Tracking The Equity ETF Bubbles, Corrections, And Recoveries

The consolidation of the correction prevented the weekly charts from becoming negative, setting up trading ranges for now.

An ending climax occurred on Friday, Jan. 26 when these three ETFs closed in 'melt-up' patterns where the closes were all-time highs.

The seeds of the correction began with 'inflating parabolic bubbles' on the weekly charts for Diamonds, Spiders, and Nasdaq 100 QQQs.

There are five major equity ETFs, and each set their post-correction lows on Feb. 9 as the S&P 500 ETF (Spiders) held its 200-day simple moving average then at $253.67.

Today, I will show that the weekly charts for the three major ETFs have not yet turned negative, but those for the Dow Transports and Russell 2000 ETFs have. This mix suggests trading the ranges now in place.

First, let's look at the P/E ratios for the major equity averages; 26.30 for the Dow 30, 19.17 for the S&P 500, 26.21 for the Nasdaq, 12.56 for Dow Transports, and 149.62 for the Russell 2000. The correction has made these measures a bit more reasonable, but not cheap enough to rush in to buy the market.

Debt Bubbles Overhang The Stock Market

Margin Debt: Last week, FINRA released data for margin debt through December 2017. This graph shows that margin debt continued to grow as the 'inflating parabolic bubble' continued.

Household Debt: Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that household debt rose by $193 billion in the fourth quarter and now totals a record $13.15 trillion. The biggest gaining category was credit card debt, up by 3.2% in the quarter and is above $1 trillion. Other problematic categories are auto loans now at $1.22 trillion and student loans up to $1.38 trillion. These debt bubbles question the extent to which consumers can drive the economy even with tax cuts.

The Scorecard For These Equity ETFs

Here's how to trade the equity ETFs based upon weekly charts and key trading levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($251.96 on Feb. 16) is neutral with the ETF just above its five-week modified moving average of $251.06. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 72.98 down from 84.47 on Feb. 9 falling below the overbought threshold of 80.00. On Jan. 26, this reading was above 90.00 at 97.69, which was an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11. My annual and quarterly pivots are $246.52, $242.48, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to my weekly and monthly risky levels of $260.45 and $261.56, respectively, both below the all-time high of $265.93.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The weekly chart for Spiders ($273.11 on Feb. 16) is neutral with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $271.77. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 72.44 down from 83.78 on Feb. 9 moving below the overbought threshold of 80.00. On Jan. 26, this reading was above 90.00 at 94.13 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given my analysis, buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average, which is rising each day, now at $254.44. My quarterly and semiannual pivots are $266.66 and $264.10, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to my annual, monthly and weekly risky levels of $276.34, $278.58, and $281.01, respectively, which are below the Jan. 26 high of $286.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

The weekly chart for QQQ ($164.96 on Feb. 16) is neutral with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $161.87. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading ended last week at 74.31 down from 83.66 falling below the overbought threshold of 80.00. On Jan. 26, this reading was above 90.00 at 95.18 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $150.56. My annual and semiannual pivots are $156.14 and $154.54, respectively. My monthly pivot is $164.13. Reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $169.31, which is below the all-time high of $170.95.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($189.34 on Feb. 16) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $191.41. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 68.07 down from 78.04 on Feb. 9.

Given my analysis, buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average which is rising at $176.73. My semiannual pivot is $188.79. Reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly, monthly and annual risky levels of $194.69, $197.18, and $204.61, respectively, which are well below the all-time high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($153.34 on Feb. 16) is neutral with the ETF just above its five-week modified moving average of $153.33. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 67.21 down from 77.27 on Feb. 9. The weekly chart for this small cap ETF was negative last week.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99, which was tested at the Feb. 9 low of $142.50. Reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly, monthly and annual risky levels of $157.64, $161.11, and $165.04, respectively, versus the all-time high of $160.62.

If all five equity ETFs end this week below their five-week modified moving averages, all will be negative simultaneously.

