Fabrinet: Weathering The Storm
About: Fabrinet (FN), Includes: ACIA, FNSR, NPTN, OCLR
by: Kumquat Research
Summary
Fabrinet has suffered in recent quarters from weak optical demand.
Non-optical revenue is making gains and the company has floated M&A as an initiative as well.
The long-term picture still seems rosy, but short-term prospects for the stock remain a bit murky.
Fabrinet (FN) and the optical communications sector as a whole have had a rough go of things over the past few months as Chinese demand for components has temporarily dried up. This weakness