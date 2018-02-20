Summary

HCP has repositioned its portfolio to 95% private pay, which limits the reliance on government reimbursement programs.

While shares have fallen over 40%, HCP’s properties continued to perform well with SPP Cash NOI growth of 3.4% during FY2017.

Fundamentals remain strong with investment grade credit ratings and Debt/EBITDA at 6.5x with a targeted leverage ratio below 6.0x.

Shares of HCP are undervalued with a net asset value of $27.31 per share, which offers an implied upside of 20% from current levels and a 6.5% dividend yield.