U.S. Economy: Trump Could Rechristen 'King Dollar'

Summary
Many aspects of the US economy suggest that recent currency weakness is overblown.
Additionally, policy changes within the Trump administration could benefit from a stronger USD-policy.
But we will need to see an upside break of 23.60 in UUP in order to reasonably expect sustainable gains any time this quarter.
Financial markets continue to look for the defining trends of 2018, and the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (UUP) continues to trade under pressure as a result of all the recent position