Long Ideas | Services 

Delta: It's Not You, It's Me

|
About: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Includes: AAL, LUV, UAL
by: Michael Rogus
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

The often quoted low PE of Delta is more of a sign of a mature cycle, rather than value.

Investors seem to be forgetting the cyclicality of airline stocks.

With low revenue growth, unfair competition, and too many unknowns on cost - Delta is not a suitable investment for me.

Source: Delta Air Lines

Looking through the articles here on Seeking Alpha, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a well-regarded company. Nearly every article over the past few years - with a few exceptions,