Oil: Ignore The Headlines

Oil markets have been on a wild ride so far in recent months. Prices initially soared as the market realized that the glut has been shrinking at a faster rate than many anticipated, but now we have seen a pullback. Some recent crude increases have stoked concerns that the glut may come back, but the real kicker in the past few days was a warning from the IEA (International Energy Agency) that the picture may not be as attractive as some (like myself) believe it to be. While the IEA does have some legitimate concerns, even its warning was filled with positive news for oil bulls.

A concern about the glut

In its latest report, the IEA warned market participants that the start of 2018 is beginning to look at lot like the shale boom that led to the glut to begin with. In particular, the organization warned that, in the three months ending in November of last year, US crude production soared by 846 thousand barrels per day. At the IEA’s current projections, the US will see its output grow larger than what Saudi Arabia produces every day and may even surpass Russia by the end of this year.

This is not a surprise. Large improvements in drilling performance, combined with a resurgence in the rig count (particularly in the Permian Basin) has led to the return of shale with a vengeance. Even though non-OPEC production fell by 175 thousand barrels per day in the month of January, total output among non-OPEC nations is up 1.3 million barrels per day compared to the same time last year. The US is, by a great margin, the largest contributor to this rise.

Because of this, the IEA believes that 2018 may see, at least in the early part of the year, supply outpace demand. For the first quarter of the year, and maybe the second quarter, this wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, the first quarter is pretty much always the weakest of each year, followed by the second. It’s only in the second half of the year, usually led by the third quarter, that demand surges.

But the bullish picture still reigns supreme

Although the IEA brings up a legitimate concern, I believe that the real data behind their report shows a more bullish picture than their headline commentary. For starters, let’s begin with inventories. The organization doesn’t have any information for January yet, but in the month of December total OECD stocks are estimated to have fallen 55.6 million barrels to 2.851 billion barrels. This is remarkably close (but even lower than) to what the EIA (Energy Information Administration) and OPEC have reported. The EIA’s latest estimate stated that OECD stocks ended 2017 at 2.87 billion barrels. OPEC’s figure was even higher at 2.888 billion barrels. This puts all three organizations within 37 million barrels of one another.

This drop in stocks was driven, simply put, by robust demand and the actions of OPEC and non-OPEC nations. Last year, global demand growth stood at 1.6 million barrels per day, according to the IEA. The demand was so high relative to supply, in fact, that in the fourth quarter of 2017 we saw stocks fall by 1.3 million barrels per day. This year, a rise in energy prices, combined with changing trends in places like China, should result in demand growth of 1.4 million barrels per day. This is actually 0.1 million barrels per day above the IEA’s prior forecast for 2018. On the OPEC side, strong compliance of 137% (the highest ever) has helped out considerably, as has the fact that non-OPEC nations that agreed to the production cuts in 2016 achieved compliance of 85%.

Due to these changes, we are rapidly approaching a point of balance. In 2017, total OECD inventories fell by 154 million barrels. This, combined with the effects of a moving average, brought inventories down from an excess of 264 million barrels over the five-year average down to 52 million barrels above it by the end of the year. To put this in perspective, without moving the average, we would need to see oil stocks fall by just 0.15 million barrels per day this year to hit perfect balance.

*Taken from the IEA

Despite the IEA’s rhetoric, even their chart, shown above, shows that this year is slated to be attractive for oil bulls. Although the organization did not provide specific figures for this chart, it looks as though the first quarter should see supply outpace demand to the tune of around 0.5 million barrels per day. For the rest of 2018, though, the picture flips. So long as the group’s numbers end up being accurate, the draws in the third and fourth quarters, individually, should more than offset a poor first quarter.

Beyond that, though, there are other factors at play here. By the IEA’s own admission, Venezuela could be a point of interest. More likely than not, the nation’s economy will continue to worsen this year and any sort of coup or related disruptions would have a material impact on oil markets in a way that would tilt the risk even more from being on the bulls to being on the bears. Another recent piece of news, which came out after the IEA’s assessment was performed, is that Saudi Arabia has pledged to cut its production by another 100 thousand barrels per day in March. Not only is this a positive for oil bulls because of the direct impact it should have on global inventories, there’s also the fact that this serves as a sign of growing commitment toward the concept of rebalancing.

Takeaway

Investors and some organizations are skeptical of the surge in energy prices that occurred earlier this year and I understand why. The past few years have been a roller coaster that have left many investors feeling like markets could turn on a dime. To some extent, there’s truth to this, especially when it comes to growing US output. However, with stocks plummeting, demand growing, and most unforeseeable events likely to be in favor of the bulls, it’s crucial to be cognizant of the fact that the fundamentals look better now than they have in years.

