unique angle that is different from the existing ETFs. Investors now can choose between passive, active, diversified and focused strategies.

Horizons Canada launched its Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HMJR.NEO), a second marijuana ETF from the company after its first ETF (OTC:HMLSF) became a big success. As we wrote in "2 New Marijuana ETFs Coming", the main difference for the second ETF is that HMJR will focus exclusively on the small-cap, early-stage producers and growers will include U.S. assets and are listed on NEO exchange, instead of TSX.

Evolve also launched its Marijuana ETF (SEED.TO) and started trading this week. Evolve was trying to become the first actively managed marijuana fund, only to be beaten by Redwoods as we wrote in "First Actively Managed Marijuana ETF Launched". At their launch, HMJR has an AUM of $15 million while SEED has only $1.5 million. The small size of these funds means very little impact would come from these two ETFs on the companies included in them. Going forward we expect the funds to grow in size and their influence on the overall sector should also grow.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) Adds Medical Marijuana

One of Canada's largest insurer, Sun Life Financial, just announced that they will be adding medical marijuana to group benefit plans for Canadian companies. Starting on March 1, 2018, Sun Life will offer optional coverage under an extended benefits plan. With more than 22,000 Canadian companies and more than five million Canadians, the announcement represents another huge step for the medical cannabis industry. We will expect other insurance companies to follow suit and make it easier for Canadians to obtain access to medical cannabis market.

(Globe and Mail)

Quebec Supply Deal

As we wrote last week in "Canopy Clinched Quebec Victory" that six companies announced the signing of LOI with Quebec's liquor board:

Hydropothecary: 20,000 kg annually

Canopy: 12,000 kg annually

Aphria: 12,000 kg annually

MedReleaf: 8,000 kg annually

Aurora: 5,000 kg annually

Tilray: 5,000 kg annually

(Government of Canada)

Manitoba Retail Licenses

Manitoba government announced the selection of four companies and consortiums for retailing cannabis in the province. Manitoba's hands-off approach is a clear contrast to other provinces that have opted to handle the retail of cannabis through provincial bodies (Quebec and Ontario).

(Manitoba Government)

The four winning bids are:

A consortium of Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC:VRNDF) and Canopy. Delta 9 is a Winnipeg-based LP with the 80,000-square-foot production facility.

Delta 9 is a Winnipeg-based LP with the 80,000-square-foot production facility. National Access Cannabis. The company operates medical cannabis care centers across Canada. The highlight of for this bidder is that it has a partnership with Manitoba First Nations: Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Long Plain First Nation, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and Peguis First Nation.

The company operates medical cannabis care centers across Canada. The highlight of for this bidder is that it has a partnership with Manitoba First Nations: Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Long Plain First Nation, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and Peguis First Nation. Tokyo Smoke, in partnership with BOBHQ, a Manitoba-based hemp shop. Operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hiku Brands Company, Tokyo Smoke last year received an investment from Aphria.

in partnership with BOBHQ, a Manitoba-based hemp shop. Operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hiku Brands Company, Tokyo Smoke last year received an investment from Aphria. 10552763 Canada Corporation — A new entity including Avana Canada (Ontario), Fisher River Cree Nation of Manitoba, Chippewas of the Thames of Ontario, MediPharm Labs of Ontario, and U.S.-based Native Roots Dispensary. Another bidder with first national collaboration.

