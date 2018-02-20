Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: NYSE:GTE) is an almost $1 billion company focused on the heart of South American oil. Everyone knows about the large, profitable oil companies, but the real potential for long-term profits for investors comes from young, rapidly growing companies. As an investor, I recommend investing in Gran Tierra Energy due to its impressive asset base and anticipated growth potential.

Gran Tierra Energy Asset Base

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive asset base that will support growing production at profitable prices going forward.

Gran Tierra Energy Focus - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy is focused on full-cycle returns, something that’s incredibly important for small oil companies as they transition to larger oil companies. The importance of this to me as an investor is it enables steadier income, which both supports a dividend and a higher P/E ratio. That is an incredibly difficult transition for small oil companies to make, and as an investor, I’m excited to see the company focused on this.

The company currently has a five-year exploration plan that it anticipates will be completely funded through cash flow. The company’s ability to support this exploration plan means that it is capable of surviving a longer oil crash. At the same time, that means that this exploration plan will significantly increase the company’s earnings and production. And the company will achieve this increase without increasing its debt.

As a result, the company anticipates that it will grow its NAV/share by 3-5x in the next five years. As an investor, I anticipate that the company will be able to come close to these lofty targets, rewarding investors well.

Gran Tierra Energy Focuses Continued - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Currently, Gran Tierra Energy is transferring to a growth company. The company will be drilling an astounding 30-35 wells over the next three years, fully funded internally, that will provide the company with growing production. Personally, I think that the company will exceed these estimates. Interest rates remain low, which supports taking out debt, demand remains strong, and prices are rising. That supports rapid exploration.

Looking at the company’s assets, the company has current production of more than 15 thousand barrels per day in its largest field, the Acordionero field. As a result, the company anticipates enough free cash flow from the field to fund development and cost optimization, resulting in even more free cash flow going forward. Continuing into the other fields, the company’s overall production is roughly 30,000 barrels per day.

Traditionally, oil companies have focused on growth before efficiency, leading in a large amount of expensive production. Then during oil crashes, such as the 2014 one, they take a massive hit in earnings and watch their stock price drop heavily. Gran Tierra Energy also is focused on growth. However, the company is taking its time to also focus on efficiency. That focus will result in growing earnings per barrel as the company’s production grows.

As a result, this is one of my favorite things about Gran Tierra Energy, and one of the things that I think makes it a great investment. The company’s management seems to understand what it needs to do to become a large successful company, and it’s respectable to see the company’s focus.

But don’t ignore the company’s exploration potential. The company has 1.1 million gross acres in the Putumayo Basin and a number of different potentially high-impact exploration targets. While the result of these targets remains to be seen, the company has a lot of oil in major basins, something that should be assigned a good amount of value. And I look forward to seeing how this value plays out.

Gran Tierra Energy Anticipated Growth Potential

Gran Tierra Energy has a respectable asset base and significant growth potential. As an investor, I believe that the company’s anticipated growth potential will bring the company billions in additional value.

Gran Tierra Energy 2P Reserves - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy has a history of delivering material value to shareholders. The company’s 2P NAV/share went up an astounding 30% over the past year. That means a high single-digit increase during an incredibly difficult period in the oil environment. Overall, the company currently has 137 million barrels of reserves currently, valued at roughly $8 billion. And the company has a history of increasing these reserves by double digits annually.

More so, the company came up with numerous future drilling locations that should result in its earnings increasing even faster.

Gran Tierra Energy Guidelines - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Looking at Gran Tierra Energy’s 2018 forecast, the company already anticipates incredibly significant 2018 production growth of 20%-27% funded by cash from operating activities. That means that the company will see a significant increase in cash flow without any increase in its debt. And that growth will support additional production growth in coming years.

More importantly, the company’s expense guidance is based on Brent Oil Prices of $57 per barrel. Even with current oil price drops, Brent Oil Prices are at almost $63 per barrel. And that means that average prices for the year will likely be 5%-10% above Gran Tierra Energy’s forecast prices at a minimum, with no additional price increases.

That helps to support Gran Tierra Energy as a good investment.

Gran Tierra Energy Acordionero Assets - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

An enormous part of this future growth potential Gran Tierra Energy has is the company’s PetroLatina acquisition, a massive $0.5 billion acquisition. The merits of this acquisition by a company barely valued at $1 billion, during the oil crash, was debatable. However, Gran Tierra Energy has done a great job of transferring this acquisition into one providing value for shareholders.

Since the acquisition, the company’s NPV 1P value has almost doubled to $0.8 billion. On top of that, the company has tripled production from the field, while significantly growing reserves. The company has two major expansion plans anticipated for this field, with the first one mostly complete, which should result in production reaching almost 50,000 barrels per day eventually.

Gran Tierra Energy Putumayo Basin - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

In the Putumayo Basin, similar to the Acordionero Basin, the company also remains committed to maintaining and growing production. The company had 3Q 2017 production of almost 20,000 barrels per day, and reserves of more than 57 million years of production, meaning the company has almost a decade of production. The company has three new discoveries recently that should support additional production going forward.

The company has recently had three new discoveries that have encouraging results. The company believes the basin is highly prospective, and as an investor, given the major production currently from the field, I believe that this is entirely feasible. As a result, I anticipate in the next few years the company’s production could continue on its current trend and almost double.

And the company seems to agree with my sentiment. The company spent $126 million on acquisitions here in 2016, equivalent to more than 10% of its market cap, which should show the company’s commitment to the basin. The company’s acquired assets already are 59% above its acquisition costs, showing a significant increase in two years, that shows the strength of the assets.

Lastly, lowering midstream costs for the company is incredibly important. The company is focused on major infrastructure improvements, and has built a 40 km pipeline with 28 thousand barrels of capacity. The company also is working on a loading facility capacity with 18,000 barrels per day of capacity. These two things together will lower the company’s costs per barrel.

As an investor, I’m incredibly excited to see the company focused on its dual goals of increasing production and lowering costs. These focuses will help the company’s earnings grow going forward.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time recently, but the company is a small oil company focused on its goals. The company has a real potential for long-term profits that could earn the company and its investors billions going forward. And as a result, I recommend investors should invest in Gran Tierra Energy for long-term returns.

Gran Tierra Energy also has an impressive asset base. The company is nearing 40,000 barrels per day in production, and is currently focused on growing production by the double digits. At the same time, the company also is focused on new midstream assets, which will lower its costs. The combination of growing production and lowered costs make the company profitable.