Delta: It's Not You, It's Me
by: Michael Rogus
Summary
The often quoted low PE of Delta is more of a sign of a mature cycle, rather than value.
Investors seem to be forgetting the cyclicality of airline stocks.
With low revenue growth, unfair competition, and too many unknowns on cost - Delta is not a suitable investment for me.
Looking through the articles here on Seeking Alpha, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a well-regarded company. Nearly every article over the past few years - with a few exceptions,