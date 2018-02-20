Long Ideas | Financials 

Kite Realty: Yet Another Oversold Shopping Center REIT

by: Michael Boyd
Michael Boyd
Summary

Shopping Center REITs have been sold off in tandem with mall-based players. Fundamentally, the two could not be any more different.

The approach most mall REITs are taking to fix their issues - diversifying into new anchor tenants - is already how these REITs operate. 82% of Kite's rent is non-apparel.

Unlike malls, there has been a wide berth of private market sales. Kite Realty realized 6.8% cap rates on its sales in 2017; broadly indicative of their entire portfolio.

Massive upside and a well-covered dividend exist here; but that's the case for most shopping center firms. I remain overweight the sector.

The fall-out in the retail sector has been massive. Dillard’s (DDS), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), J.C. Penney (JCP), Macy’s (M), and others have all announced store closings