How Does UVXY Correlate In Relation To Spot VIX, As Well As To Peer ETPs?
Summary
Understanding correlations and obtaining a visualization of how pairs have moved together (or not) can provide insight into the past and perhaps inform one regarding future comovement.
None of the major vol ETPs correlate all that well against spot VIX, as they are tied to futures.
The relationship between UVXY and VXX appears the most reliable of all the pairs we study.
This work was completed with considerable help from David LaJeunesse as it relates to generating visuals in R.
Frequently it is beneficial to understand how a given stock, fund or ETF trades in relation to