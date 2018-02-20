Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 23: Hunkering Down In Case Market Meltdown Is Just Getting Started

In the meantime there remain 15 good undervalued high-yield low to medium risk stocks worthy of your consideration.

However, historically speaking, corrections DO NOT end this quickly. In fact, I'm hunkering down for what might be several weeks, or even months of gut churning volatility.

That means it's back to paying cash for new undervalued stocks and deleveraging until the next big downturn.

Thanks to the correction the last two weeks was the busiest buying time for me in months.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also to make it easier to digest I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's market commentary lays out why, despite the wonderful week we just had, this correction may be just getting started. In fact if history is any guide things might get much worse over the coming weeks or even months.

Buys Of The Week

$4,000 of Spectra Energy Partners (SEP)

$4,000 of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

$1,000 of Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - fastest growing high-yield stock in America

$500 Tanger Factory Outlet Center (SKT) - most undervalued stock I own

$500 Realty Income (O)- short attach + correction = great buying opportunity

The apparent ending of the correction caused me to close it out with one last hurrah, in this case buying Spectra Energy Partners, adding to Tanger and Antero Midstream Partners.

However, as I'll now explain I've since learned that my correction strategy had a major flaw in it, one that I will need to address going forward.

Tentative Plan Going Forward

The correction strategy I used assumed that once the market recovered 5% off its recent low (which happened Thursday) it was over. That would send me back to bull market protocols, which means:

paying for stocks in cash

using net dividends to pay down margin debt

This protocol is designed to deleverage me ahead of the next correction, which historically speaking should strike in mid 2019. However, further research over the weekend taught me that I was likely mistaken to assume that a correction would be a simple quick plunge to the bottom, and then a steady ride higher.

In fact, if history is any guide, this correction may not be over, but could continue for weeks, or even months. In essence, until the market closes at a fresh record high, you can't know if the correction is truly over.

In addition my experiences over the last two weeks showed me that a "buy every Monday as long as correction is on" strategy is not ideal. For example, on Feb 8th, when the market hit its recent low of -10.1%, stocks were going crazy in a flash crash-like race to the bottom.

At one point Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) which I had purchased earlier that week, plunged 10% on the day and hit a yield of 11%. I considered topping it off with $500 (per max risk caps) but decided to conserve my dry powder (only buy on Mondays).

Since I've now studied the last four corrections in detail I now realize that I need a more flexible approach. This means adjusting my correction protocol for the next correction, as well as this one should it prove not to be over.

correction triggered: initial debt/equity limit set at .25 to 0.3 (buy best opportunities available)

first retracement to new lows: raise limit to 0.35 to 0.4 range

second retracement to new lows: raise limit to .45 to 0.5 range

The 5% recovery rule is fine to use as a trigger to go back to bull market protocol and wait for a possible retracement. Once I hit 0.5 I'm done and then back to bull market/deleveraging protocol until the next correction.

In this case that means I'm now back to paying cash and using net dividends to delever while I watch and wait to see if we are in fact going to retest our previous lows. In order to go back to correction buying protocols I need to see market fall to 11% from all time high.

Fortunately I have an increasing amount of cash coming in over the coming weeks (and months), which means that my sheer volume of new stocks (paid for in cash) will automatically deleverage me, as will about $1,000 in net dividends.

That would free up a lot of buying power in case we retrace back to new lows and then I could put my revised buying plan into action. This plan is for corrections that occur during an economic expansion, and thus during times of high interest rates.

So the plan going forward is to use my new modified ultra value list (stocks at 52 week lows) focusing (for now) on just the quality low to medium risk stocks. Why no high risk stocks like Starwood Properties (STWD)? Because as I explained last week, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is now a high risk stock, which means I own three of those, totaling 8.5% or so of my portfolio.

I don't want to add any more until my portfolio is much larger and more diversified. Thus the new bull market buying plan (i.e. what I use while waiting for correction/retracement):

Each Monday buy the highest yielding stock off the UV list that I don't already own.

Target allocation is (yield rounded to nearest whole number + 1) X $500

Max risk caps apply

If risk-adjusted target allocation is achieved, then move onto the next stock on the UV list

Basically the goal is to keep diversifying, but be more flexible. Grab whatever bargains the market is offering, while still following good risk management discipline.

In this case that means this week's buy will be $1,000 of Tallgrass Energy Partners GP (TEGP-OLD), the 6.8% yielding general partner of Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP). Because this is a medium risk stock (shorter-term fixed fee contracts) means my max position size is 5%. Target allocation is 6.8% yield rounded to 7 plus 1 = 8 X $500 = $4,000 or 3.3%.

