Natural Gas Trading: Dips Should Be Bought

Until recently, the weather forecast has been getting progressively more and more bearish for the natural gas market. Indeed, by Friday afternoon, weather models delivered 12 counts of consecutive declines in HDDs -- essentially, every model run since Feb. 4 (if we take 00z weather run as a base; see the table below) has been bearish.

Source: Bluegold Research. *On Sundays and Mondays, the change is calculated from Friday's results.

On Sunday, however, the first bullish changes began to appear. The charts below show the projected average daily number of heating degree days (HDDs) and cooling degree days (CDDs) over the next 15 days (starting from the forecast date) in the U.S. Lower 48. The forecast date is always the last date, as indicated on the chart.

Source: Bluegold Research.

As you can see, the latest 06z midrange weather forecast still shows below normal HDDs (-1.7) over the next 15 days (Feb. 20 - March 7), but the change from Friday is positive. Note that midterm forecast is now covering the first week of spring and the number of CDDs is rising. CDDs also impact consumption, especially in the electric power sector. The latest 06z run projects an average of 0.8 CDDs per day over the next 15 days (0.5 above the norm).

Consumption-wise, the latest weather forecast is bullish compared to Friday's results. As such, we had to revise our storage outlook lower (i.e., revise storage draws higher). We currently expect to see 1,299 bcf of natural gas in storage by March 30, 2018, which is 752 bcf smaller compared to 2017 and 131 bcf below the latest market expectations of 1,430 bcf.

However, despite growing annual storage deficit (see chart below), natural gas price is down 10% y-o-y as dry gas production continues to exert a very powerful downside pressure on prices. Indeed, the whole forward curve is down in annual terms. If natural gas prices stay unchanged, May contract will be down as much as $0.60 cents (vs. 2017) by April 10. In our view, the forward curve does not correctly reflect the underlying fundamentals and is undervalued due to the fear of future overproduction.

Source: Bluegold Research.

If the growing storage deficit and the latest bullish changes in the weather forecast are not good enough reasons to buy the dips in natural gas, then you should consider the price itself. As we said in our previous article on the latest trends in the electric power sector, fuel cost index has already reached a seasonal low (see chart below). It is very unrealistic to expect it to decline further. Therefore, we are long natural gas futures and we are confident that dips should be bought at this point.

Source: Bluegold Research.

Thank you for reading. We also write a daily update of our forecast for key natural gas variables: production, consumption, exports, imports and storage. Interested in getting this daily update? Sign up for Natural Gas Fundamentals, our Marketplace service, to get the most critical natural gas data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.