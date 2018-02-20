The latest catastrophe news from MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will result in a remarkable short-term sell off in the stock that should have no long term impacts. In fact, management is going above and beyond the call of duty to make sure everything does smell like roses for the company, as it has been the focus of short attacks for years now.

I have seen selloffs like this in the past with MiMedx, with the stock ultimately recovering from the news events, as it takes the long way around to new 52 week highs. In the end, MiMedx will find and deal with any potential issues it finds, and correct them before shorts can bring them to light, while its debt free balance sheet and explosive earnings make this stock a long-term winner.

Here is the latest news report concerning MiMedx delaying its Q4 and 2017 earnings report as it conducts an internal investigation into its sales and distribution practices. Here is how the stock looks this morning after the news hit, and trading resumed, after a halt to get buyers and sellers back in line.

MDXG Price data by YCharts

The delay in earnings, along with the investigation, have led to anywhere from a 30-45% drop in the stock this morning from where it closed last Friday. Now here is why this news might be a buying opportunity in disguise.

First, this investigation is an internal one initiated by the Boards Audit Committee in conjunction with independent legal and accounting advisors. This investigation was not initiated by the FDA, or the SEC, or by the Justice Department, or by any other regulatory body. This is a self-inflicted wound by management to make sure there is no credibility to some of the latest of a continual stream of short attacks and accusations that have plagued the company for years.

Remember, MiMedx has to regularly deal with outrageous accusations that go far beyond what most companies have to deal with, continual attacks by short sellers on VA sales and channel stuffing (which this investigation might be addressing), along with a brazen former employee who alleged channel stuffing, but ended up admitting no knowledge of stuffing while paying a six-figure settlement to MiMedx for legal fees and restitution.

Second, huge selloffs have happened in the past for MiMedx and have ultimately proven great opportunities, as the company has dealt with even more serious events in the past than today's news.

MDXG data by YCharts

The number of times that MiMedx's stock has had a rapid 33%-50% pullback over the past 5 years is about once a year, if not a little bit over. This happens regularly even as the company continues to slowly make its way towards new 52 week highs, as the foundation of the company has withstood these pullbacks time and again, with rapid upswings usually coming shortly after.

Third, MiMedx's conservative management and business model continues to grow it as one of the fastest growing public companies in the U.S, as it recently made No. 5 on Fortune's list of the top 100 fastest-growing public companies. MiMedx's management, which has remained largely unchanged over the years despite yearly pullback opportunities, continues to grow the company by leaps and bounds all while maintaining a balance sheet free from long term debt.

Management even maintains an ongoing short-selling commentary section on its website dedicated to bringing truth to the numerous false and barely tenable accusations that have dogged the company for years, and the reality that the company continues to grow and thrive despite being second guessed at every turn.

Fourth, here is a quote from the company's press release concerning its latest proactive actions to squash any concerns with sales before they become an actual issue. "... the outcome of such investigation should not have a material impact on revenue guidance for 2018." What this boils down to is short sellers saying there is a problem with the company, even though they have no proof, and MiMedx taking the necessary pre-emptive actions to make sure there are no problems with sales, ultimately making the company stronger and better positioned for the long term.

In the end, look at guidance, look at earnings, and look at the fact that this is another day at the park for the company as it takes steps to deal with short seller pressures and concerns so that they never become actual concerns.

I bought into the company at around $10 a share towards the end of 2017 and wrote an article about the company's marvelous prospects at the beginning of 2018. My position at that time was a small half position due to the volatility of the stock I have watched and traded for years.

I have used today's aggressive pullback to double my position into a regular sized position for my current stock portfolio. I think the selloff and hype will be short-lived, along with the investigation hopefully, and MiMedx will continue on its merry way growing in leaps and bounds with zero debt and tremendous catalysts on the horizon over the next few years. Best of luck to all.