Kite Realty: Yet Another Oversold Shopping Center REIT

Summary

Shopping Center REITs have been sold off in tandem with mall-based players. Fundamentally, the two could not be any more different.

The approach most mall REITs are taking to fix their issues - diversifying into new anchor tenants - is already how these REITs operate. 82% of Kite's rent is non-apparel.

Unlike malls, there has been a wide berth of private market sales. Kite Realty realized 6.8% cap rates on its sales in 2017; broadly indicative of their entire portfolio.

Massive upside and a well-covered dividend exist here; but that's the case for most shopping center firms. I remain overweight the sector.