However, note that because I only have $650 coming in this week, this will be a partial (16%) position. If TEGP were to remain on the UV list, and nothing new and higher yielding shows up next week, then I would continue to buy it. I would keep buying until I hit $4,000 (three weeks from now) and then move onto the next stock on the UV list.

Of course it's very possible that TEGP ends up rising high enough to get bumped off the list next week, or something else jumps ahead of it in line, such as if EPR Properties (EPR) were to fall back to near 52 week lows. If that happens I'll shift to buying that for as long as it remains king of the ultra value hill.

In this way I plan to keep plugging away at whatever quality low/medium risk stock is most on sale (highest-yielding) that I don't yet own until correction buying protocol goes into effect. That just speeds up the process, but the way I'll be targeting what I buy until we get a recession and bear market (when rates go to zero), will remain the same.

Q1 Dividend Increases

EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year

CRIUF +3.2% increase = + $22 per year

OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year

O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year

EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year

EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year

CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year

MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year

D + 10% increase = + $8 per year

SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year

BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year

BIP + 8.1% increase = +$11

Total Dividend Increases: $108 more per year

Trailing 12 Month Organic Dividend Growth: +11.3%

Dip Recommendation List

This list represents quality blue chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dip plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good).

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.2% Altria (MO) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.0% STAG Industrial (STAG) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield, current yield 5.9% Crown Castle (CCI): - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.9% NextEra Energy Partners (NEP):- low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8% Pfizer (PFE) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8% NextEra Energy (NEE)- low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.5% AbbVie (ABBV) - low risk (fast growing dividend aristocrat), target 3.5% yield, current yield 3.2%

Correction Recommendation List

The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own, that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.8% Kimco Realty (KIM): -low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.4% W.P. Carey (WPC) - low risk, target 6% yield, current yield 6.5% National Retail Properties (NNN) - low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 5.0%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.7%

Because corrections usually only last one to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.

Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List

Stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.

Bear markets (20% to 39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and dividend aristocrats/kings that are currently at frothy valuations.

My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten down industry, such as retail REITs, or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash, will I allow myself to go as low as (but no lower than) a 3% yield.

That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.

My current crash list is:

Public Storage (PSA) - low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 4.2% Exxon Mobil (XOM) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%, Ultra Value (near 52 week low) Chevron (CVX) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0% Boeing (BA) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.9% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.5% 3M (MMM) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3% Home Depot (HD) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.9% Microsoft (MSFT) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.8% Apple (AAPL) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.5% Amgen (AMGN) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 2.9% Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.4% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6% Digital Realty Trust (DLR): - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%, ultra value QTS Realty Trust (QTS): - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.5%, ultra value Target (TGT) - low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.3% Texas Instruments (TXN) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.4% Leggett & Platt (LEG) -low risk (dividend aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.2% Genuine Parts Company (GPC): - low risk (dividend king), 3% target yield, current yield 2.7%

This list is now almost full (I'm capping it at 25 names).

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Dividend Risk Ratings

Ultra low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time); max portfolio size 15% (core holding).

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.

Ultra High Risk: Dividend Cut is Likely in the next year or two (like WPG), max portfolio size 1%. Note that I personally do not invest in ultra high risk dividend stocks.

Safety Outlooks:

negative outlook: fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade

stable outlook: fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround management plan seems likely to work, risk of safety downgrade low

positive outlook: fundamentals are rising, chances of safety upgrade

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - stable outlook

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) - positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): Due to ongoing downturn in SNF industry - stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) - stable outlook

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF): Due to cyclical nature of part of its cash flow - stable outlook



Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP): due to short-term (3 year) nature of contracts - stable outlook

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - stable outlook

AT&T (T) - stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - negative outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - stable outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - stable outlook

Realty Income (O) - stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - stable outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - stable outlook

STORE Capital (STOR) - stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - stable outlook

Telus (TU) - stable outlook

Ventas (VTR) - stable outlook

Iron Mountain (IRM) - stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode as I wait for the potential correction retracement. My focus is on more diversification to crash proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 33 stocks, mostly low to medium risk, in six sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 34 holdings in six sectors. The goal by year end is 40 to 45 stocks in six to seven sectors.

The Morningstar holding graphic is capable of showing my top 50 holdings.

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Tallgrass Energy Partners: 6.8% Uniti Group: 5.7% Pattern Energy Group: 5.4% Crius Energy Trust: 4.5% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.5% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp: 4.4% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.3% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.3% Medical Properties Trust: 4.1% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.7% Everything Else: 57.9%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this. This is especially true given that I'm topping off UNIT and NRZ to maintain them at 2.5% each, the maximum amount allowed for high risk stocks.

