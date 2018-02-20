Harmony Gold Mining Co. H1: Solid But Better Options Out There
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)
by: Quinn Foley
Summary
H1 2018 headline EPS increased 49%.
HMY is a high-cost producer, and exposure to the rand will weigh on returns from a higher gold price.
There are better options available for investors seeking exposure to gold.
Shares of up Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) advanced almost 25% after the company reported results for H1 2018 that saw headline EPS (adjusted for impairments) rise 49% to 2.24 rand/share ($0.17). Gold