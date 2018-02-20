Summary

Mercadolibre appears to be in a similar position as Amazon in 2005, with a promising runway ahead of it.

Explosive growth should continue for MELI based on economics discussed and AMZN’s historic performance.

I show why discounted cash flow valuations (DCF) don’t work on this stock and present an alternate approach for valuing the stock.

While I love the company, I’ll wait for $310 as a better entry point on the stock for reasons explained.