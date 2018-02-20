3 Stocks With Great Growth Prospects And A Respectable Dividend
About: Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CDNTF), MTRAF, WJAFF
by: North Channel Investments
Summary
This article discusses three stocks that provide a ~2% dividend and great growth prospects.
These three stocks are from three different sectors including retail, grocery retail and airlines.
Each stock is compared to other competitors in their sectors. PB, PE and dividend yield are compared.
This article will also discuss each companies most recent earnings and other important info.
Introduction
North Channel Investments has published over 20 articles analyzing North American stocks, where each article has analyzed a single company.
For this article, we are going to take a slightly different approach as we