HCP: Healthcare Assets On Sale
HCP has repositioned its portfolio to 95% private pay, which limits the reliance on government reimbursement programs.
While shares have fallen over 40%, HCP’s properties continued to perform well with SPP Cash NOI growth of 3.4% during FY2017.
Fundamentals remain strong with investment grade credit ratings and Debt/EBITDA at 6.5x with a targeted leverage ratio below 6.0x.
Shares of HCP are undervalued with a net asset value of $27.31 per share, which offers an implied upside of 20% from current levels and a 6.5% dividend yield.
Feeble Health
Demand for healthcare is growing at an exponential rate as the aging population reaches critical mass, which places increasing pressure on healthcare systems around the world. This is a well-known fact. However, growing