Summary

Sears's Q4 2017 update indicates that January comps may have been around -9% to -14%.

This is better than the -16% to -17% that Sears reported during the first two months of the quarter.

Consequently, Sears's Adjusted EBITDA exceeded its expectations from a month ago, although the year-over-year improvement still substantially narrowed from earlier quarters.

Debt is becoming an increasingly large issue given the shrinking size of the company. Sears's debt (including pension) to revenue ratio may triple by late 2018 compared to late 2015.

If Sears can hold its comps decline closer to -10% rather than -20%, it does give it an improved chance of making it another year though.