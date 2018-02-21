Penny Stocks And Risk: This 97% Drop In 8 Months Teaches Investors Something

However, numerous non-penny stocks have crashed and/or filed for bankruptcy over the last years due to their debt overhang proving the investment risk is primarily dependent on the leverage.

As a result, many investors continue to avoid the penny stocks and focus on the non-penny stocks instead.

They believe that the lower the price per share, the higher the investment risk.

Many investors continue to believe that the investment risk correlates with the company's price per share.

Fortunes are made in the stock markets when investors take advantage of the disconnect between perception and reality. On the flip side, fortunes are lost when investors are stuck in stereotypes and don't want to check behind the cover.

That said, I have been dealing with the stocks markets over the last 30 years, so I have seen many corrections, recessions and crashes that taught me valuable lessons. Quite often, I share them with you. One of these lessons has to do with one of the most common misconceptions, the risk associated with the penny stocks.

The penny stock status refers to stocks whose pps is under $1 and these stocks are supposedly much riskier than those whose pps is above $1.

As a result, many risk-averse investors avoid them without a second thought, while others nibble on them and don't want to be overweight because the "infamous" penny stocks are supposedly riskier than the non-penny stocks. In my SA articles, I have read numerous such comments with many investors saying things like: "... since it's a penny stock, it's a very risky investment same like gambling in Atlantic City's casinos."

In short, thousands of investors believe that the investment risk correlates with the company's price per share and rises a lot when the pps is under $1. To me, this is a big mistake and I believe the following facts will shed light on this misconception.

The WLB Case

I have made many successful bearish calls since 2012 when I wrote my first Seeking Alpha article about grossly undervalued C&C Energia (OTC:CNCEF) that was finally bought out with a significant premium just a couple of months after my bullish call, as forecast in my article.

To-date, my most profitable bearish calls are on stocks primarily from the energy and consumer goods sectors such as Cenveo (CVO), J.C. Penney (JCP), Sears Holdings (SHLD), Macy's (M), Cheniere Energy (LNG), American Eagle Energy (AMZG), Quicksilver Resources (KWK), Magnum Hunter (MHR), Penn Virginia (PVA), Halcon Resources (HK), to name a few. Most of these stocks went from heroes to zeroes, as forecast. And I'm not alone of course. Many other SA contributors have made successful bearish calls since 2012.

That said, my most recent bearish call was on Westmoreland Coal (WLB) at $11.30 in May 2017, as shown in the article here. This call stands out among all my bearish calls to-date because a tremendous and unprecedented price implosion took place in a very short period of time. This massive implosion in just eight months is not an everyday thing.

Specifically, WLB's recent performance is illustrated below:

WLB wasn't a penny stock in early 2017. Actually, WLB was hovering at approximately $15 in April 2017. Since then, WLB has tanked and closed at $0.54 last Friday, which translates into a drop of approximately 97% in just eight months.

To put it into perspective, this 97% drop in just eight months puts WLB into the Top 10 worst performers in the American stock exchanges over the last twelve months, according to my database. This position is not enviable of course. But this position should be expected given that the maximum drop for a stock is 100%.

As a result, I estimate that these bears who bought WLB's December 2017 puts based on my bearish article of May 2017, have made more than 700% thus far. Therefore, it has been a very profitable call for those who shorted WLB's stock in May 2017 and have not yet jumped off the bearish train. I guess the bears who have not yet closed their position agree with me and believe that Westmoreland Coal will hardly avoid bankruptcy, so the stock has still some way to go until it hits $0.

The Lesson From WLB and Other Similar Cases

WLB has never been a penny stock (under $1) over the last 10 years. Thus, it was supposedly less risky than the penny stocks. Nevertheless, WLB cratered. And it cratered in record time.

As such, I believe that WLB's shocking fall must not pass unnoticed. WLB's crash has to teach investors something. Otherwise, they will keep making the same mistakes in the stock markets. I know of course that it's not easy to think different and go against the grain. Investors feel safer when they are part of a crowd. However, it's not wise to make the same mistake over and over again expecting different results, because this approach threatens both your portfolio and your life overall.

That said, WLB's crash is the result of the debt overhang, as mentioned in detail in my linked article above. As forecast, the company can't generate enough free cash flow to service its sky high debt in the coming years and bankruptcy is very likely by year end, in my opinion.

In other words, fundamentals prevailed. Actually, fundamentals prevail sooner or later. Fundamentals are at the helm driving the price and determine the stock performance at the end of the day. This is the bottom line, so I believe that investors need to put the penny stock tag aside. Instead, they have to meticulously check under the hood.

