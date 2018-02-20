Challenging Market Timing And 60/40 - The Missing Component

Most competent investment advisors recommend maintaining enough cash and money markets to meet immediate needs. For example, people who anticipate closing on a house usually liquidate the stocks and bonds they need to do so; why take the risk that those investments would drop before you escrow funds with the title company? Such exceptions aside, investors are usually coached to put almost all their funds to work with 5%, if that, in cash and equivalents.

When advisors say, “almost all your funds to work” they usually recommend some ratio of equities and bonds (or funds comprised of the same); 60/40, 70/30, or 80/20. When they use the word “bonds” they are talking about longer term Treasury and municipal obligations laddered appropriately such that when short-term maturities roll off they are reinvested farther out. In the category, they include bond proxies such as preferred stock. REIT’s are usually pegged in the netherworld between stocks and bonds meaning that they don’t really influence the split. Here is one of my favorite SA authors, Dale Roberts, on the topic of allocation; well worth reading. If you prefer to hand off such decisions to someone else, excellent firms like BlackRock (BAGPX) stand ready to help.

At the same time, most pros are unanimous that market timing is a no-no, heretical, taboo, not to be raised by serious investors. This is because earnings should be maximized, and it’s nearly impossible to predict what markets will do. That brokers and RIA’s may not be paid much for investments in money markets may also bias them. In other words, some have constructed a closed loop wherein, other than for immediate needs, you should keep your funds fully deployed and please don’t raise the topic of market timing lest the circle be broken.

As for me, since 2009 I have had our funds fully invested at a split of 100/0 with +/-5% held back in cash. That’s right, all stocks; I’ve never been a bond guy. For those interested – and I’m looking at our Schwab “Portfolio Performance” screen as I write – our 12-month performance to January 31, 2018 was 29.78% compared to the S&P 500 of 26.41%, the MSCI EAFE of 27.60%, the Russell 2000 of 17.81%, and Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index of 2.15%.

Challenging Assumptions

But is this right given what we have witnessed in February? If we have learned anything in the last few weeks surely it is that there is a dark underbelly to the bond and equity markets. Recall that as of 1/31, 10-year Treasuries were trading with interest of 2.72% and the S&P 500 was at 2,824. In seven weeks, we’ve seen that rate move up by 0.16% or 6% of the denominator, roughly the value of the bonds. Likewise, REIT prices, represented by the iShares Cohen & Steers ETF (ICF) have declined 5% since January month-end. Meanwhile, stock indexes have jerked violently down then up then down again including intraday.

Experts attribute various causes to this whipsaw. On the bond side, while expectations about inflation may be a small factor, the far larger one has to do with the coming unwind of QE and what it means for the demand government obligations and the creditworthiness of many commercial debtors. Defending the weakening dollar also has implications for rising interest rates and the declining values of fixed-income instruments. Whereas such dislocations will show up in bonds first, rest assured that they will eventually get around to equities; there will be no place to hide.

Jim Cramer blames the pandemonium in the stock market on a group of “complete morons” trading highly-leveraged / volatile products. Others cite simple greed; overextended multiples and equities fueled and refueled by the fear of missing out, FOMO. No question that electronic algorithmic/algo and robo-trading have contributed to the turmoil pushed along on certain days by run-of-the-mill stop-loss hits, margin calls, and short covering. An anonymous whistleblower has raised the specter of manipulation of the VIX but these rumors have circulated before.

I join with Goldman and others in believing that we may be witnessing the beginnings of a “genuine regime change”. If this assessment holds true, it does not bode well for investors hamstrung by “rules” such as never time the market and keep your assets fully invested at some formula, 60/40, 70/30, 80/20, you choose. Coupled with an unwillingness by many of us to trade away dividend income and/or to pay taxes on realized capital gains, we’re at risk of becoming prisoners of these mindsets.

Our “Safe House”

I’ve landed on middle-ground that may help us break free. I call it my “safe house strategy”. It consists of partially timing the market by adding a third component to the mix that being T-bills and government-backed repo’s as in, for example, Schwab’s Treasury Obligations Money Market (SNOXX). Moreover, because I want to “bank our gains” on investments that we won’t need until our RMD’s kick-in, I am implementing this strategy aggressively in my wife’s and my SEP/IRA’s while reallocating selectively in our taxable accounts. In other words, we’re adapting to the shifting economic terrain by de-risking our portfolios while, potentially, capturing the benefit of rising short-term interest rates; we need to be circumspect, we’ve made enough big money, we have retirement to enjoy, kids and charities to help, educations to fund.

Among the considerations affecting whether we continue to hold individual positions: a) Does the company supply to fundamental human demands? b) Is there a realistic growth propellant on their immediate horizon? c) Are they a transnational with potential status as an oligopoly, and d) Is their dividend yield appreciably higher than the nearly risk-free rate represented by money markets? If the answers to these four questions are “no”, the position is a candidate for the chopping block.

For example, as much as I hated to do so, I sold out our two CRISPR holdings – Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) and Editas Medicine (EDIT) – having realized substantial capital gains. They are not yet in clinical trial and they pay no dividends. For opposing reasons, I continue to hold our air defense positions including Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and Raytheon (RTN). Their dividends aren’t the highest but, as integral to the military industrial complex, they are still better than their primary clients, the federal government and our allies. (If congress goes to the Democrats in November, I will sell Raytheon and perhaps Lockheed.)

As to our percentages, I’ve shifted to 80% equities, and 20% T-bills and repo’s. Our stock holdings include a couple of M&A plays – Bunge (BG) being a potential target of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), and Qualcomm (QCOM) of Broadcom (AVGO), who knows. Depending on whether and how these deals unfold, we will sell these positions and reduce our equities allocation to 75%. This means that we will soon be at 75/0/25 – 75% stocks, no bonds, no preferreds, no REIT’s, and 25% prime short-term government issue or backed. If warranted, I have conceived a plan to shift another 25% from equities to money markets taking us to 50/0/50; we’ll see.

More on Market Timing

I mentioned in a past article that I timed the market once, in September 2007, when I called my broker and instructed him to, “Get out”. He pushed back hard but I held the line and we sold down our stocks completely within about a month before the market began its historic slide. I didn’t start getting back in until after Obama was elected late in 2008. Whether by great insight, divine inspiration, or dumb luck, getting out and back in when we did were the two best investment decisions I’ve ever made; they set us up for multiplying our financial net worth during a time that most people were struggling to earn back what they had lost.

I’ve changed and no longer view market timing as a binary decision, either in or out. No, I believe in a partial approach to market timing – along the lines discussed above – is more realistic for my family in the anticipated environment. Return of principle is now more important than return on principle.

One size does not fit all. If this idea intrigues you, stop and think. Revisit your budget and financial goals. Reflect on your investment horizon. Discuss these things with your financial advisor. Talk about biases s/he may harbor about adding a material percentage of nearly risk-free assets to your mix. Consider offering to adjust their compensation formula if your interests and theirs are not aligned. Above all, remember, it’s your money and your future.

