A Buyers' Guide To Mercadolibre
About: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), Includes: AMZN
by: Eric Oetjen
Summary
Mercadolibre appears to be in a similar position as Amazon in 2005, with a promising runway ahead of it.
Explosive growth should continue for MELI based on economics discussed and AMZN’s historic performance.
I show why discounted cash flow valuations (DCF) don’t work on this stock and present an alternate approach for valuing the stock.
While I love the company, I’ll wait for $310 as a better entry point on the stock for reasons explained.
Mercadolibre (MELI) represents everything a high growth investor desires in a company: a disruptive business model, fast developing and untapped market, early market penetration, and efforts to scale. Before we jump into more