Going forward if their fundamentals remain the same or improve then if either drops to 2.0% or below, I'll top them up to 2.5%. The same applies to Omega Healthcare, whose valuation is highly appealing but is a high risk stock that I have to dilute down to 2% before purchasing more of it.

Source: Morningstar

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high-yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high-yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM has large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future dividend aristocrat additions like MMM and MDT also do a lot of business overseas, as does BA.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

Source: Morningstar

Morningstar classifies some MLPs as energy and some as industrial (MIC is in fact industrial). In reality, my portfolio is made up of three core sectors:

36% Pipeline MLPs

36% REITs

17% Utilities

Utilities will eventually increase a bit as I plan to add several more including NEP, NEE, BEP, EMRAF, and TERP.. These are the only utilities I plan to own because most stocks in that sector have insufficient growth rates for my goals.

I'll have to wait until the next market crash (whenever that is) to add most of my remaining sectors. That's because I can't use margin until a correction starts, and even then I am going to be very conservative with taking on leverage.

That's not just to avoid overleveraging the portfolio to dangerous levels but also because IBKR margin rates are pegged to the Fed Funds rate which is steadily rising. My goal for every dollar borrowed is to have a minimum net yield spread (yield minus margin rate) of 1%.

Since a correction is likely to strike when rates are high, this means I will be limited to buying a modest number of high-yield stocks during that time. Only during the next recession will margin rates drop low enough to make it profitable to buy lower yielding (3%) blue chips and growth stocks.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 Years $9,483 10 Years $11,818 15 Years $14,727 20 Years $18,353 25 Years $22,871 30 Years $28,501 40 Years $44,262 50 Years $68,738 100 Years $620,987

Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use a 7% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.5% inflation estimate.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the long-term growth rate will likely fall to about 7% to 8%. This is my long-term goal representing 4.5% to 5.5% inflation adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low risk 5% yielding portfolio with a 7% dividend growth rate that should generate about 12% unlevered total returns (9.5% inflation adjusted total returns).

In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 1% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 33

Portfolio Size: $121,803

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $209,979

Margin Used: $28,861

Debt/Equity: 0.31

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 10.0

Distance To Margin Call: 57.6%

Current Margin Rate: 2.92%

Yield: 6.9%

Yield On Cost: 6.8%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 8.0%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (Since September 8th, 2017): -2.4%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -1.0%

Year To Date Unlevered Total Return: -4.0%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -31%

Unrealized Capital Gains (Current Holdings): $-2,215 (-1.7%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $6,129

Annual Dividends: $8,453

Annual Interest: $843

Annual Net Dividends: $7,610

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $634

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $20.85

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.70

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7.0%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 13.8%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.2%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis TRSWF -10.8% $13.00 IRM -10.2% $37.09 AM -8.9% $30.41 ENB -8.1% $37.53 AQN -7.5% $11.10 PEGI -7.2% $20.78 MIC -7.1% $69.85 STOR -7.0% $25.60 CM -6.8% $98.23 AMGP -6.7% $21.98

Source: Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

A pretty solid recovery this week. High-yield stocks have become a coiled spring, beaten down by fears of rising rates. Should bond yields not rise as far or fast as feared, (or even drop) I could be in store for some great weeks and months ahead.

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 16.3% $16.42 T 10.2% $33.71 EPD 7.8% $24.49 BREUF 6.2% $16.50 MPW 4.2% $12.31 NRZ 3.5% $16.36 MPLX 2.3% $34.60 TEP 1.0% $40.72 BIP 0.9% $16.34 HASI 0.4% $20.80

Source: Interactive Brokers

Only time will tell how long high-yield stocks remain rate sensitive. It is largely a function of the speed of how high rates increase, not so much what level they reach. The faster they rise, such as a sudden spike, the harder high-yield stocks get hit.

Ultra Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:

Ultra-low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time), max portfolio size 15% (core holding)

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding)

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%

Note also that I only include low to medium risk stocks on the UV list.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Flexibility, Lifelong Learning, And Strong Fundamentals Are The Core Of Successful Long-Term Investment Strategy

It turns out that my correction strategy failed to take into account the potential for retracements and fake out recovery rallies. This was a mistake, one that I discovered and have since corrected.

The key to long-term success is to not avoid mistakes, but rather be willing to recognize them, and learn from each one. Over time this lifelong learning process can lead to an ever improving (but never complete) long-term strategy and a bunker dividend portfolio that is resilient, reliable, and capable of fulfilling one's financial dreams and aspirations.

I look forward to continuing to share my own, ever evolving process with you, in hopes that it can provide illumination on how you too can become a better long-term investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, TEP, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, MIC, CRIUF, MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.