And if this lesson from WLB is not enough, let me remind you of additional bankruptcies associated with former non-penny stocks over the last twelve months:

Still not convinced? Well, let's check additional bankruptcies associated with former non-penny stocks over the last 3 years such as ATP Oil & Gas (ATP), Ultra Petroleum (UPL), Quicksilver Resources (KWK), Magnum Hunter (MHR), SandRidge Energy (SD), Swift Energy (SFY), Vantage Drilling (VTG), Penn Virginia (PVA), Halcon Resources (HK), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Linn Energy (LINE), Linn Co (LNCO), Breitburn Energy Partners (BBEP), Energy XXI (EXXI), Ivanhoe Energy (OTC:IVANF), Forbes Energy Services (NASDAQ:FES), Connacher Oil & Gas (OTC:CLLZF), Pacific Exploration & Production (PEGFF), Southern Pacific Resource (OTC:STPJF), Twin Butte Energy (OTC:TBTEF), Lightstream Resources (OTC:LSTMF), Parallel Energy Trust (OTC:PEYTF), Sonde Resources (OTCPK:SOQDQ), Spyglass Resources (OTC:SGLRF), BPZ Resources (BPZ), Key Energy Services (KEG), Seventy Seven Energy (SSE), Vanguard Natural Resources (VNR), Azure Midstream Partners (AZUR), Midstates Petroleum (MPO), Saratoga Resources (OTCPK:SARA), Emerald Oil (EOX), American Eagle Energy (OTCPK:AMZGQ), C&J Energy Services (CJES), Paragon Offshore (PGN), Hercules Offshore (HERO), Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT), Arch Coal (ACI), Alpha Natural Resources (ANRZ), Patriot Coal (PCX), Peabody Energy (BTU), Walter Energy (OTC:WLTGQ), Aeropostale (ARO), Pacific Sunwear (PSUN), American Apparel (APP), Circuit City (CC), Coldwater Creek (NASDAQ:CWTR), Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), Genco Shipping (GNK), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), Seadrill (SDRL), Cobalt International (CIE), Pacific Drilling (PACD), Cumulus Media (CMLS), Solarworld (OTCPK:SRWRY) and SunEdison (SUNE).

If you spend a few minutes to check their 5-year charts, you will notice that they were not "infamous" penny stocks a few years ago. Nevertheless, they filed for bankruptcy.

And the root cause has always been the same. The debt overhang killed them. Read their news. Their creditors pulled the plug when things started to look gloomy, and all these non-penny stocks went from heroes to zero. And things can get gloomy anytime due to a bunch of reasons (i.e., macro, sector-specific, company-specific).

But if you still believe that the key factor weighing on the investment risk is the price per share and not the company's leverage, see what Warren Buffett has said:

When you combine ignorance and leverage, you get some pretty interesting results. The leverage could help a stock outperform and make your spouse think that you are clever, while your neighbors get envious. But history tells us that leverage all too often produces zeroes.

The IVFH case

Innovative Food Holdings (OTCQB:IVFH) was a penny stock in the second half of 2017. And I recommended IVFH at $0.67 last July, as shown in my bullish article here.

My article on IVFH was a detailed fundamental analysis that saw beyond the penny stock tag, as always. After checking the company's fundamentals, balance sheet and key metrics, I drew the conclusion that IVFH was a grossly undervalued stock. That was my opinion.

As such, IVFH was my recommendation for the subscribers to my Premium Research and all the value investors who were looking for cheap stocks with strong balance sheets in sectors with positive outlook.

Just 5 months later, IVFH has risen 100% and currently stands at approximately $1.10, as illustrated below:

In other words, IVFH is not a penny stock anymore. IVFH was a fundamentally strong stock, which drove the price significantly higher, as forecast in my linked article above.

And of course, IVFH is not alone. There are many other fundamentally strong stocks that have exited the penny stock territory surpassing $1 over the last years.

Takeaway

Don't get me wrong. I'm not a defender of the penny stocks. I just believe that investors must not judge the companies from their price per share. Investors must not judge the companies from the cover.

Instead, they must look under the hood and judge their picks based on their fundamentals. Investors must focus on the company's leverage. Investors must check criteria such as the company's cash flow report, key metrics, prospects, management and sector outlook, to name some. Investors need to have a fundamental approach in order to spot the stocks that will enter or exit "the penny stock territory" and act accordingly, if they want to make high returns in the stock markets.

Therefore, I believe that investors must not be complacent dismissing the penny stocks with a scornful smile. Sure, the penny stocks have on average higher volatility than the non-penny stocks. No question about it. But the aforementioned cases prove why the "penny stock" or "non-penny stock" tag doesn't mean absolutely anything at the end of the day when it comes to the investment risk.

That said, my team of high caliber analysts and I will continue to make detailed and exhaustive research on a bunch of companies from a variety of sectors (gold, silver, energy, consumer goods, industrial, healthcare, etc.) to uncover wildly mispriced companies with zero debt, significant cash, low key metrics and strong catalysts, which makes them great candidates for significant price appreciation.

My team and I will also continue to perform due diligence by speaking with top executives at our recommended companies, like the CEO and CFO to greatly enhance the value of our Premium Research for our subscribers.

And we will continue to do all of the above for a variety of companies no matter what their price per share is. Penny stock or non-penny stock does not mean anything to us because we check them under the hood either way.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are solely my opinion and should not be construed in any way, shape, or form as a formal investment recommendation. Value Digger does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Investors are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investors are reminded that before making any securities and/or derivatives transaction, you should perform your own due diligence. Investors should also consider consulting with their broker and/or a financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

